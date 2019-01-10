Barkerville Gold Intersects 9.85 g/t Gold Over 10.40 Meters and 8.96 g/t Gold Over 8.60 Meters

HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS INCLUDE 102.50 G/T GOLD OVER 0.60 METER, 180.50 G/T GOLD OVER 0.55 METER, 169.50 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 METER

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce drilling results of 50 holes from the 2018 Cow Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project. The recent drilling results demonstrate continuity of high grade gold mineralization within vein corridors and extensions down dip and down plunge. A total of 63,970 meters in 231 holes were drilled on Cow Mountain during the 2018 drill program.

Recent highlights from the Cow Mountain exploration and delineation program include 10.47 g/t Au over 7.30 meters in hole CM-18-164, located 20 meters down dip from CM-18-159, that intersected 8.70 g/t Au over 3.35 meters within an existing vein corridor. CM-18-153 intersected 8.96 g/t Au over 8.60 meters, including high grade intercepts of 17.40 g/t Au over 0.85 meter, 9.35 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and 33.30 g/t Au over 0.70 meter.

Selected Drilling Highlights:

CM-18-151: 29.87 g/t Au over 3.85meters including 102.50 g/t Au over 0.60 meters

CM-18-153: 8.96 g/t Au over 8.60 meters

CM-18-158: 9.85 g/t Au over 10.40 meters

CM-18-159: 169.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

CM-18-159: 8.70 g/t Au over 3.35 meters

CM-18-164: 10.47 g/t Au over 7.30 meters

CM-18-172: 9.08 g/t Au over 4.55 meters

CM-18-172: 35.32 g/t Au over 3.50 meters including 180.50 g/t Au over 0.55 meter

CM-18-178: 73.70 g/t Au over 0.70 meter

CM-18-186: 10.39 g/t Au over 3.65 meters

CM-18-187: 11.09 g/t Au over 3.10 meters

CM-18-197: 7.05 g/t Au over 6.65 meters

CM-18-198: 45.50 g/t Au over 0.95 meter

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

A drill hole location plan map and section are presented below. Detailed drilling results are presented at the end of this release. The Cow Mountain 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

The drill program at Cow Mountain was designed to infill and expand high-grade gold-mineralized vein corridors modelled in the May 2018 Cow Mountain resource estimate. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones. Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of up to 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 7 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on developing and mining the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain. This operation allows the company to generate near term cash flow, train a local work force, keeps the present mining permit active, and de-risk's the project through staged production growth. Processing of material from these deposits is processed at the QR mill. QR is a fully owned, permitted mill and tailings facility, located approximately 110 kilometres away from Wells, and can be accessed by an all-season road.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites from Cow Mountain













