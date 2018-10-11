Decade Reports on Red Cliff Drill Program; Waterpump Zone Returns 10.6 g/t Gold over 7.26m and Montroze Intersects Visible Gold with Assays Pending

Stewart, October 11, 2018 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (“Decade” or the Company) is pleased to report on assay results from the ongoing 2018 drilling on the Red Cliff property. The Company has completed 32 drill holes (the “drill holes”) to date during its 2018 drilling campaign. Decade has received assays of 10 of the completed drill holes and expects to report on the remaining 22 assays in the coming weeks. 2018 drill results and activity are highlighted below:

Drilling at the Waterpump Zone Returns 10.6 g/t gold over 7.26m.

Decade intersects visible gold in the core of DDH-MON-18-49; view visible gold in core on-line at: https://decaderesources.ca/wpcontent/uploads/2018/09/661.jpg

The Company expects to receive assays from DDH-MON-18-49 in the coming weeks.

The Waterpump and Montrose zones are located along 400m of length in a gold-bearing structure that has been identified over at least a 2.3 km length.

Waterpump Zone

The Waterpump zone extends to depth and up to 150 m south of its exposure in Lydden Creek.

An east-west dyke swarm up to 150 wide disrupts the north striking Waterpump zone approximately 150 m south of the Lydden Creek canyon. The zone continues south of the dyke swarm.

Gold occurs in a mesothermal system implying depth extent.

Gold mineralization has been intersected in in a number of sites over the 2.3 km length.

Drilling is using existing drill pads with present holes testing deeper than previous ones. Montrose Zone

Drill testing on the Montrose zone is encountering mineralization approximately 200-300 m below the drill collars and approximately 400 m below previous zone intersections north of and above the present drill pad. DDH-MON-18-52 was completed as a -60 degree hole that hit the Montrose zone at 361 m and stayed in the zone (partly down-dip) to 413 m.

The zone contains sections of chalcopyrite stockwork with visible gold. Vertical depth of the zone is projected to be 351 m below the highest intersection on the Montrose. Present drilling on the Montrose zone is close spaced along the down-dip expression of the stockwork to trace the gold mineralization to depth. The goal at present is to block out the recently indicated high grade zone that is a minimum +100m long and approximately 400 m down-dip within the 400m of structure length drill tested to date. Width of the Montrose zone in this area appears to be from 8 to 22 m based on the modelling to date. Mineralization is also open to depth and along strike.

Drill intersections in the 2018 drilling include the following:

WATERPUMP ZONE DDH No. From To Core Length** Gold g/t MON-2018-19* 161.04 168.29 7.26 10.60 MON-2018-24 101.68 102.13 0.46 11.90 MON-2018-28 139.02 140.09 1.07 7.44 and 143.75 144.21 0.46 5.31 MON-2018-29 115.40 117.38 1.98 14.49 MON-2018-35 154.12 155.12 1.0 21.10

*Hole above was not previously reported.

** True width is believed to be 70 % of intersection length.

MONTROSE ZONE DDH No. From To Core Length** Gold g/t MON-2018-38 190.34 191.16 0.82 20.30 and 197.5 197.96 0.46 3.87 and 206.4 207.01 0.61 2.17 MON-2018-39 187.8 188.78 1.0 3.5 and 189.6 190.18 0.58 3.44 and 193.08 193.38 0.3 17.0 MON-2018-42 160.52 162.5 1.98 2.41 and 165.7 167.23 1.52 4.57 MON-2018-43 191.16 191.92 0.76 3.94 and 194.21 197.26 3.05 4.35 and 200.15 201.68 1.52 4.61 MON-2018-44 190.03 195.12 5.09 5.34 including 190.03 191.31 1.28 13.90

*Holes above have previously been reported.

** True width is believed to be 70 % of intersection length.



Red Cliff Past metallurgical studies indicate gold recoveries of 94.8% and 97.6%, respectively for 2 separate composites of core samples within drill hole Red Cliff DDH-12-MON-61.

Visual expressions of the drill assay results on drilling to date can be viewed on the 43-101 report and video shown under the Red Cliff project on the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. There also appears to be a plunge to the high grade zone towards the SW which drilling will define.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo and President of Decade Resources stated: “Decade is very encouraged with these initial assay results, as well as the expanded mineralization at depth. We look forward to receiving the final 22 assays from the 2018 drill program.”

The Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $650,000 for expenditure on the Red Cliff project.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the “Golden Triangle” area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

“Ed Kruchkowski” Ed Kruchkowski, President

“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.” “This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.”









Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/40291_a1539205963853_56.jpg