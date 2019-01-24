Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

23:15 Uhr  |  CNW

Results of the Review of S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 -  S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, February 1, 2019.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index
January 2019 Annual Index Review

ADDITIONS

Symbol

Issue Name

BLX

Boralex Inc. 'A'

CPX

Capital Power Corp

IAG

iA Financial Corporation Inc.

IIP.UN

InterRent Reit

INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

MFC

Manulife Financial Corporation

MTY

MTY Food Group Inc

OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

RCH

Richelieu Hardware Ltd

SMU.UN

Summit Industrial Income REIT

SRU.UN

SmartCentres REIT

 

DELETIONS

Symbol

Issue Name

GEI

Gibson Energy Inc.

GS

Gluskin Sheff + Associates

SJR.B

Shaw Communications Inc B

 

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

