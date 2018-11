West African Resources Intercepts Extensive Visible Gold 865m to 895m Downhole Beneath M1 South

SUBIACO, November 14, 2018 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report extensive visible gold has been intercepted in the deepest hole drilled to date at the Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.

Highlights

Extensive visible gold intercepted from 865m to 895m down hole

New intercept located 220m vertical beneath existing Probable Ore Reserves

Hole completed at 1,000.8m, assays expected by the end of November 2018

Adds potential to extend the M1 South underground mine life to 7.5 years

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528164/11142018WAF.jpg

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"A 1km step-out hole beneath M1 South Mineral Reserves has intercepted extensive visible gold between 865m and 895m downhole.

"Success in our deepest hole to date demonstrates potential to extend the M1 South underground mine life out past 7.5 years. Assays for TAN18-DD228 are expected by the end of November."

