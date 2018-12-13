Nouveau Monde Graphite Filed Its Feasibility Study on Its Matawinie Graphite Property and Files a Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES.

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Québec, Dec. 13, 2018 -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Nouveau Monde”) (TSX Venture Exchange: NOU) (OTCQX: NMGRF) (Frankfurt: NMG) announces that it has filed on December 10, 2018, a technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Feasibility Study Report for the Matawinie Graphite Project with an effective date as of July 10, 2018 and an issue date as of December 6, 2018 (the “Technical Report”), the results of which were announced by the Corporation on October 24, 2018. Based on the results of the Technical Report, the Corporation hereby announces that is has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada (except the territories) (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus, when made final, will allow the Corporation to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, subscription receipts and warrants (collectively, the “Securities”) or any combination thereof up to a maximum of CAD$300,000,000 during the 25‐month period that the final Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains effective. Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement.

Based on the results of the Technical Report, the Corporation plans to raise capital in the next 25 months under the final Prospectus to fund the construction and commissioning of its mine project, for working capital and reserve funds of the Matawinie Graphite Property and also for general corporate purposes.

Mr. Eric Desaulniers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation stated: "This base shelf prospectus demonstrates our firm intention to move forward with our Matawinie project based on the results of our feasibility study. This type of prospectus will provide us with the flexibility required over the next 25 months to raise the required funds for the construction of the project through a variety of financial tools."

The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration under the Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom.

About the Corporation

In 2015, the Corporation discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km as the crow flies North of Montréal. This discovery led to the completion of a Prefeasibility Study, the results of which were announced on October 25, 2017 and a Feasibility Study, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2018. The Feasibility Study revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production level of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 25.5-year period. The Corporation will operate its demonstration plant until 2020 with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, the Corporation is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery market. With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, the Corporation’s team develops its project with the utmost respect of neighboring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. NMG’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