HOLE ID

FROM TO LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-18-151

37.50 39.20 1.70 19.52

Including 37.50 38.00 0.50 58.40

And 38.70 39.20 0.50 7.43



50.60 53.00 2.40 3.95

Including 51.50 52.00 0.50 7.56

And 52.50 53.00 0.50 6.41



73.70 74.20 0.50 6.26



89.50 93.35 3.85 29.87

Including 89.50 90.05 0.55 10.10

And 90.05 90.65 0.60 102.50

And 92.60 93.35 0.75 59.20



217.50 218.00 0.50 4.83 CM-18-152

75.60 76.10 0.50 4.48



250.50 253.35 2.85 7.86

Including 250.50 251.25 0.75 26.40



273.15 273.65 0.50 17.15



283.20 283.70 0.50 26.10



359.80 360.80 1.00 7.01 CM-18-153

237.90 246.50 8.60 8.96

Including 241.20 242.05 0.85 17.40

And 242.05 242.55 0.50 9.35

And 244.15 244.85 0.70 33.30



251.25 251.75 0.50 6.79



262.30 262.80 0.50 4.38 CM-18-154

48.00 48.60 0.60 6.46 CM-18-155 No Significant Assays







CM-18-156

63.00 63.50 0.50 7.25



106.00 106.50 0.50 4.20



148.35 148.85 0.50 24.30



181.00 182.50 1.50 4.81 CM-18-157

43.60 44.20 0.60 4.62 CM-18-158

189.10 199.50 10.40 9.85

Including 189.10 190.10 1.00 48.90

And 190.10 190.80 0.70 10.20

And 194.50 195.10 0.60 9.78

And 195.10 196.00 0.90 16.85

And 197.20 198.00 0.80 16.55



239.50 240.00 0.50 4.98



273.90 274.50 0.60 4.36



399.70 401.35 1.65 8.35

Including 400.60 401.35 0.75 10.70 CM-18-159

140.70 141.20 0.50 169.50



150.60 151.20 0.60 8.25



157.20 161.15 3.95 5.50

Including 158.20 159.00 0.80 14.55

And 159.00 160.00 1.00 8.76



203.40 205.90 2.50 8.38

Including 205.20 205.90 0.70 27.20



217.50 218.00 0.50 4.81



233.30 233.80 0.50 8.43



242.70 243.40 0.70 4.75



339.20 341.70 2.50 6.75

Including 340.00 340.70 0.70 7.50

And 340.70 341.70 1.00 8.76



347.55 348.05 0.50 8.10



349.65 353.00 3.35 8.70

Including 349.65 350.65 1.00 15.65

And 352.35 353.00 0.65 18.85



359.90 360.40 0.50 8.13 CM-18-160

177.50 178.15 0.65 8.64



250.85 252.00 1.15 10.52

Including 250.85 251.50 0.65 15.45



328.15 329.00 0.85 5.14 CM-18-161

52.70 53.75 1.05 19.65



57.40 57.90 0.50 10.00



66.45 67.00 0.55 4.97



114.30 115.00 0.70 21.70



189.50 195.00 5.50 4.78

Including 191.00 192.00 1.00 11.05

And 193.50 195.00 1.50 7.19 CM-18-162

109.40 110.00 0.60 17.10



118.90 119.50 0.60 11.20 CM-18-163

67.50 72.00 4.50 4.90

Including 67.50 68.30 0.80 15.40

And 71.20 72.00 0.80 8.33



189.90 190.50 0.60 12.75 CM-18-164

194.10 194.80 0.70 14.45



201.90 202.40 0.50 6.33



221.60 222.10 0.50 21.40



223.60 224.20 0.60 4.40



230.50 231.00 0.50 21.80



241.20 241.70 0.50 8.11



246.50 247.00 0.50 5.14



257.25 257.75 0.50 4.51



303.70 304.25 0.55 4.00



321.30 321.80 0.50 5.39



348.80 350.45 1.65 18.35

Including 348.80 349.45 0.65 15.05

And 349.95 350.45 0.50 40.50



360.20 360.70 0.50 9.44



365.70 373.00 7.30 10.47

Including 365.70 366.25 0.55 49.30

And 368.00 368.75 0.75 23.20

And 369.45 370.15 0.70 11.65

And 371.40 372.20 0.80 11.95 CM-18-165

74.50 76.00 1.50 5.02



80.35 81.00 0.65 4.98



118.00 118.60 0.60 18.10 CM-18-166

119.25 119.75 0.50 5.76



122.50 123.00 0.50 18.60



135.00 135.50 0.50 5.48



137.40 138.00 0.60 4.70



179.20 180.00 0.80 4.36



196.25 197.20 0.95 5.55



362.30 362.85 0.55 5.64



469.25 469.70 0.45 4.78 CM-18-167

118.80 120.80 2.00 10.47

