New York-Based RB Milestone Group Issues Research Report on Nexus Gold Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Nexus Gold Corp. (''Nexus'' or the ''Company'') (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to announce the issuance of a research report compiled by New York-based consulting firm, RB Milestone Group LLC, for distribution to its North American investor network. The report features an in-depth analyst's view of the Company and its current projects, progress and growth opportunities. The report can be accessed on the Nexus website here: https://nexusgoldcorp.com/investors/coverage or directly by contacting Trevor Burcato, Managing Director at RBMG (tbrucato@rbmilestone.com)

RB Milestone Group LLC (''RBMG'') is a US-based consulting firm that specializes in assisting small and venture-stage companies with enhancing corporate strategy, business development, market intelligence and research. RBMG partners with clients internationally and across a wide range of industry segments, including: energy, cleantech, mining, oil & gas, healthcare, professional services, consumer goods and technology. Staff specialists have diverse sector knowledge centered on capital markets.

Visit the RB Milestone website here: http://www.rbmilestone.com

About the Company



Nexus Gold is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating primarily in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company controls nearly 500-sq km of highly prospective gold exploration projects and is currently concentrating its efforts on establishing a compliant resource at one or more of those projects. The 38-square km Bouboulou project comprises no less than five established gold zones contained within three separate 5km gold trends. The adjacent 250-square km Rakounga gold concession extends the Bouboulou gold trends and currently contains three drill tested zones of gold mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-square km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein and associated shear zone approximately one km in length.



SOURCE: Nexus Gold Corp.