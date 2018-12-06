Aura Announces 360° Mining Concept: New Mission, Vision and Values Statement

ROAD TOWN, Dec. 06, 2018 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) is pleased to announce its 360° Mining Concept that includes a new mission, vision and values statement along with a new logo to more accurately reflect the 360° Mining Concept.



Rodrigo Barbosa, Aura’s President & CEO commented, “We have been working hard on our strategy and our corporate culture to position Aura for operational excellence and growth and through this process we have developed a new mission statement and a concept of 360° Mining, which includes our vision and values.

Our mission, that will drive the Company, is ‘to find, mine and deliver the planet’s most important and essential minerals that enable the world and humankind to create, innovate, and prosper’.

Our vision, which provides the Company direction on how to achieve our mission, ‘is to be one of the most trusted, responsible, well-respected and results-driven mining companies’.

Our values statement is our ‘moral compass’ which guides our culture and principles.”

Values Statement: 360° Mining

We welcome all stakeholders to read our 360° Mining Concept mission, vision and values statement that is available on our website. A summary of our values of the 360° Mining Concept is provided below.

Mr. Barbosa continued, “As we look ahead to the future, our vision is ‘mining in complete terms’ – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

The concept of 360° Mining also supports our desire to be in a constant state of evolution. We are always looking for ways to get better at what we do and to build a stronger, smarter, and sustainable mining company.”

Aura is also pleased to announce that at the 10th Annual Americas M&A Atlas Awards held on November 29, 2018, Aura received the Canada mid-size M&A deal of the year award for the merger with Rio Novo. In connection with the transaction, Mr. Barbosa received the corporate deal maker of the year in the Americas, together with our Board Member Stephen Keith and Vice President Ryan Goodman.

New Website

Aura is working on an updated website to reflect the 360° Mining Concept and the new website will go live shortly.

Aura will not change its trading symbol nor will a new CUSIP number be assigned to the Company’s shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders and outstanding share certificates are not affected and do not need to be exchanged.

About Aura Minerals

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas.

The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine. in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company has completed an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil to determine if a re-start of the mine is feasible. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

Aura is focused on responsible, sustainable growth and strives to operate to the highest environmental and safety standards and in a socially responsible manner at all of its operations.

