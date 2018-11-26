West African Resources intercepts 25m at 15.03 g/t Au including 5.5m at 40.42 g/t Au at M1 South
SUBIACO, November 26, 2018 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX: WAF; TSX-V: WAF) is pleased to report extensive visible gold has been intercepted in the deepest hole drilled to date at the Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.
Highlights
- High grade intercept of 25m at 15.03 g/t Au from 862m including;
-
- 5.5m at 40.42 g/t Au from 863.5m
- 1.5m at 26.02 g/t Au from 879m
- 0.5m at 71.80 g/t Au from 886m
- New intercept located 220m vertical beneath existing Probable Ore Reserves
- Adds potential to extend the M1 South underground mine life to 7.5 years
- Drilling ongoing with two rigs on site infilling and extending high-grade gold mineralisation
Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:
''The 1km step-out hole beneath M1 South Mineral Reserves has intercepted 25m grading 15.03 g/t gold including 5.5m at 40.42 g/t gold. Success in our deepest hole to date demonstrates potential to extend the M1 South underground mine life and increase annual production in years 4 to 8.
''The Company remains on track to finalise a debt funding package for the development of Sanbrado by the end of Q4 2018, and will complete an optimised feasibility study incorporating resource and reserve updates and increased plant throughput, which will deliver higher annual gold production, by the end of Q1 2019.''
M1 South Drilling Program
As reported earlier this month (ASX/TSXV: 15/11/18) step down drilling in TAN18-DD228 has intercepted extensive high-grade gold more than 220m beneath existing Probable Reserves at M1 South. Table 1 shows individual 0.5m assays through the entire mineralised zone in TAN18-DD228. Also photos 1 and 2 show high grade visible gold for samples that returned 155 g/t Au and 188 g/t Au.
Table 1: M1 South: TAN18-DD228 1km hole
Main Zone 862m to 887m
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Sample ID
|
Au g/t
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Sample ID
|
Au g/t
|
860
|
860.5
|
310747
|
0.03
|
880
|
880.5
|
310794
|
34.00
|
860.5
|
861
|
310748
|
0.01
|
880.5
|
881
|
310795
|
6.49
|
861
|
861.5
|
310749
|
0.03
|
881
|
881.5
|
310796
|
0.61
|
861.5
|
862
|
310750
|
0.78
|
881.5
|
882
|
310797
|
0.20
|
862
|
862.5
|
310751
|
2.53
|
882
|
882.5
|
310798
|
0.61
|
862.5
|
863
|
310752
|
1.04
|
882.5
|
883
|
310799
|
0.32
|
863
|
863.5
|
310753
|
0.27
|
883
|
883.5
|
310802
|
0.26
|
863.5
|
864
|
310755
|
31.80
|
883.5
|
884
|
310803
|
0.83
|
864
|
864.5
|
310756
|
0.98
|
884
|
884.5
|
310804
|
13.90
|
864.5
|
865
|
310757
|
1.14
|
884.5
|
885
|
310805
|
1.66
|
865
|
865.5
|
310758
|
155.00
|
885
|
885.5
|
310807
|
0.44
|
865.5
|
866
|
310759
|
13.90
|
885.5
|
886
|
310808
|
5.40
|
866
|
866.5
|
310762
|
4.99
|
886
|
886.5
|
310809
|
71.80
|
866.5
|
867
|
310763
|
0.32
|
886.5
|
887
|
310810
|
2.14
|
867
|
867.5
|
310764
|
7.90
|
887
|
887.5
|
310811
|
1.29
|
867.5
|
868
|
310765
|
4.73
|
887.5
|
888
|
310812
|
0.57
|
868
|
868.5
|
310766
|
188.00
|
888
|
888.5
|
310813
|
0.28
|
868.5
|
869
|
310767
|
35.90
|
888.5
|
889
|
310814
|
0.17
|
869
|
869.5
|
310768
|
2.15
|
889
|
889.5
|
310815
|
0.03
|
869.5
|
870
|
310769
|
6.72
|
889.5
|
890
|
310816
|
0.04
|
870
|
870.5
|
310771
|
17.80
|
890
|
890.5
|
310817
|
0.03
|
870.5
|
871
|
310772
|
4.28
|
890.5
|
891
|
310818
|
0.03
|
871
|
871.5
|
310773
|
5.09
|
891
|
891.5
|
310819
|
0.02
|
871.5
|
872
|
310774
|
3.29
|
891.5
|
892
|
310822
|
0.03
|
872
|
872.5
|
310775
|
1.18
|
892
|
892.5
|
310823
|
0.33
|
872.5
|
873
|
310776
|
12.00
|
892.5
|
893
|
310824
|
0.40
|
873
|
873.5
|
310777
|
25.90
|
893
|
893.5
|
310825
|
0.01
|
873.5
|
874
|
310778
|
12.00
|
893.5
|
894
|
310826
|
1.08
|
874
|
874.5
|
310779
|
3.23
|
894
|
894.5
|
310827
|
0.91
|
874.5
|
875
|
310782
|
5.25
|
894.5
|
895
|
310828
|
0.06
|
875
|
875.5
|
310783
|
15.90
|
895
|
895.5
|
310829
|
1.09
|
875.5
|
876
|
310784
|
2.28
|
895.5
|
896
|
310830
|
0.53
|
876
|
876.5
|
310785
|
0.20
|
896
|
896.5
|
310831
|
0.21
|
876.5
|
877
|
310786
|
0.28
|
896.5
|
897
|
310832
|
0.03
|
877
|
877.5
|
310787
|
1.27
|
897
|
897.5
|
310833
|
0.01
|
877.5
|
878
|
310788
|
0.36
|
897.5
|
898
|
310834
|
0.02
|
878
|
878.5
|
310789
|
0.64
|
898
|
898.5
|
310836
|
0.01
|
878.5
|
879
|
310790
|
0.29
|
898.5
|
899
|
310837
|
0.01
|
879
|
879.5
|
310792
|
41.60
|
899
|
899.5
|
310838
|
0.01
|
879.5
|
880
|
310793
|
2.47
|
899.5
|
900
|
310839
|
0.00
Photo 1: TAN18-DD228 Visible gold at 865.5m 155 g/t Au
Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//west%20africa%201.png
Photo 2: TAN18-DD228 Visible gold at 868.5m 188 g/t Au
Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//west%20africa%205.jpg
A long-section through the M1 South deposit (Figure 1) shows the mid-point of the high grade gold intercept in TAN18-DD228 at approximately 700m vertical below surface. The June Feasibility Study (FS) (ASX/TSXV: 22/6/18) proposed open-pit mining will occur down to 120m vertical and underground mining will be occur from 120m below surface to approximately 470m below surface over 4.5 years. Drilling completed since June 2018 has continued to intercept high grade mineralisation which has been extended more than 220m beneath underground reserves, with significant results including:
- TAN18-DD196: 8m at 7.0 g/t from 693 including 1.5m at 21.6 g/t Au
- TAN18-DD189: 11m at 11.2 g/t from 654 and 6m at 24.4 g/t Au from 675m
- TAN18-DD214A: 0.5m at 520 g/t Au from 578m
- TAN18-DD214A: 23m at 7.3 g/t Au from 617m including 4m at 24.4 g/t Au
- TAN18-DD189-WD1: 10m at 8.1 g/t Au from 646.5m, including 0.5m at 61.7 g/t Au
- TAN18-DD196-WD2: 10.5m at 8.8 g/t Au from 648m, including 0.5m at 138 g/t Au
- TAN18-DD214A-WD1: 21.5m at 15.3 g/t Au from 614m, including 0.5m at 115 g/t Au
- TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au from 595.5m, including 1m at 219 g/t Au
- TAN18-DD228: 25m at 15 g/t Au from 862m including 5.5m at 40.4 g/t, 1.5m at 26.02 g/t Au from 879m and 0.5m at 71.80 g/t Au from 886m
Mineralisation intercepted in TAN18-DD228 has the potential to extend the underground mine schedule past 7.5 years, assuming the vertical advance of underground mining remains consistent with upper levels and that further infill drilling is successful.
The Company will deliver a further FS update by the end of Q1 2019 incorporating updated resources and reserves, and an improved mine schedule based on higher plant throughput (ASX/TSXV: 8/11/2018). A significant improvement in project economics versus the June 2018 FS is expected by delivering more gold in the early years of the operation from an accelerated mine schedule with a relatively small change in the overall project capital requirements.
A summary long-section and cross-section through M1 South are presented as Figures 1 and 2, along with a location plan as Figure 3. Photos 1 - 2 show visible gold intercepted in TAN18-DD228. A summary of significant intercepts is presented in Table 1 (2 g/t Au Cut Off) and Table 2 (30 g/t Au Cut Off) for 2018 drilling.
