Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Units, Oversubscribed

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to a news release dated June 22, 2018, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, oversubscribed. (The "Placement") for gross proceeds of $275,000, consisting of 1,800,000 non flow-through units at a price of $0.05 per unit and 3,083,333 flow-through units at a price of $0.06 per unit. The Placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each flow-through unit under the Placement consists of one flow-through common share and one half warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 during the 24 months from the closing date.

Each non flow-through unit under the Placement consists of one non flow-through common share and one whole warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 during the 24 months from the closing date.

All securities issued in the Placement are subject to a four month hold period. In connection with the closing of the Placement, the Company issued 220,000 finders warrants having an exercise price of $0.10 per common share and an expiration date of July 25, 2020. The Company also paid finders fees and other commission equal to $9,900.

The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), with the Company using its best efforts to ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK." Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario, and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario, and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland, as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador, including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

