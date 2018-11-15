Atlantic Reports Q3 2018 Financial Results

CASH COSTS OF CAD $541/OZ (USD $411/OZ @0.76 USD/CAD)

AISC OF CAD $695/OZ (USD $528/OZ @0.76 USD/CAD)

OPERATING CASH FLOW OF CAD $26.4 MILLION ($0.11 PER SHARE)

MINE OPERATING EARNINGS OF CAD $18.3 MILLION

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF CAD $ 8.0 MILLION

TOTAL CASH BALANCE OF $45 MILLION AND REDUCTION OF NET DEBT TO $69 MILLION

REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2018 - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2018 at its Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine ("MRC") in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Description Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 YTD 2018 Gold Produced (oz.) 18,183 22,269 27,570 68,022 Gold Sold (oz.) 17,187 22,728 27,026 66,941 Cash Cost/oz. ($CAD) 549 569 541 552 AISC/oz. ($CAD) 751 743 695 726 Mine Operating Earnings ($CAD)* 5,889,743 15,483,426 18,331,412 39,704,582 Operating Cash Flow ($CAD)* 4,214,432 19,393,031 26,428,329 50,035,679 Total Cash Balance ($CAD)** 25,875,527 33,116,412 44,894,799 44,894,799 Net Debt ($CAD) 110,192,257 85,312,742 68,898,905 68,898,905



* Note: MRC commenced commercial production effective March 1, 2018. As such, only financial operating results from this date are recognized in the Company's Statement of Income (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Financial operating results prior to that were capitalized to mine development within property, plant and equipment. ** Note: Total Cash is composed of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

The Company remains on track to deliver on its annual guidance of producing 82,000 - 90,000 ounces at a cash cost (see "Non-IFRS Performance Measures") of CAD $500 - CAD $560 per ounce and an AISC between CAD $675 - CAD $735 per ounce. The Company previously released its gold production and gold sales for the third quarter of 2018 on October 10, 2018.

In September, the Company announced the execution of a fully underwritten $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility ("RCF") with National Bank of Canada. This facility was used to repay the Company's project financing loan and for general working capital purposes. Upon repayment of the project financing loan, $13 million of restricted cash was reclassified to cash and cash equivalents. The Company has a total cash balance at September 30, 2018 of $45 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $40 million and restricted cash of $5m. The restricted cash balance includes a $4 million GIC, representing 50% of the Company's reclamation bond with the province of Nova Scotia. The reclamation bond was issued by way of a surety bond, with the restricted GIC held as security against the surety bond. The GIC is planned to be liberated in Q4 2018. The remaining $0.8 million restricted cash balance is a Debt Service Reserve Account ("DSRA") that is required under the Equipment Credit Facility. The DSRA will also be liberated in Q4 2018.

For the final quarter of 2018, the Company will continue to focus on the following:

Producing 82,000 - 90,000 ounces from Touquoy in 2018 at a cash cost of $500 - $560 per ounce (US$400 – US$448 per ounce at an exchange rate of CAD$0.80), and an AISC between $675 and $735 per ounce (US$540 – US$588 per ounce, at an exchange rate of CAD$0.80).

Progressing the Company's Phase 4 Corridor Regional diamond drilling program which commenced in April 2018, with the objective to systematically explore the regional prospective host structure targeting the Company's disseminated style gold deposit model amenable to open pit mining.

Progressing and seeking approval of the Environmental Impact Statement for Beaver Dam which was submitted in June 2017.

Preparation of the Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill Projects Environmental Impact Statements, with submissions expected in Q1 2019.

Completion of drilling programs at Touquoy, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill to delineate and expand resources and reserves of those deposits. The Company plans to release updated resource and reserve estimates for all deposits in Q1 2019.

