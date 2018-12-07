Pasinex Clarifies Technical Disclosure

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2018 - Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (“the Company”) today announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.



The Company filed a technical report for the Pinargozu Mine, dated December 20, 2017 (the "Technical Report"). The issues identified by the BCSC involve disclosure made by the Company that is not fully compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Company would like to advise that the mineral resources disclosed are not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report and Form 43-101F1 and they should not be relied upon until they can be supported by a compliant technical report.

The Company intends to file an updated technical report on the Pinargozu Mine to clarify and correct previous disclosure that were not compliant with NI 43-101. The Company will be working with its independent geological consultant, CSA Global Pty Ltd., to prepare and file the updated technical report.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by John Barry, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is the Company’s Vice President of Exploration and a qualified person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

