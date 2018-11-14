Stornoway Reports FY2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 14, 2018 - Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX-SWY; the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) is pleased to report financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 HIGHLIGHTS:

(All quoted figures in CAD$, unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, Stornoway reported a net loss of $37.6 million ($0.05 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis). Adjusted net loss 1 for the quarter was $31.7 million.





for the quarter was $31.7 million. During the quarter, two tender sales totalling 184,620 carats were completed for gross proceeds 2 of $24.8 million 3 at an average price of US$103 per carat ($134 per carat 3 ). Revenue recognized was $29.4 million, derived from the sale of the above mentioned run of mine production and the sale of 21,367 carats of incidental production in one out of tender contract sale at an average price of US$13 per carat ($17 per carat 1,[4] ). Third quarter diamond sales represent diamonds recovered during the second quarter.





of $24.8 million at an average price of US$103 per carat ($134 per carat ). Revenue recognized was $29.4 million, derived from the sale of the above mentioned run of mine production and the sale of 21,367 carats of incidental production in one out of tender contract sale at an average price of US$13 per carat ($17 per carat ). Third quarter diamond sales represent diamonds recovered during the second quarter. Third quarter diamond production was 329,306 carats produced from the processing of 597,761 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 55 carats per hundred tonnes (“cpht”). Grade and carat recoveries during the quarter improved by 39% and 47% respectively compared to the second quarter with the mining of higher grade ore.





Underground mining during the quarter comprised 571,405 tonnes, with 475,289 tonnes of ore extracted. Ramp up of the underground mine production was completed during the quarter and a steady feed was achieved from underground mining operations.





2018 carats produced and carats sold are expected within the low end of range for 2018 revised guidance on lower tonnes at higher average grades. Cash operating costs per tonne processed 1 and per carat recovered 1 are expected to be at the high end of the range, while capital expenditures 1 are expected to be below guidance. Average diamond pricing achieved 1 is expected to be within guidance.





and per carat recovered are expected to be at the high end of the range, while capital expenditures are expected to be below guidance. Average diamond pricing achieved is expected to be within guidance. During the quarter, the new ore-sorting circuit at Renard was fully operational. Diamond recoveries since its introduction have exhibited lower levels of breakage than observed previously with comparable feed composition, and overall diamond liberation from ore has been improved.





A program of Mineral Resource expansion and conversion was undertaken on the Renard 3 and Renard 4 kimberlites with a view to their acceleration in the Renard mine plan. Positive drilling and sampling results have been obtained.





Cash operating costs per tonne processed 1 were $57.15 per tonne ($103.74 per carat) and capital expenditures 1 were $22.5 million.





were $57.15 per tonne ($103.74 per carat) and capital expenditures were $22.5 million. For the third quarter of FY2018, Stornoway reported adjusted EBITDA 1 of $(11.8) million, or (47.2)% of Adjusted Revenues 1 , which includes an $13.9 million write-down of cash costs to bring inventory to its net realizable value.





of $(11.8) million, or (47.2)% of Adjusted Revenues , which includes an $13.9 million write-down of cash costs to bring inventory to its net realizable value. Subsequent to the quarter end, the corporation completed a series of financing transactions with lenders and key stakeholders that represent additional consideration and liquidity to the corporation of up to $129 million.

1 See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section

2 Before stream and royalty`

3 Based on an average $:US$ conversion rate of $1.30

4 Based on an average $:US$ conversion rate of $1.31

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “Our third quarter financial results reflect the sale in July and September of diamonds recovered between April and June, when the underground mine was ramping up with low grade ore. Since attaining full design capacity in the underground mine in late August, we have achieved our best two months of the year in terms of diamond production, with 130,000 carats recovered in September at a grade of 64 cpht and then, subsequent to the quarter end, 161,000 carats in October at a grade of 74 cpht. We continue to see weakness in the diamond market, particularly in smaller and lower quality items, and this has continued through into the fourth quarter. However, the Renard mine is now meeting or exceeding expectations in terms of tonnes mined, tonnes processed and carat recoveries, and we expect to come in within our revised 2018 guidance for carats produced and carats sold, albeit at the lower end of our range based on lower tonnes at a higher average grade. With our balance sheet strengthened following the $129 million in financing agreements announced on October 2nd, and with steady state operations achieved at the Renard Mine, our outlook for the remainder of the year and into 2019 is positive.”



