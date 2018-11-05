Western Announces Completion of Best Available Tailings Technology Study for the Casino Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 05, 2018 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the completion of the Best Available Tailings Technology Study (the “BATT Study” or “Study”), an 18-month long process reviewing the tailings and mine waste disposal plan for the Company’s Casino Project.



The BATT Study will represent a major component of the environmental assessment application for the Casino Project.

The BATT Study was a collaborative process that included participation by First Nations, the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (“YESAB”) and the Yukon Government. The Study reviewed 11 different locations and 5 different technologies, including conventional and dry-stack disposal of tailings. Environmental Resources Management Ltd. facilitated the Study with technical contribution from Knight Piésold Ltd. and significant input from the participants.

During the BATT Study the participants considered the environmental, technical, economic, social, and failure impacts of the possible options for disposal of tailings and mine waste, and selected the option considered to be the Best Available Technology for this project.

The selected option impounds tailings and mine waste in a facility constrained by an embankment constructed from cycloned tailings material (the “Facility”). The location and footprint of the Facility are similar to that proposed in the January 25, 2013 Casino Project Feasibility Study (the “Feasibility Study”). The Study identified and evaluated a number of design enhancements that will result in a more robust facility with reduced construction, operation and closure risks and less potential environmental impact. The design enhancements include:

Significantly reduced water storage within the Facility during operations;

A reduction in the height and slope of the embankment;

Relocation of potentially acid generating tailings to the rear of the Facility, confined by waste rock; and

Minimized long-term water storage in the Facility at mine closure.

The Company has initiated additional engineering of the Facility based on the outcomes of this Study. Western expects that the design improvements can be incorporated into the Facility design at a comparable capital and operating cost to that outlined in the Feasibility Study.

“The collaboration between the Company, representatives from First Nation and Territorial Governments, and YESAB has resulted in a safer and more environmentally robust tailings facility. This is an important advancement for the Casino Project.” said Paul West-Sells, President & CEO, “I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively to ensure that the Casino Project is designed and built using best practices and with a limited impact on the environment.”

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

