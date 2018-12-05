Atlantic Gold Announces Exploration Update and Resource Extension Drill Results

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

TOUQUOY GOLD DEPOSIT FIFTEEN MILE STREAM GOLD DEPOSIT COCHRANE HILL GOLD DEPOSIT 16m @ 1.65g/t Au from 33m 15m @ 1.50g/t Au from 101m 1m @ 30.2g/t Au from 173m 9m @ 1.64g/t Au from 27m 9m @ 2.91g/t Au from 220m 21m @ 1.65g/t Au from 247m 5m @ 5.19g/t Au from 41m 22m @ 0.95g/t Au from 159m 4m @ 10.38g/t Au from 159m 15m @ 1.57g/t Au from 43m 26m @ 1.41g/t Au from 154m 8m @ 2.39g/t Au from 204m 6m @ 6.25g/t Au from 43m 28m @ 1.06g/t Au from 174m 6m @ 7.96g/t Au from 138m

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2018 - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of initial results of resource delineation drilling programs at the Touquoy, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill Gold Deposits and progress of exploration of the Phase 4 Corridor Regional Program.

Resource Extension, Touquoy Gold Deposit

Diamond drilling at the Touquoy Gold Deposit was undertaken during October and November, mainly focused on two areas to the south of the current pit outside the current resource model where information is sparse due to a previous lack of access for drilling. To the southwest of the pit, there was a large area of historic tailings, which have since been encapsulated in engineered cells within the existing tailings management facility, making this area available for drilling.

To the southeast of the pit, removal of a drumlin (a mound of glacial till) in a clay pit has provided access to an area previously not drilled.

In both these areas the target was the argillite geological package on the south-dipping limb of the anticlinal fold that hosts the ore zone at Touquoy, with the aim of extending known mineralization. Results to date are in line with expectations, showing continuity of grade in disseminated mineralization within the argillites, with isolated high grades in centimeter-wide veins within the surrounding greywackes. Significant drill results are included in Table 1. Further assays are pending.

Several additional infill holes have been drilled to the north of the current pit, targeting argillites in the north limb of the Touquoy anticline, with the objective of increasing data density for resource estimation. Assays are still pending from these holes.

Results from this program will be incorporated into an update of the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, planned for Q1 2019, and a follow-up drill program will be initiated if warranted.

Table 1

Significant Drill Results

(Gold Assay (g/t Au) * Sample Length (m) ?3.0g/t Au * m)

RESOURCE EXTENSION, TOUQUOY GOLD DEPOSIT

December 3, 2018

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au up to 3m internal dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) MR-18-001 21651 9993 -55 324 122 3 15 12 1.20 39 42 3 1.82 87 95 8 1.12 MR-18-002 21652 9965 -60 324 140 24 25 1 14.85 36 44 8 0.93 83 87 4 1.47 MR-18-003 21646 9940 -60 324 140 104 109 5 1.93 MR-18-005 21676 9926 -45 324 142 2.45 7 4.55 0.87 65 69 4 2.82 85 89 4 3.31 97 107 10 1.87 MR-18-006 21676 9926 -60 324 140 2.36 10 7.64 2.30 MR-18-007 21679 9993 -60 324 110 33 49 16 1.65 MR-18-008 21723 9921 -45 324 130 24 27 3 1.34 76 77 1 3.28 103 112 9 1.11 MR-18-009 21723 9921 -60 324 122 23 26 3 1.84 MR-18-010 21750 9925 -45 324 121 75 77 2 1.61 106 114 8 0.53 MR-18-011 21750 9925 -60 324 110 64 65 1 6.40 MR-18-012 21779 9952 -55 324 122 43 44 1 3.70 94 99 5 0.81 MR-18-013 21800 10002 -55 324 101 4 6 2 2.74 15 22 7 1.56 27 36 9 1.64 41 46 5 5.19 MR-18-014 21800 9975 -55 324 101 35 36 1 5.90 43 58 15 1.57 MR-18-015 21874 10009 -55 324 101 82 85 3 1.15 MR-18-017 21974 9998 -60 324 152 11 13 2 2.15 22 23 1 4.58 43 49 6 6.25 44 45 1 35.70 98 105 7 4.30 MR-18-020 21569 9977 -55 324 161 60 61 1 16.35 MR-18-021 21576 9942 -55 324 140 116 117 1 17.95 MR-18-022 21575 9915 -55 324 140 20 22 2 3.78 MR-18-024 22100 10028 -45 324 80 16 19 3 8.90 18 19 1 25.60 24 29 5 1.01 52 58 6 2.68 MR-18-026 22100 10083 -45 324 82 8 9 1 3.69 29 32 3 1.66 68 69 1 3.72 MR-18-027 22125 10052 -45 324 82 42 43 1 5.53 70 73 3 1.83 78 79 1 3.32 MR-18-028 22125 10083 -45 324 82 6 11 5 1.21 15 18 3 1.18 MR-18-032 22175 10062 -45 324 82 29 34 5 1.00 MR-18-035 21550 10050 -55 144 140 6 14 8 1.62 20 32 12 1.14 Notes:

· All assay results are Fire Assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from ~2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core

· ! Mineralization to the end of hole.