Table 1. Financial Results Highlights

(expressed in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Open pit tonnes mined (tonnes) 645,527 1,074,148 1,684,133 3,648,673 Underground ore tonnes mined (tonnes) 475,289 52,162 888,724 88,730 Ore processed (tonnes) 597,761 506,381 1,722,341 1,437,619 Carats Recovered 329,306 442,154 838,507 1,244,667 Carats Sold 205,987 405,643 891,047 1,214,928 Revenues 29,356 49,977 142,216 141,019 Cost of Goods Sold 54,834 40,084 173,053 105,984 Selling, General, Administrative and Exploration Expenses 5,536 4,460 18,178 15,364 Financial expenses 22,439 5,410 59,893 4,891 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,737 ) (4,601 ) 3,716 (8,861 ) Net (loss) income (37,645 ) 2,289 (84,489 ) 4,226 Net loss per Share – Basic and Diluted (0.05 ) Nil (0.10 ) 0.01 Adjusted Net Loss1 (31,726 ) (4,212 ) (76,948 ) (11,722 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 (11,766 ) 21,685 (10,776 ) 59,778 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)1 -47.2 % 43.4 % -9.6 % 42.4 % Capital expenditures1 22,457 31,222 73,432 79,287

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Revenues during the third quarter of 2018 were $29.4 million compared to $50.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. Revenues in the current quarter include $7.5 million recognized from contract liabilities related to the upfront proceeds received under the Renard Stream agreement in consideration for future commitments to deliver diamonds at contracted prices ($6.0 million Q3 2017).

Stornoway reported a net loss of $37.6 million (net income of $2.3 million Q3 2017) and an Adjusted Net Loss of $31.7 million (Q3 2017 $4.2 million) reflecting a decrease in gross profit, which includes a $22.4 million write down to bring stockpile, work in progress and finished goods inventories to their net realizable value, partially offset by an increase in deferred income tax recovery. Adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $11.8 million, reflecting an increase in operating expenses including a $13.9 million write down of inventories to their net realizable value due to processing of lower grade materials. Capital expenditures were $22.5 million in the quarter and $73.4 million year to date.

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

Environment, Health, Safety and Communities

Zero lost time incidents (“LTI”) were recorded during the quarter, for a year to date LTI rate of 0.53 for Stornoway employees and 1.73 for contractors for a combined LTI frequency of 0.90. Stornoway employees stood at 571 as at September 30, 2018, including 515 mine located employees, of which 14% were Crees, 22% were from Chibougamau and Chapais, and 64% were from outside the region. There were no incidences of environmental non-compliance reported in the quarter.

Mining and Processing

During the third quarter, 645,527 tonnes were mined from the Renard 65 open pit, with 160,933 tonnes of ore extracted. A total of 571,405 production and development tonnes were mined from the Renard 2 underground mine during the quarter, of which 475,289 tonnes ore were extracted. Production during the quarter was 329,306 carats recovered from the processing of 597,761 tonnes of ore at an attributable grade of 55 cpht. Grade and carat recoveries during the quarter reflect the improvement in grades in the underground mine relative to the second quarter. Mining and processing were affected by a forest fire in early July, which saw non-essential staff evacuated from the mine site, and production halted for 3 days. Processing rates in the third quarter averaged 6,500 tonnes per day, with rates in September averaging 6,820 tonnes per day.

Ramp up of the Renard 2 underground mine production progressed during the third quarter and was completed by the end of the quarter. The development of an Assisted Block Cave as the principal mining method in the underground mine continued, with current focus on achieving optimum granulometry for the blasted ore and opening up multiple panels to support the planned mining rate. The ramp up in the underground mine was completed during the quarter and a steady feed to the process plant was achieved. The underground mine now has sufficient equipment and manpower to achieve designed mining rates. The first mining panels opened up at the margin of the orebody at the 290 meter production level were composed of highly diluted lower grade ore which impacted carat production in the early stages of the underground mine. As expected, however, grades have increased as additional panels have been opened in less diluted ore within the main body of the kimberlite, which will be the focus of mining activities in the fourth quarter.