Q3 and YTD 2018 Operating Results**:













Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Operating data





Ore mined Tonnes 1,051,452 2,903,805 Waste to ore ratio (waste to ore) 0.65 0.76 Mining rate (waste + ore) Tonnes per day 18,843 18,764 Ore milled Tonnes 581,129 1,567,517 Head grade g/t Au 1.54 1.42 Recovery % 95.5 95.0 Mill throughput Tonnes per day 6,317 5,742 Gold ounces produced ozs. 27,570 68,022 Gold ounces sold ozs. 27,026 66,941



**Disclosure of operating results and supporting discussion in this news release does not present comparative statistics for the prior year as MRC began producing gold in Q4 2017 and commenced commercial production effective March 1, 2018.

Gold production and sales

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, MRC produced 27,570 ounces of gold and sold 27,026 ounces of gold.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company produced 68,022 ounces of gold. This includes 9,373 ounces of gold produced during operation ramp up in January and February 2018, prior to commencement of commercial production. Gold sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 66,941 ounces. This includes 9,432 ounces of gold sold during operation ramp up in January and February 2018, prior to commencement of commercial production.

Mining

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, a total of 1,051,452 tonnes of ore were mined at a waste to ore ratio of 0.65:1 with a total of 1,733,582 tonnes of material moved.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a total of 2,903,805 tonnes of ore were mined, at a waste to ore ratio of 0.76 with a total of 5,122,684 tonnes of material moved. Approximately 49% of the ore mined for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was stockpiled as low and medium-grade material which will be readily available for processing later in the mine life. This material was assumed to be waste in the 2015 Feasibility Study. Waste material was used to build the Tailings Management Facility ("TMF") and the waste dump with its ditches and water collection area.

Processing

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, a total of 581,129 tonnes of ore was processed at an average grade of 1.54 g/t Au and average process recovery of 95.5% which exceeded the design process recovery of 94.0%. Mill throughput averaged approximately 6,300 tonnes per day, which exceeds design throughput. Higher milled grades in Q3 2018 can be attributed to a return to the planned mining sequence and ramp development. Access to higher grade areas was previously restricted due to the existence of historic tailings that required removal and disposal prior to developing the main access ramp in the south of the Touquoy pit.

A total of 1,567,517 tonnes of ore was processed during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, at an average grade of 1.42 g/t Au with a recovery of 95.0%.

Throughout 2018, the Company has continued its efforts to optimize certain areas of the plant including the crushing circuit, reagents consumption and overall energy management. Operations statistics since the commencement of commercial production on March 1, 2018 support the Company's full year production guidance for 2018.

Sustaining capital

The Company incurred a total of $2,722,837 and $7,151,687 in sustaining capital expenditures during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The majority of the expenditures relate to the scheduled Tailings Management Facility Stage 2 raise to the targeted elevation which was largely completed by Q3 2018.

Growth capital

The Company incurred a total of $2,112,699 and $7,001,895 in growth capital expenditures during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. Most of the expenditures relate to development of the waste dump area, removal of historic tailings, and costs associated with initial fit-out of site infrastructure, as well as costs incurred due to design and commissioning issues identified as part of the ramp-up process in Q1 2018. Work associated with the removal of the historic tailings is classified as growth capital as it has created the ability to conduct additional exploration activities with the objective of identifying resources at Touquoy not contemplated in the Company's current life of mine plan. The waste dump area expenditures have been capitalized as the waste dump will create additional space to place material blasted within the Tailings Management Facility, which in turn creates additional capacity beyond requirements for the current life of mine reserves. Moreover, additional ditching around the waste dump area was a required directive from environmental regulators, not originally in the industrial approval. Mainly due to the activities mentioned above, the Company is now guiding towards growth capital expenditures for 2018 of $9 million, compared to $5m - 6m guided in January 2018.