About West African Resources
West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF) recently announced the results of its updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The study envisages an initial 11-year mine life, including 4.5 years of underground mining, and showed a 76% increase in Probable Reserves to 1.6 million ounces (20.4Mt at 2.4g/t gold). The project will have average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 211,000 ounces gold and a 16 month post-tax pay back on US$185 million pre-production capital costs. Project economics are robust, with AISC of US$551/oz over first 5 years and US$640 over life of mine. The project returns a pre-tax NPV5% of US$567m (A$754m) and pre-tax IRR of 62%, and Post-tax NPV5% of US$405m (A$540m) and post-tax IRR of 49%. Mineralisation is open at depth and along strike and therefore value add drilling on the project is ongoing, with further resource and reserve updates expected later in Q1 2019.
Figure 1: M1 South Long-section
Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528938/west%20africa%203.png
Figure 2: M1 South Cross-section SE0350
Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528938/west%20africa%204.jpg
Figure 3: Sanbrado Gold Project Layout
Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528938/west%20africa%205.jpg
Table 1
M1 South Deposit
Significant Intercepts 2 g/t Cut Off
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au g/t
|
Dip
|
Azi
|
EOH
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Section
|
Prospect
|
TAN18-DD184
|
496.5
|
506.5
|
10
|
5.14
|
-55
|
230
|
544
|
741801
|
1337220
|
300
|
SE0375
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD187
|
378
|
378.5
|
0.5
|
2.64
|
-55
|
230
|
450
|
741748
|
1337138
|
297
|
SE0400
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD187
|
389.5
|
391.5
|
2
|
3.28
|
TAN18-DD187
|
394.5
|
395
|
0.5
|
2.38
|
TAN18-DD189
|
654
|
665
|
11
|
11.21
|
-57
|
230
|
774
|
741899
|
1337313
|
301
|
SE0375
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD189
|
675
|
681
|
6
|
24.42
|
TAN18-DD189
|
695
|
695.5
|
0.5
|
19.90
|
TAN18-DD196
|
676
|
676.5
|
0.5
|
17.90
|
-60
|
230
|
757
|
741916
|
1337294
|
301
|
SE0400
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD196
|
683.5
|
684
|
0.5
|
8.63
|
TAN18-DD196
|
693
|
710
|
17
|
4.07
|
TAN18-DD206
|
126
|
134
|
8
|
12.89
|
-52
|
225
|
183
|
741640
|
1336992
|
301
|
SE0425
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD206
|
142.5
|
157
|
14.5
|
27.93
|
TAN18-DD206
|
170.5
|
172
|
1.5
|
22.10
|
TAN18-DD209
|
423
|
423.5
|
0.5
|
2.40
|
-55
|
230
|
555
|
741834
|
1337121
|
298
|
SE0475
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD209
|
425.5
|
426
|
0.5
|
2.64
|
TAN18-DD209
|
440.5
|
444.5
|
4
|
25.72
|
TAN18-DD209
|
456
|
456.5
|
0.5
|
2.04
|
TAN18-DD209
|
482
|
496
|
14
|
7.82
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
578
|
578.5
|
0.5
|
520.00
|
-62
|
230
|
766
|
741881
|
1337330
|
301
|
SE0350
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
617
|
640
|
23
|
7.33
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
674
|
674.5
|
0.5
|
2.40
|
TAN18-DD217A
|
603.5
|
610
|
6.5
|
6.83
|
-60
|
230
|
702
|
741862
|
1337345
|
302
|
SE0325
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD216
|
681.5
|
683.5
|
2
|
5.13
|
-60
|
230
|
783
|
741930
|
1337278
|
301
|
SE0425
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD216
|
689.5
|
690
|
0.5
|
2.47
|
TAN18-DD216
|
705.5
|
714.5
|
9
|
3.02
|
TAN18-DD189-WD1
|
646.5
|
656.5
|
10
|
8.14
|
-57
|
230
|
732
|
741899
|
1337313
|
301
|
SE0375
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD189-WD1
|
666
|
668.5
|
2.5
|
7.59
|
TAN18-DD189-WD1
|
682
|
685
|
3
|
13.82
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
449
|
451
|
2
|
138.4
|
-57
|
230
|
753
|
741899
|
1337313
|
301
|
SE0375
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
639
|
650
|
11
|
5.94
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
656
|
657.5
|
1.5
|
2.81
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
675.5
|
676
|
0.5
|
33.7
|
TAN18-DD196-WD1
|
656.5
|
668.5
|
12
|
3.4
|
-60
|
230
|
748
|
741916
|
1337294
|
301
|
SE0400
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD196-WD1
|
684
|
684.5
|
0.5
|
2.61
|
TAN18-DD196-WD1
|
690
|
690.5
|
0.5
|
192
|
TAN18-DD196-WD2
|
637
|
638
|
1
|
18.08
|
-60
|
230
|
703
|
741916
|
1337294
|
301
|
SE0400
