PLAN Announces New Member to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC /ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Progressive PlanetSolutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) ("PLAN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Reni Proznick has agreed to join PLAN's advisory board.

Reni Proznick is a professional engineer (Electrical) whois employed by an international engineering firm in a project management role.Reni is experienced in managing both brownfield and greenfield projectsthroughout BC, Canada.

"We are excited to add Reni to our team. I originallyasked Reni to optimize a collider mill we purchased to produce micronizedzeolite from our Z-1 Zeolite Quarry for use in developing supplementary, cementitiousmaterials (SCM's). I was so impressed with his design skills that I asked himto take on a greater role. Having access to these technical skills isinvaluable" stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet.

Mr. Proznick has been issued 300,000 stock options ascompensation for his efforts in assisting PLAN.

PLAN has now commissioned its concrete lab at theAdvanced Materials Centre in Vernon, BC. PLAN has commenced testing of variousconcrete blends which include micronized zeolite and has hired a chemist towork at its concrete lab.

With respect tothe other product development work that PLAN is undergoing on batterymaterials, Mr. Proznick will also be the lead technical advisor to the CEO.Specifically, PLAN is funding work beingcompleted by InnoTech Alberta on super high surface area activated carbon.Super high surface area activated carbon can be used for many types of energystorage devices including Li-ion batteries and is ahigh growth industry.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineralexploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Mine in British Columbia, anequity interest in Snow Lake Resources, a 5% interest in the Lac GuéretExtensions Graphite Project in Quebec and a 100% interest in the Buckingham GraphiteProject in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THEBOARD

Signed "Stephen Harpur"

Stephen Harpur,CPA, CGA, CEO

For furtherinformation or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072

Investors@progressiveplanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its RegulationServices Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX VentureExchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.