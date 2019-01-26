Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kiena Mine Complex, Quebec

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company has filed an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) supporting the mineral resource estimate for the Kiena Mine Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec, reported in the Company’s news release dated December 12, 2018.

The technical report, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kiena Mine Complex, Quebec”, was prepared by InnovExplo Inc. by Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo, Stephane Faure, P. Geo, and Carl Pelletier, P. Geo, and by Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels, by Guillaume Noël, P.Eng, all of whom are independent of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. The full report can be found on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com and under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

HIGHLIGHTS OF INTERIM MINERAL RESOURCES – December 12, 2018

A Zone Mineral Resources Only (Kiena Deep)

Tonnes Gold Grade

(g/t Au)* Gold Ounces Measured --- --- ---

Indicated 310,300 9.95 99,300

Total M+I 310,300 9.95 99,300

Inferred 656,100 11.43 241,100

Recently Drilled in-Mine Resources at Kiena Complex since 2016, below crown pillar (A, B, South, VC and S50 Zones)

Tonnes Gold Grade

(g/t Au)* Gold Ounces Measured 0 0 0

Indicated 1,028,900 6.38 211,100

Total M+I 1,028,900 6.38 211,100



Inferred 968,900 9.23 287,400

Total Kiena Mine Complex

Tonnes Gold Grade

(g/t Au)* Gold Ounces

Measured 63,700 4.06 8,300

Indicated 3,056,500 5.84 574,300

Total M+I 3,120,200 5.81 582,600

Inferred 4,138,500 7.57 1,007,200

Detailed notes in table 4 of this press release.

Measured and Indicated Resources are exclusive of inferred.

*All grades capped to between 20 – 90 grams per tonne

The technical and geoscientific content has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI-43-101.

Kiena Project Mineral Resource Estimate – December 12, 2018

Tonnes Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Gold Ounces Within Crown Pillar Measured --- --- ---

Indicated 162,800 5.32 27,900

Total M+I 162,800 5.32 27,900

Inferred 1,113,200 6.97 249,600 Below Crown Pillar

Measured 63,700 4.06 8,300

Indicated 2,893,700 5.87 546,400

Total M+I 2,957,400 5.83 554,700

Inferred 3,025,300 7.79 757,600 Total Project

Measured 63,700 4.06 8,300

Indicated 3,056,500 5.84 574,300

Total M+I 3,120,200 5.81 582,600

Inferred 4,138,500 7.57 1,007,200

Notes:

The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43‑101, are Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo. and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. (InnovExplo), and the effective date of the estimate is December 12, 2018. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The mineral resource estimate follows CIM definitions and guidelines for mineral resources. Results are presented in situ and undiluted and considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The estimation combined two (2) estimation methods, ordinary kriging in the Kiena Complex and polygonal for other deposits on the property. The Kiena Complex resources encompasses for 13 zones with a minimum true thickness of 3.0 m using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of zero when not assayed. High-grade capping varies from 20 to 100 g/t Au (when required) was applied to assay grades prior to compositing grade for interpolation using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method based on 1.0 m composite and block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with bulk density values of 2.8 (g/cm3). The zone outside the Kiena Complex encompasses for eight (8) zones with a minimum true thickness of 2.5 metre using a polygonal estimation method. The Measured resources grade were estimated using muck samples, chip samples and test holes, extrapolated up to 25 m above and below drifts opened within the mineralized zone. Indicated resources were estimated from drill hole results using the mid distance between drill hole or a maximum of 30 metres. The high-grade capping was fixed at 34.28 g/t Au with a bulk density values of 2.8 (g/cm3). The estimate is reported for potential underground scenario at cut-off grades of 3.0 g/t Au (> 40° dip) and 4.0 g/t Au (< 40° dip, Wesdome Zone). The cut-off grades were calculated using a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce, a CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.3; mining cost $110/t (> 40° dip); $150/t (< 40° dip); processing cost $35/t; G&A $15/t. The cut-off grades should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rate, mining cost, etc.). The number of metric tons was rounded to the nearest hundred and the metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonne x grade / 31.10348). InnovExplo is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues, or any other relevant issue not reported in this Technical Report that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 134.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