Including 120.30 120.80 0.50 22.50



129.00 129.90 0.90 9.34



138.10 138.60 0.50 7.29



180.30 181.60 1.30 10.85



246.60 247.25 0.65 10.45



261.45 262.00 0.55 9.66



308.80 309.53 0.73 9.55 CM-18-168

214.90 215.40 0.50 39.90



216.00 216.50 0.50 11.70



246.90 247.50 0.60 11.75



262.80 263.30 0.50 4.65 CM-18-169

233.80 234.30 0.50 15.10



267.60 268.35 0.75 14.05



310.00 310.50 0.50 20.10



361.45 361.95 0.50 10.50



365.70 366.20 0.50 10.55



369.70 370.60 0.90 22.70



406.25 407.05 0.80 32.90 CM-18-170

109.85 110.35 0.50 17.90



144.10 144.65 0.55 23.80



174.45 175.25 0.80 6.10



211.65 212.85 1.20 26.66

Including 212.35 212.85 0.50 35.00



322.15 323.05 0.90 5.19 CM-18-171 No Significant Assays







CM-18-172

176.25 180.80 4.55 9.08

Including 179.20 179.75 0.55 46.30

And 179.75 180.30 0.55 9.08

And 180.30 180.80 0.50 9.56



277.55 281.05 3.50 35.32

Including 277.55 278.10 0.55 180.50

And 279.30 280.00 0.70 14.15

And 280.00 281.05 1.05 12.10



373.10 375.00 1.90 5.13

Including 374.40 375.00 0.60 10.15



409.95 412.40 2.45 9.07

Including 409.95 411.00 1.05 11.80

And 411.00 411.85 0.85 9.89



413.80 414.20 0.40 4.02 CM-18-173

116.00 116.50 0.50 5.16



134.40 135.00 0.60 10.25



190.75 191.35 0.60 4.71



196.40 197.45 1.05 4.34



240.75 241.85 1.10 11.56



244.50 245.00 0.50 17.35



301.90 302.40 0.50 7.29



321.05 324.55 3.50 8.13

Including 321.05 321.85 0.80 15.60

And 323.85 324.55 0.70 21.10



332.50 333.00 0.50 11.25



337.00 339.00 2.00 5.77

Including 338.50 339.00 0.50 16.45 CM-18-174

95.75 96.25 0.50 5.70



141.00 141.65 0.65 4.16



165.00 166.30 1.30 17.98

Including 165.50 166.30 0.80 22.00



208.40 209.35 0.95 25.30 CM-18-175

154.00 154.50 0.50 6.82



191.30 191.80 0.50 8.25



231.50 232.15 0.65 14.60



253.80 254.30 0.50 6.74



367.70 369.70 2.00 4.81

Including 367.70 368.90 1.20 5.40 CM-18-176

127.65 130.55 2.90 5.91

Including 130.00 130.55 0.55 7.67 CM-18-177

74.80 75.20 0.40 8.27



107.50 108.00 0.50 5.63 CM-18-178

172.50 173.00 0.50 9.95



185.25 186.00 0.75 9.69



246.87 249.50 2.63 4.06

Including 246.87 247.50 0.63 8.12

And 249.00 249.50 0.50 5.76



255.75 257.10 1.35 6.35



261.10 261.60 0.50 21.90



268.20 268.90 0.70 73.70



271.65 272.20 0.55 6.96



294.00 294.75 0.75 9.49 CM-18-179

121.80 122.30 0.50 10.50



139.95 141.55 1.60 5.25



202.80 204.00 1.20 35.44

Including 202.80 203.50 0.70 44.40



205.80 206.30 0.50 4.30



213.00 214.50 1.50 5.86 CM-18-180

158.50 159.00 0.50 5.07



175.00 175.50 0.50 13.40 CM-18-181

70.10 70.60 0.50 7.72



328.10 328.60 0.50 5.37 CM-18-182

106.90 108.00 1.10 7.48



128.25 130.50 2.25 5.25

Including 129.00 129.85 0.85 10.85



197.85 201.80 3.95 7.63

Including 197.85 198.50 0.65 18.80

And 200.20 201.00 0.80 14.60



292.95 294.20 1.25 6.98

Including 292.95 293.70 0.75 9.78 CM-18-183

223.70 224.20 0.50 64.80



261.55 262.00 0.45 4.87



283.60 286.50 2.90 8.66

Including 283.60 284.10 0.50 8.83

And 284.60 285.45 0.85 18.65 CM-18-184

171.00 172.10 1.10 5.93

Including 171.00 171.50 0.50 10.50



211.60 212.10 0.50 7.80



223.20 223.70 0.50 7.73



226.00 226.50 0.50 41.40



240.40 242.10 1.70 11.42

Including 240.40 241.00 0.60 9.05

