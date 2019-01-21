Atlantic Gold announces additional drill results from resource extension programs at Fifteen Mile Stream & Cochrane Hill Deposits

EXTENSIONS TO MINERALIZATION CONFIRMED

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

COCHRANE HILL GOLD DEPOSIT FIFTEEN MILE STREAM GOLD DEPOSIT 23m @ 3.31g/t Au from 222m 9m @ 4.31g/t Au from 222m 7m @ 10.46g/t Au from 214m 11m @ 3.24g/t Au from 134m 6m @ 7.96g/t Au from 138m 12m @ 1.94g/t Au from 201m 23m @ 1.61g/t Au from 270m 17m @ 0.91g/t Au from 134m 22m @ 1.29g/t Au from 246m 12m @ 1.07g/t Au from 162m 9m @ 2.75g/t Au from 242m 14m @ 0.84g/t Au from 175m 7m @ 3.51g/t Au from 248m 8m @ 1.35g/t Au from 99m

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of drill results for recently completed programs of diamond drilling which have confirmed extensions to mineralization defined by the Phase 3 Resource Definition drill programs, previously reported, at the Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill Gold Deposits.

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion Drill Programs at Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill Gold Deposits completed between September 2017 and February 2018 successfully identified additional gold mineralization immediately peripheral to previously defined mineral resources at both locations. Compilation and analysis of the results of these programs determined that in the Egerton-MacLean Zone at Fifteen Mile Stream and at Cochrane Hill there remained potential to extend the known mineralization.

Drill programs totaling 11,385m in 69 drill holes and 16,242m in 70 drill holes were completed at Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill, respectively, between mid-September and mid-December 2018 to test interpreted extensions to the known resources. Partial results for these drill campaigns were announced in an earlier press release (See News Release dated December 5, 2018). Additional results are presented herein and included as Tables 1 and 2; further results will be provided when received.

Egerton-MacLean Zone, Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Deposit

The Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Deposit is located approximately 57km northeast of the central processing facility at the Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine. Fifteen Mile Stream's current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources stand at 10.59 million tonnes at 1.33 g/t Au for 452,000 oz at a 0.35g/t Au cut-off grade. Inferred Mineral Resources amount to 6.64 million tonnes at 1.12 g/t Au for 240,000 oz at a 0.35g/t Au cut-off grade (see Company announcement dated January 29, 2018)1.

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion diamond drilling program at Fifteen Mile Stream was completed at the end of February 2018 with a total of 221 holes and 24,325m drilled. Results of this program were announced in earlier news releases (see Company announcement dated March 15, 2018).

At Fifteen Mile Stream, mineralization comprises disseminated gold within argillites and greywackes of the Moose River Formation, as well as coarse gold within bedding-parallel quartz veins. Gold mineralization is concentrated in three zones: Egerton-MacLean, Hudson, and Plenty (see location plan). The Hudson and Egerton-MacLean Zones lie within the hinge and northern limb of the Fifteen Mile Stream Anticline. Secondary folding and fault repetition has led to a larger zone of mineralization in the Egerton-MacLean Zone than in the Hudson Zone. The Plenty Zone is a tabular body within the overturned southern limb of the Fifteen Mile Stream Anticline.

The anticline that hosts the Egerton-MacLean Zone plunges gently to the east, with the northern limb dipping moderately at 70° to the north, and the southern limb overturned and dipping steeply northwards. All drill holes are drilled to the south.

Phase 3 drilling reported early in 2018 indicated that mineralization was open both down dip to the north and down plunge to the east. The Resource Extension program of 11,385m in 69 drill holes was completed before year-end to further evaluate these targets.

Drill results previously announced further defined disseminated mineralization in the eastern Egerton-MacLean Zone in the core of the anticline (e.g. 1.41g/t Au over 26m in FMS-18-391 on section 13600E) and on the northern limb of the anticline in the central and western Egerton-MacLean Zone (e.g., 0.70g/t Au over 9m in FMS-18-400 on section 13400E). High-grade, vein-hosted gold was also intersected in deeper strata along the anticline hinge zone (e.g., 19.71 g/t Au over 3m in FMS-18-392 on section 13425E) (See News Release dated December 5, 2018).

Results presented in Table 1, below, include additional significant intersections on the northern limb of the anticline in the central and western Egerton-MacLean Zone (e.g., 9m at 4.31g/t Au in FMS-18-416 on section 13450E, 12m at 1.07g/t Au and 12m at 1.94g/t Au in FMS-18-417 on section 13425E). Results of drilling along the easterly plunging anticline hinge zone of the fold are pending.

Further drill results are expected from the 2018 drill program and most of these will be incorporated into planned pit optimisations and mine design expected to be released in the second half of Q1 2019.

