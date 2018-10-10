Wesdome Announces 2018 Third Quarter Production of 19,795 Ounces of Gold Produced

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its gold production results for the third quarter of 2018 (“Q3”).

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “Production in Q3 benefitted from initial mining of the wide, high grade 303 lens, which commenced stope production late in the quarter. We expect this area to continue production well into 2019. Year to date production of 54,371 ounces has us well positioned to achieve our raised guidance range of 70,000 – 75,000 ounces.”

Amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars Third Quarter

Year-to-date

2018 2017 Variance % +/(-) 2018 2017 Variance % +/(-) Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 46,777 44,421 2,356 5 % 134,635 117,959 16,676 14 % Mishi 4,076 38,638 (34,562 ) (89 )% 62,155 114,396 (52,241 ) (46 )% 50,854 83,058 (32,204 ) (39 )% 196,790 232,355 (35,565 ) (15 )% Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 13.3 9.7 3.6 38 % 12.2 10.3 1.9 18 % Mishi 3.4 2.0 1.4 69 % 2.3 1.8 0.5 27 % Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 19,437 13,313 6,124 46 % 50,602 37,498 13,104 35 % Mishi 358 2,181 (1,823 ) (84 )% 3,769 5,687 (1,918 ) (34 )% Total gold production 19,795 15,493 4,302 28 % 54,371 43,185 11,186 26 % Production sold (ounces) 18,401 13,069 5,332 41 % 52,404 38,419 13,985 36 % Revenue from gold sales ($ millions) 2 $28.9 $21.2 $7.7 36 % $86.6 $64.5 $22.1 34 % Average realized price per ounce 3 $1,571 $1,619 ($48 ) (3 )% $1,651 $1,656 ($5 ) - %

Notes:

1. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

2. Revenue for year-to-date 2017 includes $0.9 million in gold sales from the cleanup of the Kiena mill.

3. Average realized price per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the reported revenue from gold sales by the number of ounces sold for a given period.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and scientific disclosure in this press release has been prepared and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer of Wesdome and “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”)

ABOUT WESDOME



Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 134.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

