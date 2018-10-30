HAWKEYE Confirms Two Kilometre Trend of Copper Mineralization at McBride Property in the BC Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, October 30, 2018 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX-V: HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its second phase work program at the McBride Property, located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. The property totals 4,133 hectares, is contiguous with the Red Chris Mine property of Imperial Metals to the south, and lies only 18 km east of GT Gold's exciting "Saddle" discovery, where recent drilling yielded an intercept of 1.02 g/t Au, 0.51% Cu and 1.72 g/t Ag over 363 m.

HAWKEYE returned to the McBride Property mainly to conduct work on the Company's recently acquired claims (October 5, 2018 – News Release 297 – 2018; October 8, 2018 – News Release 299 – 2018), which border the northern and eastern parts of the property, and to further assess showings, both historical and newly discovered, that were examined during HAWKEYE's first phase program. The two groups of new claims have increased the size of the McBride property from 2,635 to 4,133 hectares.

In the north, an approximately 2 km long north-northwest trend of copper mineralization was outlined (Figure 1). In the northern part of the trend, chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization occur along fractures and within calcite veins hosted by a monzonite plug or large dyke and its volcanic host rocks. To the south along the trend, fracture-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite occur within felsic dykes and along fractures in host volcanic rocks. The mineralized trend is associated with propylitic alteration and is interpreted to represent the upper and/or distal parts of a potentially sizeable porphyry copper system at depth.

The second area of focus was in the eastern part of the property, on the east side of the Klappan River, where a historical gold showing (grab samples reported up to 8.78 g/t gold) was successfully relocated. The showing consists of nodules of arsenopyrite and pyrite within a 0.5 to 1 m wide shear zone cutting volcanic rocks. The northerly trending shear zone is exposed across the length of a 35 m x 5 m outcrop and is covered to the north and south. Several other shear zones near the main showing were also mapped and sampled.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526642/hawkimage1.png

Calcite vein with chalcopyrite and malachite within medium to coarse-grained monzonite, northern McBride property.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526642/hawkimage2.png

Close-up of calcite vein hosting chalcopyrite and malachite.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526642/hawkimage3.png

Gold-bearing shear zone, east side of Klappan River.

Results and interpretation of the second phase sampling program will be released once available. HAWKEYE currently is reviewing proposals for a 2019 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey, which, together with existing and follow-up geochemical surveys, should help identify potential porphyry-related targets. If the results warrant, detailed soil geochemical and ground-based Induced Polarization geophysical surveys will be undertaken to define specific targets for a 2019 drilling program.

All soil and rock samples were delivered directly by the crew to ALS Global's analytical facility in Terrace, B.C. for preparation, and subsequent precious metal and multi-element analysis in their North Vancouver laboratory. ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO / IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release, ensuring that it is accurate.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526642/hawkimage4.jpg

Figure 1: Mineralized copper trend and historical gold showing on the McBride property, Iskut area, northwest B.C.