Table 1

Significant Drill Results

(Gold Assay (g/t Au) * Sample Length (m) ?3.0g/t Au * m)

RESOURCE EXTENSION, FIFTEEN MILE STREAM GOLD DEPOSIT

January 10, 2019

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au up to 3m internal dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) FMS-18-399 13375 10187 -53 180 113 33 34 1 4.96 67 75 8 0.50 FMS-18-403 13375 10265 -50 180 182 101 105 4 0.75 125 131 6 3.53 163 169 6 0.81 FMS-18-409 13325 10230 -65 180 161 99 107 8 1.35 137 142 5 0.61 FMS-18-410 13725 10220 -66 180 164 109 110 1 4.33 FMS-18-411 13375 10285 -51 180 212 incl 134 145 11 3.24 137 138 1 24.30 FMS-18-412 13350 10230 -61 180 140 85 86 1 64.80 106 108 2 2.49 FMS-18-413 13450 10332 -72 180 254 186 187 1 5.99 201 207 6 0.54 FMS-18-414 13400 10270 -80 180 200 160 173 13 0.90 FMS-18-415 13425 10290 -80 180 221 176 182 6 0.51 FMS-18-416 13450 10310 -70 180 251 incl 136 137 1 11.55 175 189 14 0.84 222 231 9 4.31 228 229 1 29.10 FMS-18-417 13425 10290 -70 180 235 162 174 12 1.07 201 213 12 1.94 224 225 1 12.45 FMS-18-418 13475 10315 -73 180 251 190 195 5 0.61 212 213 1 18.45 FMS-18-419 13425 10290 -82 180 251 15 16 1 7.48 168 174 6 0.73 209 219 10 0.76 FMS-18-421 13375 10305 -54 180 200 68 69 1 7.31 156 165 9 0.80 FMS-18-423 13350 10255 -57 180 170 117 128 11 0.82 158 163 5 1.71 FMS-18-427 13300 10120 -55 180 161 6 11 5 0.71 134 151 17 0.91 FMS-18-432 13650 10120 -45 180 71 15 16 1 4.01 26 33 7 0.55 Notes: • All assay results are Fire Assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from ~2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core

• ! Mineralization to the end of hole.

• Table includes all assay results which are deemed significant, with [Sample Length (m) * Gold Assay (g/t Au) ? 3.0g/t Au*m]

• True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the host stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. For intersections quoted above, true width averages approximately 70-90% of the down-hole width.

The accompanying drill plan and cross sections can be viewed here:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810651/FMS_2019_01_17_Drill_Plan_Map_and_Sections.pdf

1The Mineral Resource estimate for the Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Deposits is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.35g/t. It has an effective date of July 20, 2017 and was prepared as part of a technical report entitled (Moose River Consolidated Project, Nova Scotia Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Moose River Consolidated Phase 1 and Phase 2 Expansion), in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on March 15, 2018, on SEDAR.

Cochrane Hill Gold Deposit

The Cochrane Hill Gold Deposit is located approximately 80km northeast of the central processing facility at the Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine. Cochrane Hill's current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources stand at 10.66 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t Au for 398,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade. Inferred Mineral Resources amount to 1.63 million tonnes at 1.32 g/t Au for 69,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade (see Company announcement January 29, 2018)2.

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program at Cochrane Hill was completed in January 2018, with 44 holes for 6,900m having been drilled. The Cochrane Hill deposit is a fairly predictable and continuous tabular body dipping about 70o to the north with an average true width of approximately 20-25m. Drill holes were drilled on 25m x 20m centers to test for resource extensions of this body eastwards and at depth to the northeast. Results of this program were announced in earlier news releases (See Company announcements dated March 15, 2018, and April 4, 2018).

Particularly notable from the results received from the Phase 3 drill program is a robust zone of mineralization over at least a 300m strike length (at approximately 3050E to 3350E) below the current pit design and about 180m vertically below surface. Mineralized intervals within this zone have a combined down-hole width per drill hole averaging 30m (true width of about 22m) and a weighted average grade of 2.75g/t Au. This zone is also open at depth and to the east and has the potential to add high value ounces to further expand the current in-pit resource and potentially result in deepening of the relatively shallow pit designed in the January 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study which has a maximum vertical depth of 175m (See News Release dated January 29, 2018).

Recent drilling, totaling 16,242m in 70 drill holes, designed to test this target, was completed over a 475m strike length between Sections 2975E – 3450E. Initial assay results were included in an earlier news release (See News Release dated December 5, 2018). Results for additional holes are included herein in Table 2 and shown on the attached cross-sections; further drill results will be released when received.