Q3 2018 Financial Results









For the three months ended

September 30, 2018 For the nine months ended

September 30, 2018 IFRS Measures(1)



Revenue CAD $41,913,575 CAD $90,683,677 Mine operating earnings 18,331,412 39,704,582 Cash generated from operating activities 26,428,329 50,035,679 Net income and comprehensive income 7,969,986 19,623,273 Earnings per share - basic 0.03 0.09 Earnings per share – diluted 0.03 0.08 Operating cash flow per share – basic 0.11 0.23 Operating cash flow per share – diluted 0.11 0.21 Non IFRS Performance Measures(2)



Total cash cost per ounce CAD $541 CAD $552 AISC per ounce 695 726 Average realized price per ounce 1,552 1,580 Average realized cash margin per ounce 1,011 1,028 Average realized AISC margin per ounce 857 854







As at September 30, 2018 As at December 31, 2017 Key Balance Sheet Items



Total cash(3) CAD $44,894,799 CAD $32,687,346 Total assets 284,025,941 258,565,362 Current portion of long-term debt 3,361,347 32,210,417 Long-term debt 110,432,357 105,617,533





(1) MRC commenced commercial production effective March 1, 2018. As such, only financial operating results from this date are recognized in the Company's Statement of Income (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Financial operating results prior to that were capitalized to mine development within property, plant and equipment. (2) The Non-IFRS performance measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 include pre-commercial production operating results from January 2018 and February 2018. For accounting purposes, pre-commercial production financial operating results have been capitalized to property, plant and equipment (refer to note 9 of the interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018). Refer to the "Non IFRS Performance Measures" section in this news release and in the Company's Management and Discussion Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. (3) As at September 30, 2018 total cash as presented above represents the cash and cash equivalents balance on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet of $40,078,677 plus the restricted cash balance of $4,816,122. As at December 31, 2017 total cash as presented above represents the cash and cash equivalents balance on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet of $22,093,914 plus the restricted cash balance of $10,593,432.

In the three months ended September 30, 2018 the Company had earnings of $7,969,986, an increase of $9,290,094, when compared to the 2017 comparative period as the Company commenced commercial production in 2018, recognizing mine operating earnings of $18,331,412 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The mine operating earnings were before general and administration expenses of $1,905,835 and $4,216,711 in finance costs.

The income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 is comprised of the following items:









Three months ended Three months ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017





Mine operating earnings 18,331,412 - General & Administration (1,905,835) (1,356,817) Financing costs (4,216,711) (60,582) Interest and other income 174,058 54,416





Net earnings (loss) before income taxes 12,382,924 (1,362,982) Deferred income tax (loss) recovery (4,412,938) 42,874





Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 7,969,986 $ (1,320,108)

Mine operating earnings

The mine operating earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 is comprised of the following.









2018 2017 Revenue $ 41,913,575 $ - Costs of sales (14,751,461) - Depreciation and depletion (8,830,702) -





Mine operating earnings $ 18,331,412 $ -

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company sold 27,026 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,552 resulting in net revenue of $41,913,575. The Company delivered 22,800 ounces into fixed price contracts and the remaining 4,226 ounces were sold at spot price. Revenue is net of treatment and refining costs which were $37,488 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

The costs of sales are comprised of production costs, including mining, processing, maintenance, site administration and site share-based payments. Cash costs per ounce sold for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were $541 (see Non-IFRS Performance Measures section).

Depreciation and depletion was $8,830,702. Most assets are depreciated or depleted on a units-of-production basis over the reserves to which they relate.

AISC per ounce sold for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $695 (see Non-IFRS Performance Measures section). This is within the guidance range for the full year of 2018. AISC per ounce as compared to Q2 2018 is lower and is the result of the Company undertaking optimizations of the MRC process facility throughout the two quarters.

General and administration

General and administration expense for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 is comprised of:













2018 2017 Amortization

$ 26,730 $ 24,847 Corporate development and investor relations

82,214 71,031 Director fees

78,125 55,625 Management fees, salaries and benefits

756,401 383,101 Office and general

51,268 65,656 Professional fees

133,463 296,731 Rent

45,741 50,050 Share-based payments

662,157 357,150 Travel, meals and entertainment

49,164 37,054 Transfer agent and filing fees

20,572 15,571



$1,905,835 $1,356,817

In the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company experienced an increase in general and administration costs over the three months ended September 30, 2017 due to increased activity and aligning staffing to an appropriate level for that of an operating entity.

