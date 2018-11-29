Harvest Gold Updates the Drilling Program at its High-Grade Silver/Gold Cerro Casacron Project

Vancouver, November 29, 2018 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HVG) (the "Company" or "Harvest") is pleased to update the market on the drill program at its high grade silver/gold Cerro Cascaron Project in Mexico. The project is a Joint Venture with operator, Evrim Resources. (TSX.V: EVM).

The three drill holes at the high grade Cascarita silver prospect are now completed. CAS18-01 had a final depth of 209.7m; CAS18-02A had a final depth of 201m; and, CAS18-03 had a final depth 200m. The early part of the drill program was delayed by unexpected heavy rains that damaged trails, roads and drill pads and was further complicated by the loss of drill rods early in the first attempt at CAS18-02.

Harvest's Lead Geologist Warren Bates says: "While the delays have been very frustrating, we'd like to thank our JV partner and operator Evrim Resources for their good work on the ground in Mexico to get the drill program back on schedule. Regarding Cascarita, we are encouraged as we are seeing the expected styles of mineralization where we projected them to be in our drill planning. We now look forward to drilling the gold rich San Pedro and Serpiente Dorada targets."

A helicopter is moving the drill rig to the first gold target at Serpiente Dorada in order to substantially reduce the time required to move the drill. The drill schedule remains unchanged with twelve drill holes targeted at the gold-rich veins at Cerro Cascaron.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is a mineral exploration company presently advancing its Cerro Cascaron high grade gold/silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico, where an initial 3,000 metre drill program is underway. Harvest can earn up to 80% of the Cerro Cascaron project through its Joint Venture with Evrim Resources (TSXV: EVM).

Harvest Gold's Board of Directors and management team are experienced in successful exploration and have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Rick Mark,

President and CEO

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.682.2928 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.