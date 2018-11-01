Teranga Gold Reports Record Q3 and Year-to-Date Production; Company Raises 2018 Production Guidance to 235,000-240,000 Ounces

Establishing path to mid-tier status – Wahgnion construction on-schedule for first gold pour in 2019, Golden Hill advancing toward resource estimate

The Company achieved record third quarter and year-to-date gold production at Sabodala of 56,376 and 185,788 ounces, respectively, and is on track to achieve full year 2018 production of between 235,000 and 240,000 ounces up from the Company’s original guidance range of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces. Third quarter and year-to-date per ounce costs improved versus the prior year periods, positioning the Company to achieve the lower end of its full year guidance ranges for these metrics.

“Our team continued to execute successfully, managing the rainy season to achieve another strong operating quarter,” said Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “With record year-to-date production at Sabodala in Senegal, we expect 2018 to set a new high for gold production after record-breaking years in 2016 and 2017. This is a testament to our continuous improvement program, which is resulting in improved grades relative to the Sabodala technical report, as well as our ability to manage our per ounce cost metrics.”

Mr. Chawrun added, “As we near the half-way mark of the project, Wahgnion continues to progress well, with construction on time and in line with latest capital spend estimates. With the added reserves recently announced, we have improved the 5-year profile, increasing annual production and lowering all-in sustaining costs to less than $800 per ounce(1),(3). In addition, we are excited about Golden Hill and remain focused on completing an initial resource estimate for this advanced exploration project in early 2019.”

“We have a very clear vision – to build a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. We believe this can be achieved in the next five years,” said Richard Young, President and CEO. “Our producing mine continues to generate strong free cash flows. We have a second mine under construction which, upon completion, is expected to increase annualized consolidated production by 50% to about 350,000 ounces. Additionally, we have a third project, Golden Hill that has the potential to be our third mine and take the Company to mid-tier producer status.”

Record third quarter and year-to-date gold production at Sabodala of 56,376 and 185,788 ounces, respectively. On track to achieve full year 2018 production of between 235,000 and 240,000 ounces, an increase from the Company’s original guidance of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces.

Year-to-date per ounce cost metrics* were all lower than the prior year periods, placing the Company on track for the lower end of its full year per ounce cost metric guidance ranges, mainly due to higher grades mined and processed.

Total ounces mined over the last 15 month period ended September 30, 2018 reconciled 26% higher than the reserves models due to solid grade control processes and conservative resource modelling.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $7.9 million ($0.07 per share) for the third quarter compared to $10.4 million ($0.10 per share) in the prior year period. The decrease in net profit was due to higher income tax expense, higher depreciation expense, a new accounting standard that increases non-cash accretion expense, and higher exploration expense in the current period partially offset by realized and unrealized hedge gains.

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders(2) was $0.7 million ($0.01 per share) for the third quarter compared to $5.2 million ($0.05 per share) in the prior year period. The decrease in adjusted net profit was due to higher income tax expense, higher depreciation expense, and higher exploration expense in the current period.

LIQUIDITY HIGHLIGHTS

Cash flow related to operating activities for the third quarter, before changes in working capital excluding inventories, increased 70 percent year-over-year to $20.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $79.7 million, a decrease of $12.0 million from the second quarter 2018 balance of $91.7 million, due to construction of the Company’s second mine.

During the third quarter, the Company drew down an additional $32.2 million under the secured debt facility with Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd; in total the Company has drawn down $102.2 million of the $165 million Wahgnion tranche of the Taurus Facility.

In October, the Golden Hill tranche of the Taurus Facility increased by an additional $10 million to $35 million to fund the Company’s acquisition of its joint venture partner’s minority interest in the Golden Hill and Gourma exploration projects in Burkina Faso.

ORGANIC GROWTH HIGHLIGHTS

Updated Wahgnion NI 43-101 Highlights Significant Improvements to Reserves and 5-Year Profile

Open-pit proven and probable reserves increased by nearly 40% or 450,000 ounces of gold to 1.6 million ounces.

Extended initial mine life from 9 to 13 years.

Improved 5-year profile, increasing annual production and lowering all-in sustaining costs per ounce to $761 per ounce(1).

Wahgnion Construction is on Schedule

Engineering and drafting are mostly complete apart from piping design and layout.

Steel fabrication and equipment manufacture are on schedule with a large amount of items dispatched and currently in transit to site.

Despite a heavy rainy season, concrete pours remain on schedule for the plant areas, with significant progress made in the primary crusher, reclaim, SAG & ball mill pedestals, leach tanks and elution areas.

Bulk civils for the mine services, construction laydowns and site roads continued, with the plant and camp areas largely completed.

Golden Hill: Potential to be Teranga’s Third Mine

Progressing towards an initial resource estimate in early 2019.

Increased ownership in Golden Hill to 100% through acquisition of the joint venture partner minority interest, funded through upsizing the Golden Hill tranche of the Taurus Facility by an additional $10 million to $35 million.

Signed an agreement with ACC Resources Limited to establish a shared exploration entity within the Dossi permit area, immediately north of Golden Hill.

Teranga has secured $25 million(4) for the future advancement of Golden Hill to a feasibility study through the Taurus Facility.

