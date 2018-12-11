Durango Reports Additional Visible Gold Grains in Till at Windfall Lake

Vancouver, December 11, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (OTCQB-ATOXF) (Frankfurt - 86A1), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to its news of November 2, 2018, Durango has received further positive assay results on the additional till samples taken on the East claim block at Windfall Lake, Quebec.

Nine (9) additional till samples were obtained down strike along the same gold trend where previous gold grains were discovered on the East block of claims. Each of the samples submitted for gold grain count and fire assay have once again all returned visible gold grains extending the previously known 5km trend to approximately 10km. The East Block (Barry Lakes property) now hosts a gold trend for approximately ten (10) kilometres in length subparallel to the main fault system (Barry fault) held by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX - OSK).

Marcy Kiesman, Durango's CEO stated: "Durango's Windfall Lake claims continue to gain in momentum and are very compelling with 100 per cent of the till samples tested in September and October all containing visible gold grains. We are also very excited to announce that the gold trend distance has doubled in size to a 10 km trend on the East Block (Barry Lakes) property which runs parallel our Trove Property and borders Osisko. The Windfall Lake gold camp has consolidated recently and has garnished the investment of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX - KL) in both BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX - BTR) and Osisko, due to their continued positive gold results. Durango remains poised toward a major discovery on our 11,000 hectares of strategically located property in the Windfall Lake gold camp."

East Block (Barry Lakes Property)

Earlier this year, Durango discovered gold in the till immediately adjacent to Osisko Mining Inc.'s claims on Durango's East block of claims, which host the highest-priority IP target. The IP survey analysis deemed this target to be of high interest for gold exploration and recommended immediate follow-up fieldwork. Eleven till samples were collected in this area and returned calculated gold values ranging from 33 parts per billion to 529 ppb (0.529 g/t), with the average being 205 ppb (0.205 g/t) gold.

As reported on October 25th, 2018, these results are particularly interesting for Durango as it reveals a gold trend for over five kilometres in length subparallel to the main fault system which supports the IP survey results. One of the samples returned nine pristine gold grains, which suggests that the gold has travelled a very short distance from its source. Forty-two pristine gold grains reported values of 2,184 ppb Au (2.184 g/t) were obtained in the same area as announced in Durango's news release on July 23, 2018. One kilometre south of the area with the pristine gold grains till assays returned 32.5 ppb, 28.7 ppb and 17.5 ppb Au. From the nine (9) additional till samples, seven (7) of them contain pristine gold grains that confirm one more time the near source of gold mineralization. The gold value from this 9 samples calculated in the Heavy-Mineral Concentrates (HMC) ranging from 3 ppb Au to 183 ppb Au. The fire assays are pending and will be available soon. These results, combined with the direction of the glacial movement, clearly indicate great potential for the East claim block. Results are extremely promising and Durango team of experts is already planning the next exploration program to take place as soon as possible. Preparation of a drilling campaign of 1,000 to 1,500m is in the works for early 2019.

The technical contents of this release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties totaling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