· Table includes all assay results which are deemed significant, with [Sample Length (m) * Gold Assay (g/t Au) ? 3.0g/t Au*m]

· True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the host stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. For intersections quoted above, true width averages approximately 80% of the down-hole width



The accompanying drill plan can be viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793853/Atlantic_Gold_Corporation_Atlantic_Gold_Announces_Exploration_Up.pdf

Resource Extension, Fifteen Mile Stream & Cochrane Hill Gold Deposits

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion Drill Programs at Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill Gold Deposits completed between September 2017 and February 2018 successfully identified additional gold mineralization immediately peripheral to previously defined mineral resources at both locations. Compilation and analysis of the results of these programs determined that in the Egerton-MacLean Zone at Fifteen Mile Stream and at Cochrane Hill there remained potential to extend the known mineralization. Thus the current extension drill program, which comprises approximately 11,000 - 13,000 metres of diamond drilling at Fifteen Mile Stream and 14,000 – 16,000m of drilling at Cochrane Hill, is designed to achieve that goal.

Egerton-MacLean Zone, Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Deposit

The Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Deposit is located approximately 57km northeast of the central processing facility at the Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine and is readily accessible by highway. Fifteen Mile Stream's current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources stand at 10.59 million tonnes at 1.33 g/t Au for 452,000 oz at a 0.35g/t Au cut-off grade. Inferred Mineral Resources amount to 6.64 million tonnes at 1.12 g/t Au for 240,000 oz at a 0.35g/t Au cut-off grade (see Company announcement dated January 29, 2018)1.

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion diamond drilling program at Fifteen Mile Stream was completed at the end of February with a total of 221 holes and 24,325m drilled. Results of this program were announced in earlier news releases (see Company announcement dated March 15, 2018).

At Fifteen Mile Stream, mineralization comprises disseminated gold within argillites and greywackes of the Moose River Formation, as well as coarse gold within bedding-parallel quartz veins. Gold mineralization is concentrated in three zones: Egerton-MacLean, Hudson, and Plenty (see location plan). The Hudson and Egerton-MacLean Zones lie within the hinge and northern limb of the Fifteen Mile Stream Anticline. Secondary folding and fault repetition have led to a larger zone of mineralization in the Egerton-MacLean Zone than in the Hudson Zone. The Plenty Zone is a tabular body within the overturned southern limb of the Fifteen Mile Stream Anticline.

The anticline that hosts the Egerton-MacLean Zone plunges gently to the east, with the northern limb dipping moderately at 70° to the north, and the southern limb overturned and dipping steeply northwards. All drill holes are drilled to the south.

Phase 3 drilling reported earlier this year indicated that mineralization was open both down dip to the north and down plunge to the east. Recent drilling has further defined disseminated mineralization in the eastern Egerton-MacLean Zone in the core of the anticline (e.g. 1.41g/t over 26 m in FMS-18-391 on section 13600E) and on the northern limb of the anticline in the central and western Egerton-MacLean Zone (e.g, 0.70g/t Au over 9 m in FMS-18-400 on section 13400E). High-grade, vein-hosted gold continues to be intercepted in deeper strata along the anticline hinge zone (e.g., 19.71 g/t Au over 3m in FMS-18-392 on section 13425E).

Drilling is nearing completion. Significant drill results received to date are included in Table 2.

Table 2

Significant Drill Results

(Gold Assay (g/t Au) * Sample Length (m) ?3.0g/t Au * m)

