Ur-Energy to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 5, 2018

28.11.2018  |  CNW

LITTLETON, Nov. 28, 2018 -  Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE), announces that it will be featured as a presenting company at the LD Micro Main Event being held December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Jeffrey Klenda, Chairman and CEO, will present at the conference, providing an overview of Ur-Energy's operations and business and an update on the uranium markets. He will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Presentation time:  2:30 p.m.
Location:  Track 4 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel
11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90049

Registration is required. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Klenda, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com

Mr. Klenda's presentation will be webcast following the event and will be available on our website www.ur-energy.com.

About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.4 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and to construct and operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur?Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda Chairman & CEO
866-981-4588
Jeff.Klenda@ur-energy.com 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ur-energy-to-present-at-11th-annual-ld-micro-main-event-on-december-5-2018-300757238.html

SOURCE Ur-Energy Inc.


Ur-Energy Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.ur-energy.com


