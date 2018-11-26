West African Resources intercepts 25m at 15.03 g/t Au including 5.5m at 40.42 g/t Au at M1 South

SUBIACO, November 26, 2018 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX: WAF; TSX-V: WAF) is pleased to report extensive visible gold has been intercepted in the deepest hole drilled to date at the Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.

Highlights

High grade intercept of 25m at 15.03 g/t Au from 862m including;

5.5m at 40.42 g/t Au from 863.5m 1.5m at 26.02 g/t Au from 879m 0.5m at 71.80 g/t Au from 886m

New intercept located 220m vertical beneath existing Probable Ore Reserves

Adds potential to extend the M1 South underground mine life to 7.5 years

Drilling ongoing with two rigs on site infilling and extending high-grade gold mineralisation

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

''The 1km step-out hole beneath M1 South Mineral Reserves has intercepted 25m grading 15.03 g/t gold including 5.5m at 40.42 g/t gold. Success in our deepest hole to date demonstrates potential to extend the M1 South underground mine life and increase annual production in years 4 to 8.

''The Company remains on track to finalise a debt funding package for the development of Sanbrado by the end of Q4 2018, and will complete an optimised feasibility study incorporating resource and reserve updates and increased plant throughput, which will deliver higher annual gold production, by the end of Q1 2019.''

M1 South Drilling Program

As reported earlier this month (ASX/TSXV: 15/11/18) step down drilling in TAN18-DD228 has intercepted extensive high-grade gold more than 220m beneath existing Probable Reserves at M1 South. Table 1 shows individual 0.5m assays through the entire mineralised zone in TAN18-DD228. Also photos 1 and 2 show high grade visible gold for samples that returned 155 g/t Au and 188 g/t Au.



Table 1: M1 South: TAN18-DD228 1km hole

Main Zone 862m to 887m

From (m) To (m) Sample ID Au g/t From (m) To (m) Sample ID Au g/t 860 860.5 310747 0.03 880 880.5 310794 34.00 860.5 861 310748 0.01 880.5 881 310795 6.49 861 861.5 310749 0.03 881 881.5 310796 0.61 861.5 862 310750 0.78 881.5 882 310797 0.20 862 862.5 310751 2.53 882 882.5 310798 0.61 862.5 863 310752 1.04 882.5 883 310799 0.32 863 863.5 310753 0.27 883 883.5 310802 0.26 863.5 864 310755 31.80 883.5 884 310803 0.83 864 864.5 310756 0.98 884 884.5 310804 13.90 864.5 865 310757 1.14 884.5 885 310805 1.66 865 865.5 310758 155.00 885 885.5 310807 0.44 865.5 866 310759 13.90 885.5 886 310808 5.40 866 866.5 310762 4.99 886 886.5 310809 71.80 866.5 867 310763 0.32 886.5 887 310810 2.14 867 867.5 310764 7.90 887 887.5 310811 1.29 867.5 868 310765 4.73 887.5 888 310812 0.57 868 868.5 310766 188.00 888 888.5 310813 0.28 868.5 869 310767 35.90 888.5 889 310814 0.17 869 869.5 310768 2.15 889 889.5 310815 0.03 869.5 870 310769 6.72 889.5 890 310816 0.04 870 870.5 310771 17.80 890 890.5 310817 0.03 870.5 871 310772 4.28 890.5 891 310818 0.03 871 871.5 310773 5.09 891 891.5 310819 0.02 871.5 872 310774 3.29 891.5 892 310822 0.03 872 872.5 310775 1.18 892 892.5 310823 0.33 872.5 873 310776 12.00 892.5 893 310824 0.40 873 873.5 310777 25.90 893 893.5 310825 0.01 873.5 874 310778 12.00 893.5 894 310826 1.08 874 874.5 310779 3.23 894 894.5 310827 0.91 874.5 875 310782 5.25 894.5 895 310828 0.06 875 875.5 310783 15.90 895 895.5 310829 1.09 875.5 876 310784 2.28 895.5 896 310830 0.53 876 876.5 310785 0.20 896 896.5 310831 0.21 876.5 877 310786 0.28 896.5 897 310832 0.03 877 877.5 310787 1.27 897 897.5 310833 0.01 877.5 878 310788 0.36 897.5 898 310834 0.02 878 878.5 310789 0.64 898 898.5 310836 0.01 878.5 879 310790 0.29 898.5 899 310837 0.01 879 879.5 310792 41.60 899 899.5 310838 0.01 879.5 880 310793 2.47 899.5 900 310839 0.00

