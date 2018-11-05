West African Resources Awards Engineering Contract

Mill Package Order Placed

SUBIACO, November 5, 2018 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF)(West African or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has taken key stepsto advance the development of its 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project (Sanbrado).

Highlights

Awarded EPCM contract to Lycopodium, first gold scheduled for second half of 2020

Awarded mill package to Outotec, order placed for 4MW SAG and ball mills

Key owner’s construction team positions filled

Construction of stage one 210 room camp started

Box cut for underground access started

Open-pit and underground contractors site visits completed

$35.4m cash at bank, no debt at 30 September 2018

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"The award of the EPCM contract, the order of the mill package, and the keyconstruction team hires keeps West African Resources on track to pour gold atSanbrado in the second half of 2020.

"Infill drilling continues, which is expected to increase the currentunderground mine life past 5 years.

"Optimisation studies to be completed by Q1 2019 will include resource andreserve updates, and planned higher process plant throughput rates resulting inincreased annual gold production."

SOURCE: West African Resources Ltd.