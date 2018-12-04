Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Provincial Government Grants Permit Extensions

21:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX/TSX-V: BDG) ('Black Dragon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received a 30 year extension on its Ampliacion a Figueras Mining Permit, and a 3 year extension to the Salave Investigation Permit, from the Government of Asturias.

Figure 1 - Salave Permits and Concessions (Photo: Business Wire)

As Black Dragon embarks on an expanded exploration program following the recent drilling results, the extension of the Investigation Permit is a significant achievement. The permit covers over 2,771 hectares primarily to the south of the current Salave deposit (See figure 1) where little or no exploration has been completed historically.

Black Dragons CEO & Managing Director commented, the extension of the permits is a great outcome for the company, and will allow us to expand our exploration program at Salave. The current mineral resource at Salave is confined to a 25ha area, and the Investigation Permit offers us over 2,771ha of unexplored ground. Our improved geological dataset will assist us to identify the potential for other deposits in this highly prospective region of Spain.

Table 1 – Salave Concession Details

Concession Name

Registration
Number

Area
(ha)

Area (m2)

 Date Granted Expiration Date
Dos Amigos 24.371 42.01 420,100

September 10,
1941

 October 10, 2015
Salave 25.380 67.99 679,900

April 10, 1945

 October 10, 2015
Figueras 29.500 304.54 3,045,400 January 25, 1977 January 25, 2037
Ampliacion a Figueras 29.969 68.85 688,500 November 9, 1988

November 9,
2048

Segunda Ampliacion a
Figueras

 29.820 167.55 1,675,500

September 16,
1981

September 16,
2041

Investigation Permit -
Salave

 30.812 2765.00 27,650,000

February 18, 2014

November 15,
2021

ABOUT BLACK DRAGON GOLD

Black Dragon Gold "BDG" is the 100% owner of one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Europe, the Salave project. Salave is situated in the North of Spain in the province of Asturias. The Salave project has an updated combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 8.21 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t Au, containing 1.21 million ounces of gold, plus Inferred resources totalling 3.12 million tonnes grading 3.47 g/t Au, containing 348,000 ounces of gold.

A full technical report summarizing the Mineral Resource estimate completed by CSA Global is in progress and will be completed and posted on SEDAR and the Company’s website within 45 days. In addition to the current Mineral Resource, historical exploration work suggests there is the potential for additional mineralization within Black Dragon’s landholdings.



Contact

Paul Cronin
CEO & Managing Director
P: +44 20 79934077
E: paul.cronin@blackdragongold.com
info@blackdragongold.com
www.blackdragongold.com


