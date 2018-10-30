RJK Identifies Gold and Arsenic Soil Geochemical Anomalies on Its Rolling Pond Property

Kirkland Lake, October 30, 2018 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") has received results from the recent soil geochemical program on its Rolling Pond Property located in the Moosehead Trend of Central Newfoundland. The Phase 1 program was initiated to identify the southeastern extension of the Rolling Pond Structure associated with the large epithermal system in the northern portion of the Property. Reconnaissance soil sampling was performed on 250-meter spaced lines and at 25-meter spacings over selected portions of the Property. A total of 381 soil samples were collected during the program.

Two significant geochemical anomalies have been identified approximately 4.5 kilometers south southeast of the main Rolling Pond sinter zone. The most significant of these is characterized by a gold in soil geochemical anomaly over a strike length of approximately 500 meters. Anomalous barite and manganese occur with this anomaly. The anomaly is located close to a subtle magnetic feature that may represent the trace of the main structure that runs for over 8 kilometers through the Property. A second anomaly occurs on the northeastern portion of the soil survey area and is characterized by a well-defined arsenic in soil anomaly over a strike length of approximately 500 meters and up to 100 meters wide. Anomalous copper and nickel correlate with this zone that is thought to be related to the presence of ultramafic rocks in the area. It should be noted that rock exposures in this portion of the soil grid area is limited.

RJK has mobilized geophysical crews to the project to perform high resolution ground magnetometer surveys as well as induced polarization/resistivity surveys over the anomalous areas. Additional soil sampling will be performed if geophysical anomalies are identified in the area.

Dean Fraser, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release.

All samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical based in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. Soil auger samples were submitted for multi-element ICP geochemical analysis along with fire assay for gold. Given the reconnaissance nature of the samples, RJK has relied on the external QA/QC of Eastern Analytical which included the insertion of insertion of standard, blank and duplicate samples to confirm the accuracy of the reported results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

