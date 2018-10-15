Teranga Gold Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for November 1, 2018

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - Teranga Gold Corp. ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast hosted by management will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company’s results and discuss the quarter’s highlights.



Those wishing to listen can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time: Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll-free +1-877-291-4570 Local of International +1-647-788-4919 Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Webcast: Available on Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com/q32018. Replay: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing +1-416-621-4642 or toll-free at +1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID 4389617. Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for simultaneous viewing during the call.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 6,400 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.5 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal, which as of June 30, 2018 had a reserve base of 2.5 million ounces of gold. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is advancing its Wahgnion Gold Project in Burkina Faso towards delivering its second producing gold mine, as well as carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. The Company has 4.1 million ounces of gold reserves from its combined Sabodala Gold operations and Wahgnion Gold Project as of June 30, 2018. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions to execute on its growth strategy relying on a combination of cash on the balance sheet, free cash flow from operations and debt.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

