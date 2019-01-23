Barkerville Gold Intersects 30.16 G/t Gold Over 2.80 Meters and 11.77 G/t Gold Over 5.00 Meters

HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS INCLUDE 98.80 G/T GOLD OVER 0.80 METER 105 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 METER

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2018 Cow Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project. A total of 63,970 meters were drilled in 231 holes on Cow Mountain during the 2018 drill program and demonstrated continuity of high-grade gold mineralization within vein corridors and extensions down dip and down plunge.

Recent highlights from the Cow Mountain exploration and delineation program include 12.26 g/t Au over 7.60 meters in hole CM-18-206 including high-grade intercept of 97.8 g/t Au over 0.80 meter, located 15 meters up dip of hole CM-18-140 that intersected 37.87 g/t Au over 4.75 meters. The Company is currently working on an updated model to include the additional 231 holes.

Selected Drilling Highlights:



CM-18-201: 30.16 g/t Au over 2.8 meters

CM-18-206: 12.26 g/t Au over 7.60 meters including 97.8 g/t Au over 0.80 meters

CM-18-211: 105 g/t Au over 0.50 meters

CM-18-220: 7.24 g/t Au over 5.50 meters

CM-18-222: 11.77 g/t Au over 5.00 meters

CM-18-222: 11.08 g/t Au over 6.00 meters

CM-18-227: 46.49 g/t Au over 1.95 meters

CM-18-231: 18.79 g/t Au over 3.95 meters

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

A drill hole location plan map and section are presented below. Detailed drilling results are presented at the end of this release. The Cow Mountain 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

The drill program at Cow Mountain was designed to infill and expand high-grade gold-mineralized vein corridors modelled in the May 2018 Cow Mountain resource estimate. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones. Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of up to 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to pemit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites from Cow Mountain