Management fees, salaries and benefits were $756,401 in the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $373,300 over the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase is a result of the growth of the Company largely stemming from increased activity, specifically, the commencement of operations at MRC and the further development of the Company's other Nova Scotia deposits.

Share-based payments, increased by $305,007 to $662,157 and represents the Black-Scholes calculated fair value of stock options issued to directors, officers, consultants and employees which vested during the period. The increase in share-based payments is due primarily to the increase in the number of options granted and vesting and to the increased share price, which, with all other variables being equal increases the value assigned to each option, in addition to an increase in the number of employees eligible to participate in the Company's stock option plan.

Financing Costs

Financing costs are comprised of interest incurred on the Company's long-term debt facilities, and amortization of deferred transaction costs. Prior to the start of commercial production on March 1, 2018, the interest, accretion and amortization of the transaction costs related to the long-term debt facilities were capitalized to mineral properties and expensed thereafter.

Financing costs for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were comprised of:



Total

financing

costs - 2018 Financing

costs –

expensed 2017 Financing

costs –

capitalized 2017 Total

financing

costs - 2017









Interest on the PLF $ 1,732,105 $ - $ 1,691,920 $ 1,691,920 Interest on RCF 190,262





Amortization of transaction costs on the PLF 2,106,713 - 477,232 477,232 Interest and accretion of convertible debt - - 330,663 330,663 Financing fees on capital leases 158,994 - 174,401 174,401 Accretion on reclamation provision 17,889 5,990 - 5,990 Other financing charges 10,748 54,592 - 54,592

$ 4,216,711 $60,582 $2,674,216 $ 2,734,798

In the three months ended September 30, 2017, total financing costs were $2,734,798, of which $2,674,216 finance costs were capitalized to mineral properties and development costs with $60,582 expensed to the statement of income (loss), compared to a total of $4,216,711 finance costs in the current period, which all were expensed to the statement of income (loss), as a result of the Company commencing commercial production on March 1, 2018. Financing costs in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were higher as a result of expensing the remaining deferred transaction costs relating to the Company's PLF, as the Company repaid all debt owing under the PLF.

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, $10,748 in standby charges were incurred in respect of the RCF, compared to standby fees of $54,592 incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2017 related to the PLF and Equipment Facility. Accretion expense on the reclamation obligation was $17,889 in the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $5,990 in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Deferred Income Tax Recovery/(Loss)

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company recognized a deferred income tax expense of $4,412,938, a non-cash accounting loss, versus a deferred income tax recovery of $42,874 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. This does not represent cash taxes payable at the end of the current period. The expense recognized in the current period is largely a result of taxable temporary differences resulting from the income generated at MRC consuming formerly recognized loss tax pools which are categorized as deductible temporary differences. A deferred income tax asset was not recorded in prior periods as up until 2018, there was no reasonable expectation of realizing such assets through a history of income. Furthermore, taxable temporary differences exist as a result of the Company incurring flow through related expenditures which are capitalized on the Company's balance sheet but have no tax basis as the expenditures are renounced to the related flow through investor.

Working Capital and Liquidity

The Company has a working capital surplus position as at September 30, 2018 of $34,779,085. Included in this surplus position is $3,361,347 related to the current portion of the Company's debt. Excluded from this surplus position is $4,816,122 of restricted cash, which is planned to be liberated in Q4 2018 into cash and cash equivalents.

The Company believes that it has sufficient funding to meet its obligations and to maintain administrative and operational expenditures for the next 12 months from existing treasury, estimated future operating cash flows, as well as the new revolving credit facility. MRC is expected to produce 82,000 to 90,000 ounces of gold in 2018 at a cash costs of between CAD $500 to CAD $560 per ounce. In order to mitigate gold price risk, the Company entered into margin free gold forward sales contracts for 215,000 ounces which is at a flat forward price of CAD $1,550 per ounce and scheduled out its hedged contracts over the life of the PLF (the "Hedge Facility") to be delivered during production in 2018 and beyond. As of September 30, 2018, there were 166,673 ounces committed to the gold forward contracts for delivery between October 2018 and February 2021.

