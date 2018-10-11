Spearmint Engages Investor Relations Specialist

Vancouver, October 11, 2018 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Jack Stadnyk to provide investor relations services to the Company. Additionally, Seth Kay has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer to the Company.

Mr. Stadnyk will aid Spearmint in increasing public awareness by assisting with the Company's corporate communications, marketing endeavors, and ongoing engagement with shareholders, finance professionals, and media contacts.

Mr. Stadnyk will be paid $3,000 including GST per month for an initial term of 12 months. The Company has been advised that Mr. Stadnyk currently has no common shares or share purchase warrants of the Company.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Stadnyk and Mr. Kay to the team. Yesterday's close of a district sized claims package in BC significantly expanded our footprint in the Golden Triangle making us one of the largest landholders in the region. With operations ongoing in BC and work programs about to begin on our Quebec Vanadium prospect, we are excited to enter into a period of significant news flow and company activity."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of gold prospects in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six separate claims blocks totalling 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totalling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Copper-Gold Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 21,587 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of six claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 16,662 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project consists of six claims near Rossland, BC.

Spearmint's other projects include the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals and Cypress Development Corp. and Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information



Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.