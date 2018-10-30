Westhaven Commences High Resolution Airborne Geophysics on Its Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2018 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) reports that an airborne geophysical survey has commenced at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Map of Shovelnose Claim Block





Westhaven has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, B.C. to fly a helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic survey over the entire 15,542 hectare property. The survey block will be flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern at 75 metre line spacings, covering a total of 2,376 line kilometres. The purpose of this program is to increase property coverage and to help uncover favourable structures. It is important to determine structural controls that may be associated with additional zones of gold-silver mineralized veins. Please see maps below.

Shovelnose Gold Property Overview

There is evidence of a significant mineralized alteration system within the property. Recent drilling intersected 17.77 metres of 24.50 g/t Au, including 6.78 metres of 50.76 g/t Au. For further information on the Shovelnose Gold Property, please visit:

http://westhavenventures.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/details/

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Sable Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Sable within 5-kilometre of Westhaven's existing projects will be subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30 day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period for any properties within this 5-kilometre radius.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Ventures Inc..s



"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/429c1fdc-b88a-43f4-8b14-344d8d2d15f3