Exploration Update

Phase 3 Expansion Drilling Program

The Company completed its Phase 3 Expansion drilling program at Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill in the first quarter of 2018.

The program successfully identified additional gold resources immediately peripheral to mineral resources previously defined at Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill. Compilation and interpretation of the results has indicated there may be further potential to extend the mineral resources along strike and at depth, at both deposits and, as a result, additional drill programs are underway. Approximately 28,175m will be completed, including approximately 12,675m at Egerton-MacLean (within Fifteen Mile Stream) and 15,500m at Cochrane Hill. A total of 2,729m was completed in 15 holes at Egerton-MacLean during the Quarter.

The Company currently plans to have the updated resource estimates completed in Q4, 2018 when the results of planned drilling have been received and analyzed.

The Company is also working on reserve estimate updates at Touquoy. The Company plans to release to the public the updated resource and reserve estimates for all deposits in Q1 2019.

Phase 4 Program

The Phase 4 Corridor Regional Program was initiated late April to evaluate the under-explored and geologically prospective 45km trend which extends northeast from its Touquoy gold deposit at MRC, to the Beaver Dam gold deposit and through to the Fifteen Mile Stream gold deposits in the northeast. This trend is underlain by the Moose River Formation, a geological unit comprised of a sequence of folded argillites and greywacke which hosts the gold mineralization within the above noted deposits. In detail, the mineralization is related to the axial planar region of anticlines, primarily in the argillic units. The Phase 4 Corridor Regional Program may ultimately comprise a total of up to 100,000 metres of diamond drilling distributed throughout this trend.

The first results of the Phase 4 Corridor Regional Program, announced in a news release on June 28, 2018, reported the discovery of a new zone of significant mineralization at the 149 Prospect, approximately 1km east from the Fifteen Mile Stream deposits. Initial widely spaced drilling produced encouraging results which, when followed up, resulted in the discovery of shallow, near surface gold mineralization over a strike length of 250m.

Early stage interpretation suggests that mineralization is of a style similar to that located in the Egerton-MacLean zone of the Fifteen Mile Stream deposits. The gold mineralization is associated with disseminated arsenopyrite and banded pyrrhotite in argillite units on the northern flank of an east-west trending anticlinal structure. Based on limited drilling to date, the mineralization appears to dip approximately 60-75° north, may be up to 25m in true thickness and is covered by a modest 5m glacial till cover.

Additional deeper drilling is planned for Q4 2018 at the 149 Prospect to extend the higher grade "axial" zone to depth and additional shallow drilling is required to follow the deeper "limb" zone closer to surface. Aeromagnetic interpretation also indicates potential for similar geological settings to occur further to the east and additional reconnaissance-spaced drilling is required to test these zones. Permitting has commenced to allow this work to proceed.

In general, four diamond drill rigs are currently working to complete the initial phase of the Corridor Regional Program, comprising 16 1-2 km spaced traverses, totaling approximately 32,000m of diamond drilling. 18,440m of drilling has been completed to the end of Q3 2018.

Qualified Persons

Kodjo Afewu, PhD, SME (CP), Plant Manager for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Doug Currie, P. Geo., MAusIMM (CP), General Manager of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration matters contained in this news release.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this news release. The company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with other issuers. Readers should refer to the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website, under the heading "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how the Company calculates certain such measures and reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms.

Cash costs

Cash costs are a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry but with no standard meaning under IFRS. Atlantic reports total cash costs on a sales basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, such as sales, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. Management uses this metric as an important tool to monitor operating cost performance.

Cash costs include production costs such as mining, processing, refining and site administration, less non-cash share-based compensation divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at total cash costs per gold ounce sold. Costs include royalty payments and permitting costs Production costs are exclusive of depreciation. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

All-in sustaining costs

The Company believes that AISC more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. The company calculates all-in sustaining costs as the sum of total cash costs (as described above), corporate general and administrative expense (net of stock-based compensation), reclamation cost accretion and amortization and sustaining capital, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus growth capital.

SOURCE Atlantic Gold Corp.