The new ore sorting plant at Renard was commissioned during the second quarter, and has been processing ore on a consistent basis since mid-May. The diamonds recovered since its introduction have exhibited lower levels of breakage than observed previously with comparable feed composition and, overall, breakage has been successfully maintained at sustainably low levels despite the high level of highly diluted, lower grade material supplied to the plant during this period. In addition, higher than expected diamond recoveries have also been observed since the beginning of ore-sorting, indicating that a more efficient liberation of diamonds is being achieved from the ore passed through to the main process plant.

During the quarter, the volume and quality of waste segregated during ore-sorting has exceeded expectations, with waste rejected representing between 15% and 30% of material sorted. Kimberlite content in the waste stream has averaged between 1% and 2%. This has resulted in a significant reduction in process plant head-feed and opened up new plant capacity for future production. Because the waste within the Renard ore is hard and difficult to crush, its rejection from the main process plant has also resulted in a net reduction in power consumption for processing even with the addition of the new sorting circuit.

Diamond Sales

During the quarter, two tender sales totalling 184,620 carats were completed for gross proceeds2 of $24.7 million3 at an average price of US$103 per carat ($134 per carat1,3). Revenue recognized during the quarter was derived from run of mine production recovered during the second quarter. In addition to the sale of run of mine production, an additional 21,367 carats of diamonds smaller than the ‐7 DTC sieve size were sold during the quarter in an out of tender contract sale for gross proceeds2 of $0.4 million3 at an average price of US$13 per carat ($17 per carat4). These represent recoveries of small diamond “incidentals” produced between June and August 2018 that are in excess of that expected from the Renard Mineral Resource.

On a segmented basis, including the results of the sale of “incidentals”, 140,872 carats of +7 DTC sieve size diamonds were sold at an average price of US$130 per carat ($169 per carat4), and 65,115 carats of -7 DTC sieve size diamonds were sold at an average price of US$15 per carat ($20 per carat3).

Capital Projects

Capital expenditures of $22.5 million in the quarter were principally related to the development of the underground mine, the purchase of additional underground mining equipment and open pit development in Renard 65.

Development capital expenditures in the underground mine during the third quarter focused on lateral development on the 290 meter level access and drilling drifts for the upper portion of the mine, as well as development of the main ramp towards the 470 meter level. A total of 944 meters of lateral development were completed. Underground mine development in the fourth quarter will focus on development of the ramp towards 470 meter level and level access to the Renard 3 kimberlite.

2018 Production and Financial Guidance

On May 14, 2018, the Corporation issued revised production guidance for the Renard Mine. Based on production rates achieved since the attainment of full underground mining in late August, and the scheduled sales remaining in 2018, carats produced and carats sold are expected to be at the low end of 2018 guidance as a result of lower tonnes processed, with average grades at the top end of the range, or slightly higher. Overall tonnes mined in the open pit and underground are expected to be lower due to lower waste mining in both the open pit and underground mine, and the slower than forecast ramp up of underground mining in 2018. Capital expenditures are expected to be below guidance due to the cancellation or deferral of certain capital projects. Pricing is expected to be within guidance.

May 14, 2018 Guidance Updated Guidance Carats Recovered 1.35 to 1.40 million Low End of Range Grade 54 to 56 cpht High End of Range or Slightly Above Tonnes Processed 2.5 million 2.35 to 2.4 million Carats Sold 1.20 to 1.25 million Low End of Range Average Diamond Price Achieved (+7) US$125-165 Middle of Range Average Diamond Price Achieved (-7) US$15-19 Middle of Range Open Pit Tonnes Mined (Ore and Waste) 2.7 million 2.4 to 2.5 million Underground Tonnes Mined (Ore and Waste) 2.2 million 1.80 to 1.85 million Capital Expenditures $100 million $90 to $95 million Cash Operating Cost/Tonne $48-$50 High End of Range or Slightly Above Cash Operating Cost/Carat $88-$90 High End of Range or Slightly Above

Exploration

During the third quarter, a program of resource development work was undertaken on the Renard 3 and Renard 4 kimberlites with a view to the conversion of certain Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves, and the acceleration of both ore bodies in the Renard mine plan.

