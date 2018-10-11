Decade Reports on Red Cliff Drill Program; Waterpump Zone Returns 10.6 g/t Gold over 7.26m and Montroze Intersects Visible Gold with Assays Pending
Stewart, October 11, 2018 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (“Decade” or the Company) is pleased to report on assay results from the ongoing 2018 drilling on the Red Cliff property. The Company has completed 32 drill holes (the “drill holes”) to date during its 2018 drilling campaign. Decade has received assays of 10 of the completed drill holes and expects to report on the remaining 22 assays in the coming weeks. 2018 drill results and activity are highlighted below:
- Drilling at the Waterpump Zone Returns 10.6 g/t gold over 7.26m.
- Decade intersects visible gold in the core of DDH-MON-18-49; view visible gold in core on-line at: https://decaderesources.ca/wpcontent/uploads/2018/09/661.jpg
- The Company expects to receive assays from DDH-MON-18-49 in the coming weeks.
- The Waterpump and Montrose zones are located along 400m of length in a gold-bearing structure that has been identified over at least a 2.3 km length.
- The Waterpump zone extends to depth and up to 150 m south of its exposure in Lydden Creek.
- An east-west dyke swarm up to 150 wide disrupts the north striking Waterpump zone approximately 150 m south of the Lydden Creek canyon. The zone continues south of the dyke swarm.
- Gold occurs in a mesothermal system implying depth extent.
- Gold mineralization has been intersected in in a number of sites over the 2.3 km length.
- Drilling is using existing drill pads with present holes testing deeper than previous ones.
- Drill testing on the Montrose zone is encountering mineralization approximately 200-300 m below the drill collars and approximately 400 m below previous zone intersections north of and above the present drill pad. DDH-MON-18-52 was completed as a -60 degree hole that hit the Montrose zone at 361 m and stayed in the zone (partly down-dip) to 413 m.
- The zone contains sections of chalcopyrite stockwork with visible gold. Vertical depth of the zone is projected to be 351 m below the highest intersection on the Montrose.
|WATERPUMP ZONE
|DDH No.
|From
|To
|Core Length**
|Gold g/t
|MON-2018-19*
|161.04
|168.29
|7.26
|10.60
|MON-2018-24
|101.68
|102.13
|0.46
|11.90
|MON-2018-28
|139.02
|140.09
|1.07
|7.44
|and
|143.75
|144.21
|0.46
|5.31
|MON-2018-29
|115.40
|117.38
|1.98
|14.49
|MON-2018-35
|154.12
|155.12
|1.0
|21.10
*Hole above was not previously reported.
** True width is believed to be 70 % of intersection length.
|MONTROSE ZONE
|DDH No.
|From
|To
|Core Length**
|Gold g/t
|MON-2018-38
|190.34
|191.16
|0.82
|20.30
|and
|197.5
|197.96
|0.46
|3.87
|and
|206.4
|207.01
|0.61
|2.17
|MON-2018-39
|187.8
|188.78
|1.0
|3.5
|and
|189.6
|190.18
|0.58
|3.44
|and
|193.08
|193.38
|0.3
|17.0
|MON-2018-42
|160.52
|162.5
|1.98
|2.41
|and
|165.7
|167.23
|1.52
|4.57
|MON-2018-43
|191.16
|191.92
|0.76
|3.94
|and
|194.21
|197.26
|3.05
|4.35
|and
|200.15
|201.68
|1.52
|4.61
|MON-2018-44
|190.03
|195.12
|5.09
|5.34
|including
|190.03
|191.31
|1.28
|13.90
*Holes above have previously been reported.
** True width is believed to be 70 % of intersection length.
- Past metallurgical studies indicate gold recoveries of 94.8% and 97.6%, respectively for 2 separate composites of core samples within drill hole Red Cliff DDH-12-MON-61.
- Visual expressions of the drill assay results on drilling to date can be viewed on the 43-101 report and video shown under the Red Cliff project on the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. There also appears to be a plunge to the high grade zone towards the SW which drilling will define.
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/40291_a1539205963853_56.jpg