RESOURCE EXTENSION, FIFTEEN MILE STREAM GOLD DEPOSIT

December 3, 2018

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au up to 3m internal dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) FMS-18-371 13700 10200 -60 180 122 88 100 12 0.56 FMS-18-372 13700 10200 -70 180 140 101 116 15 1.50 FMS-18-373 13700 10207 -78 180 155 117 125 8 0.85 130 131 1 3.29 FMS-18-374 13700 10180 -60 180 110 77 85 8 1.72 FMS-18-375 13700 10160 -60 180 101 51 52 1 3.34 58 71 13 0.54 FMS-18-377 13675 10220 -70 180 152 106 107 1 3.13 112 126 14 1.00 FMS-18-378 13675 10220 -90 180 191 144 155 11 1.05 161 162 1 3.27 FMS-18-379 13650 10220 -90 180 191 149 162 13 1.12 183 186 3 1.44 FMS-18-380 13650 10220 -80 180 164 124 129 5 0.77 FMS-18-381 13475 10280 -60 180 242 150 161 11 0.61 189 197 8 1.13 FMS-18-382 13475 10295 -70 180 255 170 184 14 0.98 220 229 9 2.91 FMS-18-383 13500 10300 -58 180 210 159 181 22 0.95 193 198 5 0.92 FMS-18-384 13650 10220 -70 180 150 112 116 4 0.84 126 137 11 1.19 FMS-18-385 13500 10300 -50 180 170 158 159 1 6.85 165 170 5 0.96! FMS-18-386 13500 10320 -65 180 251 182 193 11 0.76 FMS-18-387 13522 10342 -68 180 260 164 165 1 5.87 169 170 1 13.20 FMS-18-388 13522 10342 -62 180 260 158 161 3 1.24 195 200 5 0.60 210 218 8 1.01 244 245 1 7.15 FMS-18-389 13600 10220 -90 180 221 173 198 25 0.92 FMS-18-390 13450 10280 -65 180 242 162 170 8 0.61 192 193 1 108.50 205 212 7 9.16 209 210 1 21.40 211 212 1 25.50 FMS-18-391 13600 10220 -80 180 194 125 130 5 0.68 154 180 26 1.41 184 190 6 2.28 FMS-18-392 13425 10272 -58 180 221 128 137 9 0.65 141 147 6 0.72 179 182 3 19.71 181 182 1 57.50 FMS-18-393 13600 10220 -70 180 134 95 102 7 0.61 FMS-18-394 13625 10220 -90 180 221 146 152 6 0.57 174 202 28 1.06 215 217 2 1.72 FMS-18-395 13425 10272 -68 180 221 76 77 1 35.50 127 128 1 3.54 148 157 9 0.61 FMS-18-396 13625 10220 -80 180 221 113 123 10 0.77 139 140 1 3.76 FMS-18-397 13375 10225 -55 180 221 86 105 19 0.63 FMS-18-400 13400 10270 -71 180 200 147 156 9 0.70 176 177 1 27.60 184 185 1 4.43 FMS-18-401 13350 10210 -60 180 200 87 92 5 0.61 FMS-18-402 13325 10210 -65 180 140 132 133 1 3.37 FMS-18-405 13700 10140 -60 180 86 47 53 6 0.72 FMS-18-406 13700 10207 -88 180 161 133 153 20 0.94 FMS-18-407 13300 9980 -45 180 62 23 29 6 0.52 Notes: · All assay results are Fire Assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from ~2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core

· ! Mineralization to the end of hole.

· Table includes all assay results which are deemed significant, with [Sample Length (m) * Gold Assay (g/t Au) ? 3.0g/t Au*m]

· True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the host stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. For intersections quoted above, true width averages approximately 70-100% of the down-hole width.

The accompanying drill plan and cross sections can be viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793854/Atlantic_Gold_Corporation_Atlantic_Gold_Announces_Exploration_Up.pdf

1The Mineral Resource estimate for the Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Deposits is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.35g/t. It has an effective date of July 20, 2017 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on March 15, 2018 on SEDAR.

Cochrane Hill Gold Deposit

The Cochrane Hill Gold Deposit is located approximately 80km northeast of the central processing facility at the Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine and is readily accessible by highway. Cochrane Hill's current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources stand at 10.66 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t Au for 398,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade. Inferred Mineral Resources amount to 1.63 million tonnes at 1.32 g/t Au for 69,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade (see Company announcement January 29, 2018)2.

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program at Cochrane Hill was completed in January 2018, with 44 holes for 6,900m having been drilled. The Cochrane Hill deposit is a fairly predictable and continuous tabular body dipping about 70o to the north with an average true width of approximately 20-25m. Drill holes were drilled on 25m x 20m centres to test for resource extensions of this body eastwards and at depth to the northeast. Results of this program were announced in earlier news releases (See Company announcements dated March 15, 2018 and April 4, 2018).

Particularly notable from the results received from the Phase 3 drill program is a robust zone of mineralization over at least a 300m strike length (at approximately 3050E to 3350E) below the previous pit design and about 180m vertically below surface. Mineralized intervals within this zone have a combined down-hole width per drill hole averaging 30m (true width of about 22m) and a weighted average grade of 2.75g/t Au. This zone is also open at depth and to the east and has the potential to add high value ounces to further expand the current in-pit resource.

The current drilling program, designed to test this target, is on-going with a limited number of assay results being returned to date; however, mineralization typical of Cochrane Hill has been observed in most drill holes.

