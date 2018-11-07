Klondike Silver Corp. Will be in Attendance at Munich Show

Vancouver, November 7, 2018 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:KS) is pleased to provide a friendly reminder that Klondike Silver will be in attendance at the following conference:
November 9-10, 2018 Munich, Germany
The International Precious Metals and Commodities Show.
Location - MVG Museum, Standlerstrasse 20 in Munich, Germany
**Please note the updated address for the show**.
Hours - Friday November 9th Booth #49 10 am to 6 pm
Saturday November 10th Booth #49 10 am to 6 pm
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.
