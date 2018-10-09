OTC Markets Group Welcomes Deep Yellow to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX: DYL; OTCQX: DYLLF), operator of a uranium exploration and development company in Namibia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Deep Yellow upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Deep Yellow begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DYLLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Deep Yellow to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "Deep Yellow follows the trend of other ASX-listed companies choosing to cross-trade on OTCQX to provide enhanced shareholder value. Trading on the ASX in Australia and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable Deep Yellow to more efficiently build global investor awareness."

"We are pleased to qualify to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market after successfully building shareholder value and visibility on the OTCQB Venture Market," said John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO. "This is evidenced by the fact that Deep Yellow's shares have markedly improved trading with our thirty-day average trading volume more than doubling since we began trading on the OTCQB Market. By upgrading our shares to OTCQX, we believe this move signals to investors that Deep Yellow represents the highest standards by joining peer companies that meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and are distinguished by the integrity of their operations."

Deep Yellow was sponsored for OTCQX by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Deep Yellow Ltd.

Deep Yellow Ltd. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Namibia. It holds a 100% interest in Reptile uranium project, which covers an area of 1131 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 253 km2. The company is based in Subiaco, Western Australia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