HOLE ID

FROM TO LENGTH

(M) AU (G/T) CM-18-201

15.55 16.55 1.00 24.50



46.65 47.25 0.60 61.60



56.75 57.25 0.50 98.50



117.50 120.30 2.80 30.16

Including 117.50 118.85 1.35 7.18

And 119.40 120.30 0.90 83.00



127.50 128.15 0.65 5.56



188.20 188.75 0.55 34.30 CM-18-202

27.65 28.15 0.50 11.75



39.65 43.45 3.80 7.42

Including 39.65 40.15 0.50 12.25

And 40.15 40.65 0.50 22.50

And 42.65 43.45 0.80 8.91



48.55 49.05 0.50 44.90



64.10 69.00 4.90 5.80

Including 64.60 65.15 0.55 15.55

And 65.15 65.90 0.75 15.70



79.25 79.80 0.55 5.85



187.50 188.00 0.50 12.00 CM-18-203

109.50 110.00 0.50 14.50



161.80 162.80 1.00 16.95



212.70 214.25 1.55 4.82

Including 212.70 213.45 0.75 7.97 CM-18-204

42.00 42.80 0.80 3.76 CM-18-205

203.00 203.50 0.50 6.67



225.50 226.00 0.50 3.62 CM-18-206

69.95 70.45 0.50 4.23



77.50 78.00 0.50 8.77



214.00 221.60 7.60 12.26

Including 214.00 214.50 0.50 5.72

And 215.70 216.55 0.85 5.44

And 217.80 218.30 0.50 10.05

And 220.80 221.60 0.80 97.80



240.00 240.50 0.50 4.07 CM-18-207

62.65 63.25 0.60 11.50



92.65 94.30 1.65 24.11

Including 92.65 93.25 0.60 58.30 CM-18-208

74.10 75.70 1.60 4.47

Including 75.20 75.70 0.50 11.10



101.15 101.75 0.60 5.68 CM-18-209

126.10 127.00 0.90 9.35



152.70 154.00 1.30 3.78



176.00 176.70 0.70 14.05 CM-18-210

33.70 34.75 1.05 3.62



88.00 90.35 2.35 7.68

Including 88.00 88.50 0.50 16.50

And 89.65 90.35 0.70 13.55



112.25 115.65 3.40 5.55

Including 112.25 112.90 0.65 17.05 CM-18-211

47.25 50.60 3.35 16.97

Including 47.25 47.75 0.50 11.85

And 47.75 48.35 0.60 67.30

And 50.10 50.60 0.50 20.80



56.30 56.85 0.55 6.68



59.70 60.20 0.50 14.40



69.20 69.70 0.50 5.09



119.80 120.30 0.50 105.00



139.40 140.30 0.90 7.89



146.05 148.05 2.00 14.39

Including 146.90 147.55 0.65 43.30



165.20 166.35 1.15 9.99



276.40 276.90 0.50 7.91 CM-18-212

51.80 52.30 0.50 35.10 CM-18-213

121.00 126.20 5.20 6.08

Including 124.25 124.75 0.50 58.50



134.70 136.00 1.30 5.03 CM-18-214

82.25 82.75 0.50 18.80



211.80 215.35 3.55 7.18

Including 211.80 212.30 0.50 9.56

And 212.30 213.00 0.70 14.40

And 213.00 213.80 0.80 9.35 CM-18-215

17.30 18.00 0.70 56.10



91.05 92.20 1.15 7.76



94.20 94.90 0.70 7.13



109.85 110.70 0.85 9.10 CM-18-216

22.80 25.70 2.90 5.88

Including 22.80 23.45 0.65 12.05

And 25.00 25.70 0.70 12.80



43.75 46.95 3.20 5.36

Including 43.75 44.25 0.50 16.50

And 46.00 46.95 0.95 9.21



64.30 64.80 0.50 4.29



71.30 71.95 0.65 4.29



76.90 77.60 0.70 4.52



90.60 92.50 1.90 6.97

Including 90.60 91.50 0.90 11.65



109.50 110.15 0.65 15.55



114.95 116.50 1.55 9.87

Including 114.95 115.55 0.60 17.80

And 116.00 116.50 0.50 7.82



135.90 136.50 0.60 8.48



159.10 159.70 0.60 5.00 CM-18-217

15.00 16.10 1.10 9.99



43.00 44.50 1.50 20.70



119.65 120.15 0.50 4.03



261.90 262.45 0.55 7.53



290.85 291.40 0.55 12.95



316.20 316.85 0.65 8.74



347.65 349.35 1.70 8.45 CM-18-218

51.15 51.85 0.70 8.48



76.70 78.30 1.60 5.04

Including 76.70 77.20 0.50 11.75 CM-18-219 No Significant Assays





CM-18-220

17.50 18.90 1.40 13.75



82.70 83.50 0.80 10.25



87.00 92.50 5.50 7.24

Including 87.00 88.10 1.10 26.20

And 91.00 92.50 1.50 5.28 CM-18-221

18.90 19.70 0.80 4.60



67.35 68.60 1.25 11.55 CM-18-222

29.00 34.00 5.00 11.77

Including 29.00 30.00 1.00 50.20

And 33.50 34.00 0.50 11.10



90.40 96.40 6.00 11.08

Including 90.40 91.20 0.80 12.50

And 95.70 96.40 0.70 77.30 CM-18-223 No Significant Assays





CM-18-224

22.40 23.00 0.60 5.37



76.50 77.00 0.50 15.90



83.70 84.70 1.00 4.74



87.40 88.30 0.90 21.10 CM-18-225 No Significant Assays





CM-18-226

34.15 35.15 1.00 29.10



93.15 94.10 0.95 10.65



110.00 111.10 1.10 4.58 CM-18-227

40.10 42.05 1.95 46.49

Including 40.10 40.90 0.80 65.60

And 41.40 42.05 0.65 58.70 CM-18-228

78.20 78.80 0.60 10.90



143.80 144.90 1.10 6.27



147.50 148.00 0.50 5.78



208.50 209.00 0.50 4.91 CM-18-229

126.00 126.70 0.70 23.30



136.80 140.90 4.10 6.63

Including 139.40 140.90 1.50 15.90



147.00 149.60 2.60 5.82

Including 148.15 149.00 0.85 11.75



154.50 155.85 1.35 6.69 CM-18-230

104.95 105.50 0.55 27.90



150.90 151.70 0.80 14.90



212.65 213.50 0.85 36.50



221.30 225.00 3.70 6.35

Including 221.30 222.00 0.70 4.12

And 223.90 225.00 1.10 18.40 CM-18-231

30.30 31.00 0.70 6.66



47.10 49.50 2.40 13.80

Including 47.10 47.60 0.50 22.90

And 49.00 49.50 0.50 35.70



61.75 65.70 3.95 18.79

Including 64.90 65.70 0.80 89.20



84.25 84.80 0.55 34.10



169.50 170.20 0.70 6.63



277.00 277.50 0.50 7.37

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

HOLE ID AZIMUTH DIP CM-18-201 309 -49 CM-18-202 142 -46 CM-18-203 141 -65 CM-18-204 140 -45 CM-18-205 310 -45 CM-18-206 139 -45 CM-18-207 140 -60 CM-18-208 136 -59 CM-18-209 310 -60 CM-18-210 296 -45 CM-18-211 142 -53 CM-18-212 139 -50 CM-18-213 131 -56 CM-18-214 155 -52 CM-18-215 289 -58 CM-18-216 130 -60 CM-18-217 136 -50 CM-18-218 289 -45 CM-18-219 116 -45 CM-18-220 290 -65 CM-18-221 304 -44 CM-18-222 140 -63 CM-18-223 113 -54 CM-18-224 300 -51 CM-18-225 140 -49 CM-18-226 145 -55 CM-18-227 139 -54 CM-18-228 146 -61 CM-18-229 120 -52 CM-18-230 139 -60 CM-18-231 150 -50

