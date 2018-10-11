Atalaya Mining PLC : Recent Press Speculation 

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) notes the recent press speculation relating to the Company.

As part of its ongoing responsibility to its stakeholders, the Board confirms that it is undertaking a review to evaluate the Company’s strategic options. The review is ongoing and there is no guarantee that any particular course of action will proceed.

The Company will update the market if appropriate and continues to execute on its current business plan, which includes the expansion at Proyecto Riotinto and the development of Proyecto Touro.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd/ Tom Carnegie +44 20 7680 6550 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Martin Davison / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner +44 20 7236 1010

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:public://news_release_pdf/Atalaya10112018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Atalaya Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire