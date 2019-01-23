Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Barkerville Gold Intersects 30.16 G/t Gold Over 2.80 Meters and 11.77 G/t Gold Over 5.00 Meters

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS INCLUDE 98.80 G/T GOLD OVER 0.80 METER 105 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 METER

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 -  Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2018 Cow Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project. A total of 63,970 meters were drilled in 231 holes on Cow Mountain during the 2018 drill program and demonstrated continuity of high-grade gold mineralization within vein corridors and extensions down dip and down plunge.

Recent highlights from the Cow Mountain exploration and delineation program include 12.26 g/t Au over 7.60 meters in hole CM-18-206 including high-grade intercept of 97.8 g/t Au over 0.80 meter, located 15 meters up dip of hole CM-18-140 that intersected 37.87 g/t Au over 4.75 meters. The Company is currently working on an updated model to include the additional 231 holes.

Selected Drilling Highlights: 

  • CM-18-201: 30.16 g/t Au over 2.8 meters
  • CM-18-206: 12.26 g/t Au over 7.60 meters including 97.8 g/t Au over 0.80 meters
  • CM-18-211: 105 g/t Au over 0.50 meters
  • CM-18-220: 7.24 g/t Au over 5.50 meters
  • CM-18-222: 11.77 g/t Au over 5.00 meters 
  • CM-18-222: 11.08 g/t Au over 6.00 meters
  • CM-18-227: 46.49 g/t Au over 1.95 meters
  • CM-18-231: 18.79 g/t Au over 3.95 meters

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

A drill hole location plan map and section are presented below. Detailed drilling results are presented at the end of this release. The Cow Mountain 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

The drill program at Cow Mountain was designed to infill and expand high-grade gold-mineralized vein corridors modelled in the May 2018 Cow Mountain resource estimate. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones.   Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike.  These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of up to 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged.  The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC.  Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements.  The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia.  The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration.  The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to pemit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites from Cow Mountain




HOLE ID

FROM

TO

LENGTH
(M)

AU (G/T)

CM-18-201

15.55

16.55

1.00

24.50


46.65

47.25

0.60

61.60


56.75

57.25

0.50

98.50


117.50

120.30

2.80

30.16

Including

117.50

118.85

1.35

7.18

And

119.40

120.30

0.90

83.00


127.50

128.15

0.65

5.56


188.20

188.75

0.55

34.30

CM-18-202

27.65

28.15

0.50

11.75


39.65

43.45

3.80

7.42

Including

39.65

40.15

0.50

12.25

And

40.15

40.65

0.50

22.50

And

42.65

43.45

0.80

8.91


48.55

49.05

0.50

44.90


64.10

69.00

4.90

5.80

Including

64.60

65.15

0.55

15.55

And

65.15

65.90

0.75

15.70


79.25

79.80

0.55

5.85


187.50

188.00

0.50

12.00

CM-18-203

109.50

110.00

0.50

14.50


161.80

162.80

1.00

16.95


212.70

214.25

1.55

4.82

Including

212.70

213.45

0.75

7.97

CM-18-204

42.00

42.80

0.80

3.76

CM-18-205

203.00

203.50

0.50

6.67


225.50

226.00

0.50

3.62

CM-18-206

69.95

70.45

0.50

4.23


77.50

78.00

0.50

8.77


214.00

221.60

7.60

12.26

Including

214.00

214.50

0.50

5.72

And

215.70

216.55

0.85

5.44

And

217.80

218.30

0.50

10.05

And

220.80

221.60

0.80

97.80


240.00

240.50

0.50

4.07

CM-18-207

62.65

63.25

0.60

11.50


92.65

94.30

1.65

24.11

Including

92.65

93.25

0.60

58.30

CM-18-208

74.10

75.70

1.60

4.47

Including

75.20

75.70

0.50

11.10


101.15

101.75

0.60

5.68

CM-18-209

126.10

127.00

0.90

9.35


152.70

154.00

1.30

3.78


176.00

176.70

0.70

14.05

CM-18-210

33.70

34.75

1.05

3.62


88.00

90.35

2.35

7.68

Including

88.00

88.50

0.50

16.50

And

89.65

90.35

0.70

13.55


112.25

115.65

3.40

5.55

Including

112.25

112.90

0.65

17.05

CM-18-211

47.25

50.60

3.35

16.97

Including

47.25

47.75

0.50

11.85

And

47.75

48.35

0.60

67.30

And

50.10

50.60

0.50

20.80


56.30

56.85

0.55

6.68


59.70

60.20

0.50

14.40


69.20

69.70

0.50

5.09


119.80

120.30

0.50

105.00


139.40

140.30

0.90

7.89


146.05

148.05

2.00

14.39

Including

146.90

147.55

0.65

43.30


165.20

166.35

1.15

9.99


276.40

276.90

0.50

7.91

CM-18-212

51.80

52.30

0.50

35.10

CM-18-213

121.00

126.20

5.20

6.08

Including

124.25

124.75

0.50

58.50


134.70

136.00

1.30

5.03

CM-18-214

82.25

82.75

0.50

18.80


211.80

215.35

3.55

7.18

Including

211.80

212.30

0.50

9.56

And

212.30

213.00

0.70

14.40

And

213.00

213.80

0.80

9.35

CM-18-215

17.30

18.00

0.70

56.10


91.05

92.20

1.15

7.76


94.20

94.90

0.70

7.13


109.85

110.70

0.85

9.10

CM-18-216

22.80

25.70

2.90

5.88

Including

22.80

23.45

0.65

12.05

And

25.00

25.70

0.70

12.80


43.75

46.95

3.20

5.36

Including

43.75

44.25

0.50

16.50

And

46.00

46.95

0.95

9.21


64.30

64.80

0.50

4.29


71.30

71.95

0.65

4.29


76.90

77.60

0.70

4.52


90.60

92.50

1.90

6.97

Including

90.60

91.50

0.90

11.65


109.50

110.15

0.65

15.55


114.95

116.50

1.55

9.87

Including

114.95

115.55

0.60

17.80

And

116.00

116.50

0.50

7.82


135.90

136.50

0.60

8.48


159.10

159.70

0.60

5.00

CM-18-217

15.00

16.10

1.10

9.99


43.00

44.50

1.50

20.70


119.65

120.15

0.50

4.03


261.90

262.45

0.55

7.53


290.85

291.40

0.55

12.95


316.20

316.85

0.65

8.74


347.65

349.35

1.70

8.45

CM-18-218

51.15

51.85

0.70

8.48


76.70

78.30

1.60

5.04

Including

76.70

77.20

0.50

11.75

CM-18-219

No Significant Assays


CM-18-220

17.50

18.90

1.40

13.75


82.70

83.50

0.80

10.25


87.00

92.50

5.50

7.24

Including

87.00

88.10

1.10

26.20

And

91.00

92.50

1.50

5.28

CM-18-221

18.90

19.70

0.80

4.60


67.35

68.60

1.25

11.55

CM-18-222

29.00

34.00

5.00

11.77

Including

29.00

30.00

1.00

50.20

And

33.50

34.00

0.50

11.10


90.40

96.40

6.00

11.08

Including

90.40

91.20

0.80

12.50

And

95.70

96.40

0.70

77.30

CM-18-223

No Significant Assays


CM-18-224

22.40

23.00

0.60

5.37


76.50

77.00

0.50

15.90


83.70

84.70

1.00

4.74


87.40

88.30

0.90

21.10

CM-18-225

No Significant Assays


CM-18-226

34.15

35.15

1.00

29.10


93.15

94.10

0.95

10.65


110.00

111.10

1.10

4.58

CM-18-227

40.10

42.05

1.95

46.49

Including

40.10

40.90

0.80

65.60

And

41.40

42.05

0.65

58.70

CM-18-228

78.20

78.80

0.60

10.90


143.80

144.90

1.10

6.27


147.50

148.00

0.50

5.78


208.50

209.00

0.50

4.91

CM-18-229

126.00

126.70

0.70

23.30


136.80

140.90

4.10

6.63

Including

139.40

140.90

1.50

15.90


147.00

149.60

2.60

5.82

Including

148.15

149.00

0.85

11.75


154.50

155.85

1.35

6.69

CM-18-230

104.95

105.50

0.55

27.90


150.90

151.70

0.80

14.90


212.65

213.50

0.85

36.50


221.30

225.00

3.70

6.35

Including

221.30

222.00

0.70

4.12

And

223.90

225.00

1.10

18.40

CM-18-231

30.30

31.00

0.70

6.66


47.10

49.50

2.40

13.80

Including

47.10

47.60

0.50

22.90

And

49.00

49.50

0.50

35.70


61.75

65.70

3.95

18.79

Including

64.90

65.70

0.80

89.20


84.25

84.80

0.55

34.10


169.50

170.20

0.70

6.63


277.00

277.50

0.50

7.37

 

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

HOLE ID

AZIMUTH

DIP

CM-18-201

309

-49

CM-18-202

142

-46

CM-18-203

141

-65

CM-18-204

140

-45

CM-18-205

310

-45

CM-18-206

139

-45

CM-18-207

140

-60

CM-18-208

136

-59

CM-18-209

310

-60

CM-18-210

296

-45

CM-18-211

142

-53

CM-18-212

139

-50

CM-18-213

131

-56

CM-18-214

155

-52

CM-18-215

289

-58

CM-18-216

130

-60

CM-18-217

136

-50

CM-18-218

289

-45

CM-18-219

116

-45

CM-18-220

290

-65

CM-18-221

304

-44

CM-18-222

140

-63

CM-18-223

113

-54

CM-18-224

300

-51

CM-18-225

140

-49

CM-18-226

145

-55

CM-18-227

139

-54

CM-18-228

146

-61

CM-18-229

120

-52

CM-18-230

139

-60

CM-18-231

150

-50

 

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.



Contact
Chris Lodder, President & Chief Executive Officer, 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, clodder@barkervillegold.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.barkervillegold.com


