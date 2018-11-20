Dynasty Gold Raises $100,000 Through a Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 20, 2018 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC PINK: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to the Exchange's approval, it will close a non-brokered private placement of 500,000 shares at $0.20 per share for $100,000. The shares to be issued are subject to a twelve-month hold period from closing.

The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Ivy Chong

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