At Renard 3, a program of underground drilling was undertaken to test the depth potential of the Renard 3 kimberlite below the base of the currently defined Mineral Reserves at a depth of 255 meters below surface. Renard 3 was successfully delineated over 5,345 meters of drilling between 255 meters and 290 meters depth, with additional intersections of kimberlite confirmed over mineable widths to as deep as 315 meters below surface, below which Renard 3 remains open. The new data are being incorporated into a revised geological model and Mineral Resource estimate for Renard 3, with a view to the incorporation of new Renard 3 Mineral Reserves above the 290 meter level into the 2019 mining schedule.

At Renard 4, a new surface sample was excavated from an area of the kimberlite that occurs close to surface adjacent to Lagopède Lake. The Renard 4 kimberlite currently comprises 1.67 mcarats of Probable Mineral Reserves (3.46 mtonnes at an average grade of 48 cpht) in the underground mine plan, as well as 1.99 mcarats of Indicated Mineral Resources (2.93 mtonnes at an average grade of 68 cpht) and 2.46 mcarats of Inferred Mineral Resources (4.75 mtonnes at an average grade of 52 cpht). In 2007, a 2,104 tonne surface sample located on a nearby outcrop of the high grade Renard 4d unit returned 2,722 carats of diamonds at a grade of 129 cpht. The new sampling is designed to recover parcels of diamonds from the lower grade Renard 4a and 4b units which comprise the remainder of the Renard 4 diatreme. Sample processing is ongoing. However, to date, a parcel of 574 carats of diamonds have been recovered from the Renard 4b unit (1,287 tonnes at 45 cpht), and 2,444 carats have been recovered from the Renard 4a unit (10,359 tonnes at 24 cpht). Of note, three “special” stones have been recovered so far: a 14.89 carat white octahedral gem, a 12.42 carat white octahedral gem, and a 11.12 carat brown clivage stone. Initial indications are that the grade, size distribution and quality assortment of the diamonds recovered are consistent with previous sampling.

In the Renard Mine Plan, the Renard 4 kimberlite is scheduled for mining by underground method only following the completion of mining at the Renard 2 and Renard 3 kimberlites. The Corporation is investigating the potential for open pit mining at the Renard 4 and nearby Renard 9 kimberlites to supply additional ore feed earlier in the mine life. Such a pit would allow the extraction of a portion, or all, of the approximately 1.99 million carats of diamonds estimated to be contained in the top 140 meters of the Renard 4 kimberlite. These diamonds are contained within the project’s Indicated Mineral Resources, but are outside the current Mineral Reserve as they occur in the area of the proposed crown pillar for the Renard 4 underground mine. The results of the current sampling will be used to support an economic assessment for the development of a Renard 4-Renard 9 open pit, which will require a water retention structure within Lagopède Lake. If successful, such a pit would provide sufficient ore to take full advantage of the increased process plant capacity created by the introduction of the new ore-sorting circuit.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document refers to certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Average Diamond Pricing Achieved, Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Processed, Cash Operating Cost per Carat Recovered and Capital Expenditures, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other corporations.

Each of these measures have been derived from the Corporation’s financial statements and have been defined and calculated based on management’s reasonable judgement. These measures are used by management and by investors to assist in assessing the Corporation’s performance. The measures are intended to provide additional information to the user and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section of the Corporation’s Management Discussion and Analysis as at and for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 for further discussion of these items, including reconciliations to IFRS measures.

ABOUT THE RENARD DIAMOND MINE

The Renard Diamond Mine is Quebec’s first producing diamond mine and Canada’s sixth. It is located approximately 250 km north of the Cree community of Mistissini and 350 km north of Chibougamau in the James Bay region of north-central Québec. Construction on the project commenced on July 10, 2014, and commercial production was declared on January 1, 2017. Average annual diamond production is forecast at 1.8 million carats per annum over the first 10 years of mining. Readers are referred to the technical report dated January 11, 2016, in respect of the September 2015 Mineral Resource estimate, and the technical report dated March 30, 2016, in respect of the March 2016 Updated Mine Plan and Mineral Reserve Estimate for further details and assumptions relating to the project.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Patrick Godin, P.Eng. (Québec), Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Robin Hopkins, P.Geol. (NT/NU), Vice President, Exploration, both “qualified persons” under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

ABOUT STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION

Stornoway is a leading Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. A growth oriented company, Stornoway owns a 100% interest in the world-class Renard Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine.