And 241.60 242.10 0.50 27.80 CM-18-185 No Significant Assays







CM-18-186

95.20 96.60 1.40 19.92

Including 95.20 96.00 0.80 25.30



122.00 122.50 0.50 4.56



199.20 201.50 2.30 7.86

Including 201.00 201.50 0.50 21.70



228.00 228.50 0.50 12.95



239.50 240.00 0.50 4.73



261.45 265.10 3.65 10.39

Including 261.45 262.10 0.65 20.80

And 262.10 263.00 0.90 21.50

And 264.55 265.10 0.55 7.78 CM-18-187

49.50 50.50 1.00 21.60



81.30 81.80 0.50 12.90



118.30 118.80 0.50 41.50



148.90 149.60 0.70 5.81



214.20 217.30 3.10 11.09

Including 214.20 214.70 0.50 9.13

And 214.70 215.40 0.70 17.80

And 216.30 217.30 1.00 15.75



368.50 369.50 1.00 5.21 CM-18-188

219.00 219.50 0.50 12.85 CM-18-189

92.90 93.60 0.70 5.42



101.50 104.90 3.40 6.29

Including 102.70 103.25 0.55 34.00



244.65 245.20 0.55 20.30



260.40 261.00 0.60 5.41 CM-18-190

62.50 64.00 1.50 4.42



230.25 230.75 0.50 7.66



262.15 263.00 0.85 3.76 CM-18-191 No Significant Assays







CM-18-192

10.75 11.40 0.65 12.20



69.00 69.50 0.50 5.31



78.50 79.00 0.50 5.89



101.50 102.00 0.50 6.43



172.00 173.50 1.50 6.56



183.60 184.10 0.50 20.50



198.20 198.70 0.50 8.32



235.20 235.70 0.50 12.50 CM-18-193

60.00 60.50 0.50 6.88 CM-18-194

209.85 210.40 0.55 5.37 CM-18-195

67.70 68.40 0.70 6.11



129.80 130.30 0.50 4.15



212.15 212.75 0.60 8.37



224.35 225.00 0.65 5.58



229.75 230.30 0.55 21.40 CM-18-196

30.00 31.00 1.00 5.73



79.10 79.60 0.50 14.70



135.70 136.70 1.00 9.61

Including 135.70 136.20 0.50 11.00



183.00 183.50 0.50 5.93 CM-18-197

12.45 19.10 6.65 7.05

Including 12.45 12.95 0.50 64.20

And 17.45 18.45 1.00 7.78

And 18.45 19.10 0.65 5.72



44.05 44.55 0.50 52.90



61.00 62.00 1.00 4.23



93.00 93.50 0.50 21.90



117.50 119.00 1.50 10.62

Including 117.50 118.00 0.50 24.10

And 118.50 119.00 0.50 7.73



176.45 176.95 0.50 5.45



188.00 188.60 0.60 28.80 CM-18-198

113.30 114.25 0.95 45.50



120.90 123.00 2.10 4.30

Including 121.55 122.05 0.50 8.95



218.10 218.65 0.55 11.00 CM-18-199

208.35 209.30 0.95 45.00



223.50 224.50 1.00 12.20 CM-18-200

83.90 84.75 0.85 11.35



199.20 200.00 0.80 4.35



252.35 253.65 1.30 9.61



261.15 261.95 0.80 7.78



297.15 297.65 0.50 5.40

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

HOLE ID Azimuth Dip CM-18-151 125 -50 CM-18-152 137 -54 CM-18-153 134 -56 CM-18-154 129 -60 CM-18-155 121 -58 CM-18-156 286 -66 CM-18-157 140 -51 CM-18-158 129 -48 CM-18-160 130 -52 CM-18-159 118 -54 CM-18-161 284 -60 CM-18-162 325 -45 CM-18-163 326 -65 CM-18-164 138 -47 CM-18-165 152 -47 CM-18-166 131 -49 CM-18-167 120 -56 CM-18-169 137 -51 CM-18-170 136 -50 CM-18-171 123 -53 CM-18-173 124 -53 CM-18-172 139 -52 CM-18-174 132 -56 CM-18-175 132 -55 CM-18-176 125 -50 CM-18-177 130 -58 CM-18-178 129 -46 CM-18-179 144 -53 CM-18-168 131 -49 CM-18-180 117 -45 CM-18-181 126 -54 CM-18-182 140 -57 CM-18-185 150 -59 CM-18-183 120 -51 CM-18-184 148 -53 CM-18-186 152 -65 CM-18-187 114 -51 CM-18-188 123 -54 CM-18-189 140 -57 CM-18-190 137 -52 CM-18-191 315 -56 CM-18-192 296 -47 CM-18-195 139 -47 CM-18-193 115 -59 CM-18-194 123 -50 CM-18-196 294 -56 CM-18-197 313 -54 CM-18-198 136 -45 CM-18-199 135 -53 CM-18-200 139 -52

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.