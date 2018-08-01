PHOENIX, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Tim McCutcheon, President of Wealth Minerals Ltd.. (TSXV:WML) (OTCQX:WMLLF) (SSE:WMLCL) (Frankfurt.EJZN) (the “Company”) Returns to Discuss Company Updates with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast.



Returning to the show for the first time in several months, Everett Jolly welcomed President of Wealth Minerals Ltd.., Tim McCutcheon. “Welcome to the show! Why don’t you give my listeners a statement about who you are and what you’re all about.”

Over the past two years, Wealth Minerals Ltd.., has put together a portfolio of premier lithium assets in Chile, a country which represents one-third of the global production of lithium. It comes from one geological unit called the “Atacama Salar.” They’re the second largest player after Australia, but he said, “It has huge endowments from Mother Nature and a lot of scope for ramping up production. There’s a new president in Chile that came in earlier this year and he’s made it explicitly part of his election platform to ramp up natural resources and to really have Chile play a much bigger role in the global lithium market.” Wealth Minerals put together this portfolio in Chile in anticipation of the government eventually becoming “the Saudi Arabia of lithium production.”

Jolly mentioned that in the last couple of months, the Company had a non-brokered raise of $5 million. He wanted to how they are planning to use those funds.

McCutcheon replied that the money is going toward building the effort on the ground and the phase of acquiring assets in the lithium space is over. He said the Company believes there is a major paradigm shift in the world in how lithium is used, consumed and understood by global energy markets. By being a first mover in Chile, Wealth Minerals has basically vacuumed up everything they could at a reasonable price and then have been sorting it into the assets that they really want to keep.

He indicated that the Company did have a recent hiccup in drilling that was made public. They just need to reach out to the local community because it will be a long-term relationship, so the Company needs to understand local concerns. Wealth Minerals wants to emphasize to local inhabitants that the opportunity to create jobs, income and tax revenue is tremendous.

Jolly asked, “What is the state of the global lithium market as you see it?”

“Well, right now, the global lithium market is in deficit and there’s a real disconnect between consumers of lithium and suppliers of lithium.” McCutcheon continued by noting that, in terms of making an electric car, lithium is a very small cost component. The key is that you cannot make an electric car without lithium. “So, even though it’s small in dollar terms, it’s incredibly strategic in terms of actually being able to do it.”

He continued that the consumers of lithium are multi-billion-dollar companies who are building massive battery factories, assembly lines, and so on. What these companies haven’t figured out, however, is where the lithium is coming from. “So, the pipeline of projects globally doesn’t really fit what the demand curve suggests going forward.”

Jolly said he thinks the Company is currently undervalued. In closing, he asked McCutcheon his thoughts about wealth and capital markets.

The lithium market is in a liquidity dynamic, i.e., money in and money out. Across the board, the lithium market has been hit hard recently, but the underlying dynamic is very much still there. The fundamentals are really solid.

For more information about the Company’s financial details, listen to the full interview at the link below.

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-president-tim-mccutcheon-of-wealth-minerals-ltd-otcqb-wmllf-3/

About WMLLF

Wealth Minerals Ltd.., is a mineral resource company with a strong focus on lithium brines in Chile and on the acquisition of additional lithium assets in South America. The Company also has a portfolio of precious metals projects in Peru and Mexico. Wealth's management is focused on the acquisition of advanced, undervalued mineral resources located in stable development-friendly geopolitical jurisdictions within Central and South America. Wealth's current focus on the lithium sector arises from a recognition that demand for lithium is expected to increase substantially in the coming years in support of electric vehicles and other emerging technologies.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-Looking Statements

