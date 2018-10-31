Genius Metals Inc. to Begin Trading on the CSE on October 31, 2018

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the listing of its common shares. Genius Metals' common shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE on October 31, 2018 under the trading symbol "GENI".

A listing statement describing Genius Metals, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, will be made available on the CSE's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information regarding Genius Metals in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosure included in the listing statement.

About Genius Metals Inc.

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

SOURCE Genius Metals Inc.