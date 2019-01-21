Westhaven Drills 12.90 Metres of 12.11 g/t Gold and 94.31 g/t Silver at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report drill results from its recently completed drill campaign at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. The program consisted of 5 holes totaling 2,183 metres of diamond drilling. Also included are assay results from two holes (SN18-16 & 17) drilled previously.



Plan Map of the South Zone





Highlights:

SN18-16 returned 2.38 metres (m) of 16.80 g/t gold (Au) and 40.90 g/t silver (Ag).

SN18-18 returned 13.67m of 4.29 g/t Au and 21.87 g/t Ag, including 3.27m of 15.35 g/t Au and 75.72 g/t Ag.

○ 8.00m of 6.81 g/t Au and 22.29 g/t Ag, including 2.20m of 18.79 g/t Au and 23.57 g/t Ag.

○ 2.85m of 5.54 g/t Au and 63.51 g/t Ag.

○ 0.77m of 9.18 g/t Au and 79.70 g/t Ag.

○ 8.00m of 6.81 g/t Au and 22.29 g/t Ag, including 2.20m of 18.79 g/t Au and 23.57 g/t Ag. ○ 2.85m of 5.54 g/t Au and 63.51 g/t Ag. ○ 0.77m of 9.18 g/t Au and 79.70 g/t Ag. SN18-21 returned 12.90m of 12.11 g/t Au and 94.31 g/t Ag, including 1.40m of 92.80 g/t Au and 641.54 g/t Ag.

SN18-22 returned 5.35m of 8.79 g/t Au and 32.34 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven, stated, "The latest phase of exploration drilling is highly encouraging. Assay results demonstrate that the newly discovered second vein zone contains high-grade gold. This second vein zone is significant because it substantially increases the tonnage potential for the South Zone. Westhaven is planning to initiate a fully-financed drill program in February." Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager adds, “This follow-up drill program tested the strike extension and vertical extent of the auriferous quartz veins first encountered in holes SN18-14 and SN18-15. Drilling cut higher-grade gold mineralization at shallower elevations in two subparallel zones of quartz veins spaced 100 to 150m apart (Zones 1 and 2). Continuity to the southeast is affected by cross-faulting. Ground based geophysical surveys which can detect both vein zones in the subsurface will be extended along strike to confirm continuity of the mineralized veins. Follow-up drilling will test for strike extensions to the south and for additional rhyolite-hosted vein zones to the north.”

2018 Fall Drill Summary

Drill hole SN18-18, an upper cut of SN18-14 (17.77m of 24.5 g/t Au, 107.92 g/t Ag), extended Zone 1 up-dip from SN18-14 by 97m (3.27m of 15.35 g/t Au, 75.72 g/t Ag) and first intersected Zone 2, 150m down-section from Zone 1 (2.20m of 18.79 g/t Au, 23.57 g/t Ag). SN18-19 collared 100m southeast of SN18-15 (46.2m of 8.95 g/t Au, 65.47 g/t Ag) encountered the uplifted root of Zone 1. IP surveys southeast of here will assist in targeting down-faulted strike extensions of the vein system beyond this area of significant cross-faulting. SN18-20, an undercut of SN18-15, extended Zone 1 down-dip by 140m, below the shallower horizon of stronger gold mineralization encountered in hole SN18-15. Hole SN18-20 also tested Zone 2, 100m down-section from Zone 1, encountering anomalous gold and silver despite the significant depth (0.52m of 0.38 g/t Au, 94.31g/t Ag). SN18-21, an undercut of SN18-14, extended Zone 1 down-dip by 50m from SN18-14 (12.90m of 12.11 g/t Au, 94.31 g/t Ag). SN18-21 also extended Zone 2 down-dip by 170m from SN18-18, encountering elevated gold despite the depth here (1m of 4.69 g/t Au, 1.61 g/t Ag). SN18-22 is collared 100m northwest of SN18-14 and encountered the northwestward continuation of Zone 1 (5.35m of 8.79 g/t Au, 32.34 g/t Ag) and Zone 2 (0.8m of 2. 91 g/t Au, 2.88 g/t Ag). Please refer to the plan map of the drilling program below.

In summary, high grade gold and silver mineralization discovered by Westhaven Ventures is present at the Shovelnose South Zone, one of many gold bearing prospects on the claim block. Mineralization occurs in two subparallel epithermal quartz veins and related zones of quartz vein stockwork. Together, diamond drilling has intercepted gold mineralization related to these vein zones over a distance of 720 meters along strike and over a vertical extent of 320 meters. Within the 720 meters of gold mineralization (between SN18-15 and SN16-08) Westhaven can confidently track the vein zones over 320 meters of strike length from SN18-15 to SN18-12 where drill holes cut the zone at oblique angles. Infill diamond drilling will be used to further delineate these zones northwestward.

DRILL HOLES SN18-16 to SN18-22 Hole Depth Azimuth Dip From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) DRILL HOLES OUTSTANDING FROM PREVIOUS DRILL PROGRAM SN18-16 331 110 -50 89.00 91.38 2.38 16.80 40.90 SN18-17 275 110 -59 121.90 133.10 11.20 1.39 4.34 DRILL HOLES FROM RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM SN18-18 338 60 -47 124.30 137.97 13.67 4.29 21.87 SN18-18 338 60 -47 incl 3.27 15.35 75.72 SN18-18 338 60 -47 188.70 189.47 0.77 9.18 79.70 SN18-18 338 60 -47 283.00 291.00 8.00 6.81 22.29 SN18-18 338 60 -47 incl 2.20 18.79 23.57 SN18-18 338 60 -47 313.00 315.85 2.85 5.54 63.51 SN18-19 416 60 -50 250.00 306.00 56.00 0.14 1.37 SN18-20 528 60 -50 493.90 494.42 0.52 0.38 94.31 SN18-21 482 60 -50 248.10 261.00 12.90 12.11 94.00 SN18-21 482 60 -50 incl 1.40 92.18 640.54 SN18-22 419 60 -50 150.40 154.60 4.20 1.65 5.58 SN18-22 419 60 -50 184.45 189.80 5.35 8.79 32.34 SN18-22 419 60 -50 242.00 298.00 56.00 0.66 1.75 SN18-22 419 60 -50 306.00 308.00 2.00 7.53 3.99 SN18-22 419 60 -50 330.60 331.40 0.80 2.91 2.88

Drilling to date is limited so true widths cannot be definitively determined. However, based on the strike of the vein zone with a steep dip to the west, true widths are estimated to be about 80-90% of reported interval lengths.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Sable Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Sable within 5 kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects is subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30-day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on any properties outside this 5-kilometre radius.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75 micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 micron. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shaun Pollard | Director

1.604.681.5521 | spollard@westhavenventures.com

Suite 1056 | 409 Granville St. | Vancouver, B.C. | V6C 1T2

A map accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58511a12-bf61-48f7-94ee-39895010cde1