Photo 1: TAN18-DD228 Visible gold at 865.5m 155 g/t Au

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//west%20africa%201.png

Photo 2: TAN18-DD228 Visible gold at 868.5m 188 g/t Au

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//west%20africa%205.jpg

A long-section through the M1 South deposit (Figure 1) shows the mid-point of the high grade gold intercept in TAN18-DD228 at approximately 700m vertical below surface. The June Feasibility Study (FS) (ASX/TSXV: 22/6/18) proposed open-pit mining will occur down to 120m vertical and underground mining will be occur from 120m below surface to approximately 470m below surface over 4.5 years. Drilling completed since June 2018 has continued to intercept high grade mineralisation which has been extended more than 220m beneath underground reserves, with significant results including:

TAN18-DD196: 8m at 7.0 g/t from 693 including 1.5m at 21.6 g/t Au

TAN18-DD189: 11m at 11.2 g/t from 654 and 6m at 24.4 g/t Au from 675m

TAN18-DD214A: 0.5m at 520 g/t Au from 578m

TAN18-DD214A: 23m at 7.3 g/t Au from 617m including 4m at 24.4 g/t Au

TAN18-DD189-WD1: 10m at 8.1 g/t Au from 646.5m, including 0.5m at 61.7 g/t Au

TAN18-DD196-WD2: 10.5m at 8.8 g/t Au from 648m, including 0.5m at 138 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD1: 21.5m at 15.3 g/t Au from 614m, including 0.5m at 115 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au from 595.5m, including 1m at 219 g/t Au

TAN18-DD228: 25m at 15 g/t Au from 862m including 5.5m at 40.4 g/t, 1.5m at 26.02 g/t Au from 879m and 0.5m at 71.80 g/t Au from 886m

Mineralisation intercepted in TAN18-DD228 has the potential to extend the underground mine schedule past 7.5 years, assuming the vertical advance of underground mining remains consistent with upper levels and that further infill drilling is successful.

The Company will deliver a further FS update by the end of Q1 2019 incorporating updated resources and reserves, and an improved mine schedule based on higher plant throughput (ASX/TSXV: 8/11/2018). A significant improvement in project economics versus the June 2018 FS is expected by delivering more gold in the early years of the operation from an accelerated mine schedule with a relatively small change in the overall project capital requirements.

A summary long-section and cross-section through M1 South are presented as Figures 1 and 2, along with a location plan as Figure 3. Photos 1 - 2 show visible gold intercepted in TAN18-DD228. A summary of significant intercepts is presented in Table 1 (2 g/t Au Cut Off) and Table 2 (30 g/t Au Cut Off) for 2018 drilling.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF) recently announced the results of its updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The study envisages an initial 11-year mine life, including 4.5 years of underground mining, and showed a 76% increase in Probable Reserves to 1.6 million ounces (20.4Mt at 2.4g/t gold). The project will have average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 211,000 ounces gold and a 16 month post-tax pay back on US$185 million pre-production capital costs. Project economics are robust, with AISC of US$551/oz over first 5 years and US$640 over life of mine. The project returns a pre-tax NPV5% of US$567m (A$754m) and pre-tax IRR of 62%, and Post-tax NPV5% of US$405m (A$540m) and post-tax IRR of 49%. Mineralisation is open at depth and along strike and therefore value add drilling on the project is ongoing, with further resource and reserve updates expected later in Q1 2019.

Figure 1: M1 South Long-section

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528938/west%20africa%203.png

Figure 2: M1 South Cross-section SE0350

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528938/west%20africa%204.jpg

Figure 3: Sanbrado Gold Project Layout

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528938/west%20africa%205.jpg

