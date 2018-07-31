Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

ZincX Resources Corp. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

09:05 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - ZincX Resources Corp. (TSX Venture: ZNX) (the “Company”) announces that it has filed a Form 5G with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and received conditional approval to purchase at market price up to 8,287,534 common shares, being approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares, by way of a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”) through the facilities of the TSXV.  As of the date hereof, there are 165,750,683 Common Shares of the Company issued and outstanding. The Bid will commence on August 1, 2018 and will stay open for 12 months. The Company purchased 1,823,500 Common Shares under its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid over the past 12 months.

The Company is engaging in a normal course issuer bid because it believes that the market price of its common shares does not properly reflect the underlying value of the Company.  The purpose of the bid is to reduce dilution of the Company’s shares and to enhance the potential future value of the common shares which remain outstanding, thus increasing long term shareholder value. Purchases connected with this Bid will be conducted through Canaccord Genuity Corp.’s offices in Vancouver.  The Company will pay the market price of the common shares at the time of acquisition and will not purchase more than 2% of the total issued and outstanding common shares within any 30 day period. 

A copy of the Notice may be obtained by any shareholder of the Company, without charge, by contacting the Company’s head office.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ZINCX RESOURCES CORP.

“PEEYUSH VARSHNEY”        

PEEYUSH VARSHNEY, LL.B

CEO & CHAIRMAN





To view the original release, please click here



Source: ZincX Resources Corp. (TSX Venture:ZNX)

To follow ZincX Resources Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

ZincX Resources Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.zincxresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap