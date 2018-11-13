Zinc One Resources Inc. Appoints Bill Williams as Interim CEO

Vancouver, November 13, 2018 - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Dr. Bill Williams, COO and a director of Zinc One, as the interim CEO effective November 13, 2018. James Walchuck has been the CEO and a director of Zinc One and remains a consultant to the Company.

Dr. Williams is an economic geologist with over 35 years of experience in mining and the oil & gas industries, including extensive experience in South America. Previously, he was the CEO, President and a Director of Orvana Minerals and a Vice-President at Phelps Dodge Exploration.

"Dr. Williams' experience in the development of base-metal projects will be instrumental in moving Zinc One forward at a key time in its evolution," comments Greg Crowe, a director of Zinc One. "With the release of Zinc One's maiden resource estimate on the Bongará Zinc Mine Project anticipated within the next few weeks, Zinc One is well-positioned to pursue project funding under Dr. Williams' guidance."

Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Zinc Mine Project and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc Project in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008 but was closed due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included >20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc-oxide mineralization. High-grade, zinc-oxide mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Project, which is over six kilometres to the north north-west and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc as well.