Mineralization typical of Cochrane Hill has been observed in most drill holes. The host rocks are moderately silicified greywacke and argillite protoliths metamorphosed to upper amphibolite facies, with frequent layer-parallel quartz veining. Gold mineralization, including frequently visible gold specks, is associated with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Drill hole depths vary, with the deepest holes within the central target zone between Sections 3050E to 3350E. Assay results received to date indicate significant mineralization with average true widths of 15-20m has been intersected at depths of up to 75 – 100m below the previous drilling in the western area of drilling between Section 2975E to 3100E, at depths of 100 – 125m below the previous drilling in the central zone between Sections 3050E to 3350E and at depths of up to 50 – 75 m below the previous drilling in the eastern area between Section 3375E to 3450E. No results are yet available for drilling on a fence of drill holes on Section 3625E drilled to test for extensions of the mineralization on the eastern flank of known mineralization.

Mineralization appears to be open to depth on all sections drilled.

Further drill results are expected from the 2018 drill program and most of these are expected to be incorporated into new optimisations and mine design expected to be released in the second half of Q1 2019.

There are indications that further drilling will be required in 2019 to fully test the potential for an optimised pit design as in many directions, mineralisation remains open particularly at depth.

Table 2

Significant Drill Results

(Gold Assay (g/t Au) * Sample Length (m) ?3.0g/t Au * m)

RESOURCE EXTENSION, COCHRANE HILL GOLD DEPOSIT

January 10, 2019

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au up to 3m internal dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) CH-18-277 3025 3128 -66.5 180 170 138 144 6 7.96 141 142 1 44.50 CH-18-278 3125 3243 -61 180 317 250 258 8 0.93 CH-18-279 3200 3260 -60 180 332 270 293 23 1.61 CH-18-280 3250 3200 -56 180 251 Incl incl 165 173 8 0.65 177 194 17 1.11 214 221 7 10.46 218 219 1 36.60 219 220 1 22.40 CH-18-281 3025 3150 -70 180 212 177 179 2 1.63 CH-18-283 3200 3220 -60 180 269 216 228 12 1.64 248 255 7 3.51 CH-18-284 3150 3245 -56 180 284 incl 202 207 5 2.59 214 215 1 3.74 222 245 23 3.31 244 245 1 59.20 CH-18-285 3025 3170 -70 180 230 168 169 1 16.20 182 187 5 4.06 200 201 1 3.81 205 208 3 1.43 CH-18-286 3025 3190 -70 180 251 222 231 9 2.20 240 242 2 7.14 CH-18-287 3275 3190 -70 180 275 189 194 5 2.88 209 220 11 1.64 228 229 1 30.00 242 251 9 2.75 CH-18-288 3150 3245 -60 180 302 217 221 4 1.59 235 236 1 5.92 242 257 15 0.87 263 265 2 2.71 CH-18-289 3000 3140 -67 180 182 119 122 3 2.83 CH-18-293 3175 3210 -60 180 260 incl 171 173 2 14.52 172 173 1 25.60 202 225 23 0.78 CH-18-294 3225 3250 -62 180 298 246 268 22 1.29 CH-18-295 3300 3215 -63 180 290 212 218 6 0.62 251 253 2 6.99 CH-18-309 3375 3160 -60 180 200 163 164 1 3.04 CH-18-327 3450 3160 -45 180 170 117 125 8 1.85 136 142 6 0.74 Notes: • All assay results are Fire Assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from ~2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core • ! Mineralization to the end of hole. • Table includes all assay results which are deemed significant, with [Sample Length (m) * Gold Assay (g/t Au) ? 3.0g/t Au*m] • True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the host stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. For intersections quoted above, true width averages approximately 70-85% of the down-hole width.

The accompanying drill plan and cross sections can be viewed here:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810652/CH_2019_01_17_Drill_Plan_Map_and_Sections.pdf

2 The Mineral Resource estimate for the Cochrane Hill Gold Deposit is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.35g/t. It has an effective date of July 20, 2017 and was prepared as part of a technical report entitled (Moose River Consolidated Project, Nova Scotia Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Moose River Consolidated Phase 1 and Phase 2 Expansion), in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on March 15, 2018, on SEDAR.

Technical Disclosure

All assays reported are 50g charge fire assays of 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core, with 1-in-10 duplicate assays of the same pulp. Certified standards prepared by a third-party laboratory and blind blanks are routinely inserted. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. ALS employ a standard routine of duplicate and check assays and reference standards. Standards, blind blanks, and duplicate assay results are within an acceptable range of tolerance. Core recovery is estimated for each meter and averages 96%.

Douglas A Currie, P. Geo., General Manager-Exploration, a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course and as new information comes to hand.