Significant drill results received to date are included in Table 3.

Table 3

Significant Drill Results

(Gold Assay (g/t Au) * Sample Length (m) ?3.0g/t Au * m)

RESOURCE EXTENSION, COCHRANE HILL GOLD DEPOSIT

December 3, 2018

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au up to 3m internal dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) CH-18-269 2975 3200 -65 180 230 173 174 1 30.2 211 216 5 1.08 220 226 6 0.58 CH-18-270 2975 3220 -63 180 272 226 228 2 4.6 247 268 21 1.65 CH-18-271 3000 3160 -70 180 221 159 163 4 10.38 159 160 1 36.5 172 180 8 0.71 204 212 8 2.39 CH-18-277 3025 3128 -66.5 180 170 138 144 6 7.96 141 142 1 44.50 Notes: · All assay results are Fire Assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from ~2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core · ! Mineralization to the end of hole. · Table includes all assay results which are deemed significant, with [Sample Length (m) * Gold Assay (g/t Au) ? 3.0g/t Au*m] · True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the host stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. For intersections quoted above, true width averages approximately 80-85% of the down-hole width.

The accompanying drill plan and cross sections can be viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793855/Atlantic_Gold_Corporation_Atlantic_Gold_Announces_Exploration_Up.pdf

2 The Mineral Resource estimate for the Cochrane Hill Gold Deposit is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.35g/t. It has an effective date of July 20, 2017 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on March 15, 2018 on SEDAR.

Update: Corridor Regional Program

Atlantic's mineral properties within the Moose River Corridor, totalling approximately 171km2, are underlain by units of the Meguma Supergroup which are the preferred host to the style of mineralization being mined by the Company at the Touquoy Gold Deposit. These units also host the Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill gold deposits, which are currently incorporated in the Phase 2 Life of Mine Expansion Pre-Feasibility Study announced in a news release dated January 29, 2018.

The "Phase 4 Corridor Regional Program" was initiated in 2018 to evaluate the under-explored and geologically prospective 45km trend which extends northeast from its Touquoy Gold Deposit at the company's Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine ("MRC"), to the Beaver Dam Gold Deposit and through to the Fifteen Mile Stream gold deposits in the northeast. This trend is underlain by the Moose River Formation, a geological unit composed of a sequence of folded argillites and greywacke which host the gold mineralization at the Touquoy, Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream deposits. The Phase 4 Corridor Regional Program will comprise a total of up to 100,000 metres of diamond drilling distributed throughout the Touquoy-Beaver Dam-Fifteen Mile Stream Corridor.

149 Deposit

Prioritized as part of the Corridor Regional Program based on favourable interpreted geological and geophysical information and historical anomalous drill hole results, the 149 Deposit was discovered by traverses of widely-spaced diamond drilling. Encouraging initial results were followed-up and shallow mineralization was intersected over a strike length of 350m. (See News Release dated June 28, 2018).

Additional infill drilling completed identified two zones of gold mineralization: a shallow, generally higher grade "axial" zone in the core of a tight anticlinal fold and a thicker, but lower grade, "limb" zone on the over-turned limb of the anticline. The zone of mineralization was extended to over 475m in strike and is still open to the east. (See News Release dated September 19, 2018).

Deeper drilling required to extend the higher grade "axial" zone and additional shallow drilling required to follow the "limb" zone closer to surface has commenced. No assay results have been received to date; however, visual mineralization (carbonate alteration, pyrrhotite banding, quartz veining and specs of visible gold) consistent with previously reported significant mineralization has been intersected in targeted zones. Drilling will be completed before year-end and results will be incorporated in a mineral resource estimate in early 2019.

Aeromagnetic interpretation also indicates potential for similar geological settings to occur further to the east and additional reconnaissance-spaced drilling has commenced to test these zones.

Elsewhere, drilling continues within the Corridor Regional Program. Although no significant assay results have been returned from drilling completed to date, several geochemically anomalous trends associated with defined anticlinal fold structures have been delineated which will require further follow-up drilling in 2019.

The systematic drilling of the entire 50+km strike length of the Corridor will continue in 2019.

Technical Disclosure

All assays reported are 50g charge fire assays of 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core, with 1-in-10 duplicate assays of the same pulp. Certified standards prepared by a third-party laboratory and blind blanks are routinely inserted. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. ALS employ a standard routine of duplicate and check assays and reference standards. Standards, blind blanks and duplicate assay results are within an acceptable range of tolerance. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages 96%.

Douglas A Currie, P. Geo., General Manager-Exploration and Dr Sally Goodman, P. Geo., Chief Geoscientist, both Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), have reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course and as new information comes to hand.