Table 1

M1 South Deposit

Significant Intercepts 2 g/t Cut Off

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL Section Prospect TAN18-DD184 496.5 506.5 10 5.14 -55 230 544 741801 1337220 300 SE0375 M1 S TAN18-DD187 378 378.5 0.5 2.64 -55 230 450 741748 1337138 297 SE0400 M1 S TAN18-DD187 389.5 391.5 2 3.28 TAN18-DD187 394.5 395 0.5 2.38 TAN18-DD189 654 665 11 11.21 -57 230 774 741899 1337313 301 SE0375 M1 S TAN18-DD189 675 681 6 24.42 TAN18-DD189 695 695.5 0.5 19.90 TAN18-DD196 676 676.5 0.5 17.90 -60 230 757 741916 1337294 301 SE0400 M1 S TAN18-DD196 683.5 684 0.5 8.63 TAN18-DD196 693 710 17 4.07 TAN18-DD206 126 134 8 12.89 -52 225 183 741640 1336992 301 SE0425 M1 S TAN18-DD206 142.5 157 14.5 27.93 TAN18-DD206 170.5 172 1.5 22.10 TAN18-DD209 423 423.5 0.5 2.40 -55 230 555 741834 1337121 298 SE0475 M1 S TAN18-DD209 425.5 426 0.5 2.64 TAN18-DD209 440.5 444.5 4 25.72 TAN18-DD209 456 456.5 0.5 2.04 TAN18-DD209 482 496 14 7.82 TAN18-DD214A 578 578.5 0.5 520.00 -62 230 766 741881 1337330 301 SE0350 M1 S TAN18-DD214A 617 640 23 7.33 TAN18-DD214A 674 674.5 0.5 2.40 TAN18-DD217A 603.5 610 6.5 6.83 -60 230 702 741862 1337345 302 SE0325 M1 S TAN18-DD216 681.5 683.5 2 5.13 -60 230 783 741930 1337278 301 SE0425 M1 S TAN18-DD216 689.5 690 0.5 2.47 TAN18-DD216 705.5 714.5 9 3.02 TAN18-DD189-WD1 646.5 656.5 10 8.14 -57 230 732 741899 1337313 301 SE0375 M1 S TAN18-DD189-WD1 666 668.5 2.5 7.59 TAN18-DD189-WD1 682 685 3 13.82 TAN18-DD189-WD2 449 451 2 138.4 -57 230 753 741899 1337313 301 SE0375 M1 S TAN18-DD189-WD2 639 650 11 5.94 TAN18-DD189-WD2 656 657.5 1.5 2.81 TAN18-DD189-WD2 675.5 676 0.5 33.7 TAN18-DD196-WD1 656.5 668.5 12 3.4 -60 230 748 741916 1337294 301 SE0400 M1 S TAN18-DD196-WD1 684 684.5 0.5 2.61 TAN18-DD196-WD1 690 690.5 0.5 192 TAN18-DD196-WD2 637 638 1 18.08 -60 230 703 741916 1337294 301 SE0400 M1 S TAN18-DD196-WD2 646 646.5 0.5 3.81 TAN18-DD196-WD2 648 658.5 10.5 8.83 TAN18-DD196-WD2 667.5 668.5 1 36.85 TAN18-DD214A-WD1 584 584.5 0.5 2.34 -62 230 703 741881 1337330 301 SE0350 M1 S TAN18-DD214A-WD1 586.5 587 0.5 3.85 TAN18-DD214A-WD1 614 635.5 21.5 15.31 TAN18-DD214A-WD2 595.5 610 14.5 19.88 -62 230 697 741881 1337330 301 SE0350 M1 S TAN18-DD228 862 887 25 15.03 -55 230 1000.8 742050 1337471 301.5 SE0350 M1 S

Table 2

M1 South Deposit

Significant Intercepts 30 g/t Cut Off



Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL Section Prospect TAN18-DD184 505.5 506 0.5 33.9 -55 230 544 741801 1337220 SE0375 M1S TAN18-DD189 455.5 457 1.5 48.31 -57 230 774 741899 1337313 SE0375 M1S TAN18-DD189 655 656 1 39.8 TAN18-DD189 680.5 681 0.5 240 TAN18-DD196 693.5 694 0.5 37.9 -60 230 757 741916 1337294 SE0400 M1S TAN18-DD206 132 132.5 0.5 183 -52 225 183 741640 1336992 SE0425 M1S TAN18-DD206 142.5 145.5 3 64.86 TAN18-DD206 151 154.5 3.5 52.8 TAN18-DD206 171 171.5 0.5 61.5 TAN18-DD209 441 443.5 2.5 38.21 -55 230 555 741834 1337121 SE0475 M1S TAN18-DD209 482 482.5 0.5 55.8 TAN18-DD209 487.5 488 0.5 57.9 TAN18-DD209 495.5 496 0.5 37.9 TAN18-DD214A 578 578.5 0.5 520 -62 230 766 741881 1337330 SE0350 M1S TAN18-DD214A 618.5 619 0.5 79.6 TAN18-DD214A 624 624.5 0.5 33.9 TAN18-DD214A 625 625.5 0.5 41.8 TAN18-DD214A 639 639.5 0.5 36 TAN18-DD216 705.5 706 0.5 37.8 -60 230 783 741930 1337278 SE0425 M1S TAN18-DD217A 609.5 610 0.5 35.7 -60 230 702 741862 1337345 SE0325 M1S TAN18-DD189-WD1 651.5 652 0.5 33.8 -57 230 732 741899 1337313 SE0375 M1S TAN18-DD189-WD1 653.5 654 0.5 61.7 TAN18-DD189-WD1 684.5 685 0.5 71.5 TAN18-DD189-WD2 449 451 2 138.4 -57 230 753 741899 1337313 SE0375 M1S TAN18-DD189-WD2 639 639.5 0.5 39.8 TAN18-DD189-WD2 675.5 676 0.5 33.7 TAN18-DD196-WD1 690 690.5 0.5 192 -60 230 748 741916 1337294 SE0400 M1S TAN18-DD196-WD2 657 657.5 0.5 138 -60 230 703 741916 1337294 SE0400 M1S TAN18-DD196-WD2 667.5 668.5 1 36.85 TAN18-DD214A-WD1 616 616.5 0.5 102 -62 230 703 741881 1337330 SE0350 M1S TAN18-DD214A-WD1 620.5 621 0.5 115 TAN18-DD214A-WD1 624 624.5 0.5 42 TAN18-DD214A-WD1 630.5 631 0.5 87.9 TAN18-DD214A-WD1 634.5 635 0.5 39.7 TAN18-DD214A-WD2 600.5 601.5 1 219 -62 230 697 741881 1337330 SE0350 M1S TAN18-DD214A-WD2 608 609 1 46.85 TAN18-DD228 863.5 864 0.5 31.8 -55 230 1000.8 742050 1337471 301.5 SE0350 M1 S TAN18-DD228 865 865.5 0.5 155 TAN18-DD228 868 868.5 0.5 188 TAN18-DD228 868.5 869 0.5 35.9 TAN18-DD228 879 879.5 0.5 41.6 TAN18-DD228 880 880.5 0.5 34 TAN18-DD228 886 886.5 0.5 71.8

