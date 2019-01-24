S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

Results of the Review of S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, February 1, 2019.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

January 2019 Annual Index Review

ADDITIONS Symbol Issue Name BLX Boralex Inc. 'A' CPX Capital Power Corp IAG iA Financial Corporation Inc. IIP.UN InterRent Reit INE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc MFC Manulife Financial Corporation MTY MTY Food Group Inc OR Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. RCH Richelieu Hardware Ltd SMU.UN Summit Industrial Income REIT SRU.UN SmartCentres REIT

DELETIONS Symbol Issue Name GEI Gibson Energy Inc. GS Gluskin Sheff + Associates SJR.B Shaw Communications Inc B

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.