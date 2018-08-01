IDM Mining Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Red Mountain Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSXV:IDM) (OTCQB: IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") announces that the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Mineral Resource Update for the Red Mountain Gold Project, Northwestern BC, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR as per the Company's News Release issued on July 19th, 2018.

Qualified Persons

The Independent Technical Report was prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo. both 'Qualified Persons' for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian securities administrators ("NI 43-101"). The report is filed on SEDAR and is available on IDM's website.

The Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 is Robert McLeod, PGeo, President and CEO. He has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About IDM and Red Mountain

IDM Mining Ltd. is an exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on advancing the Red Mountain Gold Project towards production. The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15 km northeast of the mining town of Stewart. IDM recently announced increased high-grade, near surface measured and indicated resources.

The updated mineral resources for the Red Mountain Project are reported at a 3.0 g/t Au

cut-off with an effective date of June 15, 2018.













Classification Tonnes Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Ounces

Au Ounces

Ag Measured 1,827,900 8.92 28.30 524,000 1,663,300 Indicated 943,400 5.95 11.98 180,600 363,500 Measured + Indicated 2,771,300 7.91 22.75 704,600 2,026,800 Inferred 316,000 6.04 7.60 61,400 77,200

The Company is currently advancing through the provincial and federal environmental assessment processes, with comprehensive, thorough, and ongoing consultation with Nisga'a Nation. The Project is currently in the formal review phase of the BC Environmental Assessment Office and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

