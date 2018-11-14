Mithril Resources Limited: 2018 AGM Chairman's Address

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's Chairman Address to the 2018 Annual General Meeting.Good Morning,On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2018 Annual General Meeting for Mithril Resources Ltd. ('Mithril' or 'Company').Mithril continues to actively explore its Billy Hills and Kurnalpi Projects, as well as generating new exploration opportunities to strengthen its portfolio.At Billy Hills we are targeting large scale deposits under cover along strike from known mineralisation, namely the Pillara Zinc Mine that produced approximately 10.3 Mt of ore grading 6.9% Zn and 2.3% Pb from June 1997 to October 2003. Four initial targets have been prioritised for follow-up on these newly granted tenements and these are highlighted by elevated rock chip results up to 14.24% zinc + lead, an untested IP geophysical anomaly and broad zones of bedrock anomalism in historic drill intercepts. This is an exciting zinc opportunity and David Hutton, our Managing Director will provide further detail in his presentation at the end of the meeting.At the Kurnalpi Project, nickel sulphide mineralisation was confirmed in reverse circulation (RC) drilling during the year and importantly demonstrated that nickel sulphides are present within an extensive and largely untested unit of ultramafic rocks. We are confident that ongoing exploration will ultimately be successful at Kurnalpi, and we look forward to carrying out further drilling in early 2019.Late in the year the Company applied for new exploration licences in the highly prospective Bangemall Basin targeting base metal mineralisation. The tenements are situated northwest of Meekatharra and are in a similar geological setting to the large Abra Deposit held by Galena Mining Limited. Target generation ahead of the grant of tenure is underway and several priority targets have been highlighted through the integration of various historic datasets. Again, David Hutton will provide further details on these targets in his presentation at the end of the meeting.I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to my fellow directors, management and staff for their dedication and work during the past 12 months. We are committed to progressing the Company and advancing our projects towards discovery for the benefit of all shareholders.I also take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for your continued support of Mithril.





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