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD196-WD2
|
646
|
646.5
|
0.5
|
3.81
|
TAN18-DD196-WD2
|
648
|
658.5
|
10.5
|
8.83
|
TAN18-DD196-WD2
|
667.5
|
668.5
|
1
|
36.85
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
584
|
584.5
|
0.5
|
2.34
|
-62
|
230
|
703
|
741881
|
1337330
|
301
|
SE0350
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
586.5
|
587
|
0.5
|
3.85
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
614
|
635.5
|
21.5
|
15.31
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD2
|
595.5
|
610
|
14.5
|
19.88
|
-62
|
230
|
697
|
741881
|
1337330
|
301
|
SE0350
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD228
|
862
|
887
|
25
|
15.03
|
-55
|
230
|
1000.8
|
742050
|
1337471
|
301.5
|
SE0350
|
M1 S
Table 2
M1 South Deposit
Significant Intercepts 30 g/t Cut Off
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au g/t
|
Dip
|
Azi
|
EOH
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Section
|
Prospect
|
TAN18-DD184
|
505.5
|
506
|
0.5
|
33.9
|
-55
|
230
|
544
|
741801
|
1337220
|
SE0375
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD189
|
455.5
|
457
|
1.5
|
48.31
|
-57
|
230
|
774
|
741899
|
1337313
|
SE0375
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD189
|
655
|
656
|
1
|
39.8
|
TAN18-DD189
|
680.5
|
681
|
0.5
|
240
|
TAN18-DD196
|
693.5
|
694
|
0.5
|
37.9
|
-60
|
230
|
757
|
741916
|
1337294
|
SE0400
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD206
|
132
|
132.5
|
0.5
|
183
|
-52
|
225
|
183
|
741640
|
1336992
|
SE0425
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD206
|
142.5
|
145.5
|
3
|
64.86
|
TAN18-DD206
|
151
|
154.5
|
3.5
|
52.8
|
TAN18-DD206
|
171
|
171.5
|
0.5
|
61.5
|
TAN18-DD209
|
441
|
443.5
|
2.5
|
38.21
|
-55
|
230
|
555
|
741834
|
1337121
|
SE0475
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD209
|
482
|
482.5
|
0.5
|
55.8
|
TAN18-DD209
|
487.5
|
488
|
0.5
|
57.9
|
TAN18-DD209
|
495.5
|
496
|
0.5
|
37.9
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
578
|
578.5
|
0.5
|
520
|
-62
|
230
|
766
|
741881
|
1337330
|
SE0350
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
618.5
|
619
|
0.5
|
79.6
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
624
|
624.5
|
0.5
|
33.9
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
625
|
625.5
|
0.5
|
41.8
|
TAN18-DD214A
|
639
|
639.5
|
0.5
|
36
|
TAN18-DD216
|
705.5
|
706
|
0.5
|
37.8
|
-60
|
230
|
783
|
741930
|
1337278
|
SE0425
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD217A
|
609.5
|
610
|
0.5
|
35.7
|
-60
|
230
|
702
|
741862
|
1337345
|
SE0325
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD189-WD1
|
651.5
|
652
|
0.5
|
33.8
|
-57
|
230
|
732
|
741899
|
1337313
|
SE0375
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD189-WD1
|
653.5
|
654
|
0.5
|
61.7
|
TAN18-DD189-WD1
|
684.5
|
685
|
0.5
|
71.5
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
449
|
451
|
2
|
138.4
|
-57
|
230
|
753
|
741899
|
1337313
|
SE0375
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
639
|
639.5
|
0.5
|
39.8
|
TAN18-DD189-WD2
|
675.5
|
676
|
0.5
|
33.7
|
TAN18-DD196-WD1
|
690
|
690.5
|
0.5
|
192
|
-60
|
230
|
748
|
741916
|
1337294
|
SE0400
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD196-WD2
|
657
|
657.5
|
0.5
|
138
|
-60
|
230
|
703
|
741916
|
1337294
|
SE0400
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD196-WD2
|
667.5
|
668.5
|
1
|
36.85
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
616
|
616.5
|
0.5
|
102
|
-62
|
230
|
703
|
741881
|
1337330
|
SE0350
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
620.5
|
621
|
0.5
|
115
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
624
|
624.5
|
0.5
|
42
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
630.5
|
631
|
0.5
|
87.9
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD1
|
634.5
|
635
|
0.5
|
39.7
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD2
|
600.5
|
601.5
|
1
|
219
|
-62
|
230
|
697
|
741881
|
1337330
|
SE0350
|
M1S
|
TAN18-DD214A-WD2
|
608
|
609
|
1
|
46.85
|
TAN18-DD228
|
863.5
|
864
|
0.5
|
31.8
|
-55
|
230
|
1000.8
|
742050
|
1337471
|
301.5
|
SE0350
|
M1 S
|
TAN18-DD228
|
865
|
865.5
|
0.5
|
155
|
TAN18-DD228
|
868
|
868.5
|
0.5
|
188
|
TAN18-DD228
|
868.5
|
869
|
0.5
|
35.9
|
TAN18-DD228
|
879
|
879.5
|
0.5
|
41.6
|
TAN18-DD228
|
880
|
880.5
|
0.5
|
34
|
TAN18-DD228
|
886
|
886.5
|
0.5
|
71.8
- * denotes ending in mineralisation
- All holes are diamond holes.