* denotes ending in mineralisation

All holes are diamond holes.

All reported intersections from the current 2018 program are assayed at 1m intervals for M5 and 0.5m for M1 where possible.

Sample preparation and Fire Assay conducted by SGS Ouagadougou. Assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS finish. All samples >5 g/t Au are checked by 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Mineralised intervals for DD reported >2g/t Au with a maximum of 5 m of internal dilution of less than 2/t gold. No top cut applied.

QA/QC protocol: we insert one blank, one standard and one duplicate for every 17 samples (3 QA/QC within every 20 samples).

Table 3: Sanbrado Gold Project

June 2018 Resource Resource

Area Category Cutoff

(Au g/t) Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Tonnes Grade

(Au g/t) Au Oz Tonnes Grade

(Au g/t) Au Oz M1 South O/P <120m 0.5 800,000 6.6 170,000 50,000 4.8 10,000 U/G >120m 3.0 750,000 25.5 620,000 250,000 7.6 60,000 Total Combined 1,550,000 15.9 780,000 300,000 6.9 70,000 M5 O/P 0.5 37,150,000 1.3 1,510,000 12,800,000 1.1 450,000 M1 North O/P 0.5 750,000 2.0 50,000 500,000 2.0 30,000 M3 O/P 0.5 150,000 2.0 10,000 200,000 1.5 10,000 Total Combined 39,600,000 1.8 2,350,000 13,850,000 1.2 550,000

Table 4: Sanbrado Gold Project

June 2018 Probable Ore Reserve Deposit Strip Ratio (Mt) Au Grade

(g/t) Cont. Au

(koz)1 M5 Open Pit 3.8 17.5 1.5 817 M1Sth Open Pit 22.6 0.7 6.8 157 M1Nth Open Pit 8.4 0.6 2.1 39 M3 Open Pit 6.1 0.1 1.8 8 Sub Total Open Pit 4.6 18.9 1.7 1,021 M1Sth Underground - 1.5 11.7 553 Total 20.4 2.4 1,574

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Competent Persons and Qualified Persons Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results, exploration targets or mineral resources is based on information compiled by Mr Richard Hyde, a Director, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hyde has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr Hyde consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Forward Looking Information This news release contains ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation, including information relating to West African's future financial or operating performance may be deemed ''forward looking''. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that West African expects to occur, are ''forward-looking statements''. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words ''expects'', ''does not expect'', ''plans'', ''anticipates'', ''does not anticipate'', ''believes'', ''intends'', ''estimates'', ''projects'', ''potential'', ''scheduled'', ''forecast'', ''budget'' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions ''will'', ''would'', ''may'', ''could'', ''should'' or ''might'' occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond West African’s ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of West African, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs. Statements concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a mineral property is developed. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in West African’s ability to obtain funding; gold price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect West African’s forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information.

West African’s forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and West African does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to West African, please refer to West African’s financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. JORC Table 1, Sections 1-2

