New Dimension Announces Private Placement Financing

TSX-V: NDR

VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2018 - New Dimension Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NDR) (the "Company", "NDR", or "New Dimension") wishes to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered Private Placement of up to 21,818,182 common shares at a price of $0.055 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. These proceeds will be used to fund further development of its portfolio of high-grade gold-silver projects in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, as well as for general working capital.

The Company also intends to complete, subject to regulatory approval, a non-brokered Private placement of up to 4,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.075 per flow-through share. The gross proceeds of up to $300,000 will be used to further explore its Savant Lake gold project in Ontario, Canada.

The Company may pay finders fee's in either cash, shares, share purchase warrants or a combination thereof, as permitted by regulators, on a portion of the Private Placements. Closing of the flow-through portion of the Private Placement is expected to be on or before December 31, 2018, with the closing of the regular Private Placement expected to occur shortly thereafter. All securities issued under the Private Placements will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance of the securities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About New Dimension Resources

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties throughout the Americas, with a focus on high-grade precious metals deposits. The Company's current focus is on the discovery through drilling of new high-grade gold-silver resources at its 100%-owned Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes and Sierra Blanca projects, all located in the highly prospective Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, southern Argentina. The Company also holds an option to earn-in to a 100% interest in the Savant Lake gold project in Ontario, together with an active 29.56% JV interest (with Yamana Gold) in the Domain gold project in Manitoba.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement Financing, receipt of all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals required in connection with the acquisition and the Private Placement Financing, future results of operations, performance and achievements of New Dimension, including the timing, completion of and results from the drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by New Dimension in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in New Dimension's most recently filed MD&A. New Dimension does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