- All reported intersections from the current 2018 program are assayed at 1m intervals for M5 and 0.5m for M1 where possible.
- Sample preparation and Fire Assay conducted by SGS Ouagadougou. Assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS finish. All samples >5 g/t Au are checked by 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish.
- Mineralised intervals for DD reported >2g/t Au with a maximum of 5 m of internal dilution of less than 2/t gold. No top cut applied.
- QA/QC protocol: we insert one blank, one standard and one duplicate for every 17 samples (3 QA/QC within every 20 samples).
|
Table 3: Sanbrado Gold Project
|
Resource
|
Category
|
Cutoff
|
Indicated Resource
|
Inferred Resource
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Au Oz
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Au Oz
|
M1 South
|
O/P <120m
|
0.5
|
800,000
|
6.6
|
170,000
|
50,000
|
4.8
|
10,000
|
U/G >120m
|
3.0
|
750,000
|
25.5
|
620,000
|
250,000
|
7.6
|
60,000
|
Total
|
Combined
|
1,550,000
|
15.9
|
780,000
|
300,000
|
6.9
|
70,000
|
M5
|
O/P
|
0.5
|
37,150,000
|
1.3
|
1,510,000
|
12,800,000
|
1.1
|
450,000
|
M1 North
|
O/P
|
0.5
|
750,000
|
2.0
|
50,000
|
500,000
|
2.0
|
30,000
|
M3
|
O/P
|
0.5
|
150,000
|
2.0
|
10,000
|
200,000
|
1.5
|
10,000
|
Total
|
Combined
|
39,600,000
|
1.8
|
2,350,000
|
13,850,000
|
1.2
|
550,000
|
Table 4: Sanbrado Gold Project
|
Deposit
|
Strip Ratio
|
(Mt)
|
Au Grade
|
Cont. Au
|
M5 Open Pit
|
3.8
|
17.5
|
1.5
|
817
|
M1Sth Open Pit
|
22.6
|
0.7
|
6.8
|
157
|
M1Nth Open Pit
|
8.4
|
0.6
|
2.1
|
39
|
M3 Open Pit
|
6.1
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
8
|
Sub Total Open Pit
|
4.6
|
18.9
|
1.7
|
1,021
|
M1Sth Underground
|
-
|
1.5
|
11.7
|
553
|
Total
|
20.4
|
2.4
|
1,574
- Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Competent Persons and Qualified Persons Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results, exploration targets or mineral resources is based on information compiled by Mr Richard Hyde, a Director, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hyde has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr Hyde consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation, including information relating to West African's future financial or operating performance may be deemed ''forward looking''. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that West African expects to occur, are ''forward-looking statements''. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words ''expects'', ''does not expect'', ''plans'', ''anticipates'', ''does not anticipate'', ''believes'', ''intends'', ''estimates'', ''projects'', ''potential'', ''scheduled'', ''forecast'', ''budget'' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions ''will'', ''would'', ''may'', ''could'', ''should'' or ''might'' occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond West African’s ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of West African, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs. Statements concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a mineral property is developed.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in West African’s ability to obtain funding; gold price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect West African’s forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information.
West African’s forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and West African does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to West African, please refer to West African’s financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
