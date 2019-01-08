Palamina Files Coasa NI 43-101 Technical Report

Toronto, January 8, 2019 - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) has filed on SEDAR a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Coasa Gold Project in the Puno region of Peru.

The Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Coasa Property Puno, Peru" with an effective data of October 24th, 2018 was prepared on behalf of Palamina Corp. by David Seers (QP), representative of Mining Plus. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.palamina.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has acquired the application and mining rights to five gold projects in south-eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB), one copper-gold project in the coastal I.O.C.G. belt in Southern Peru and holds 100% interest in one exploration project in Mexico. Palamina has 29,621,381 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

