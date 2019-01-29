Sanatana Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2019 - Peter Miles, President and CEO of Sanatana Resources Inc. (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Ian Smith to the Company’s board of directors.



Mr. Smith, FAusIMM, MCIM, is a mining engineering graduate of the University of Queensland, Australia, with 50 years’ experience in corporate, operations and project management and consulting within the international base and precious metals industries. He has a broad range of underground and open pit operating experience. Most importantly for Sanatana, Mr. Smith was Mine Superintendent and Chief Mining Engineer at the 90,000 tpd Bougainville Copper mine in Papua New Guinea, located to the northwest of Sanatana’s recently acquired Tirua project.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, states, "Ian's extensive engineering and operational experience in the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Island region, and indeed around the world, will be invaluable to Sanatana's board and technical team as we move forward on our Tirua project."

Mr. Smith managed the startup of the 72,000tpd La Caridad open pit copper mine in Sonora, Mexico and as president and CEO, engineered and constructed a 2,500 tpd (70,000 opy) CIL gold project in Uruguay. As president and CEO of bcMetals Corp., he engineered the 30,000tpd Red Chris copper/gold porphyry project for development in northwest BC prior to it being acquired by Imperial Metals Corp. As president and CEO of Yellowhead Mining Inc., Mr. Smith took the Harper Creek Project from exploration to development stage with the completion of pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for a 70,000 tpd open pit mine in a period of 18 months. Mr. Smith was president and founding partner of Mineral Resources Development Inc., one of North America's most successful mining industry consulting companies until it was purchased by Canadian interests in 1995. He has managed engineering and strategic studies on large scale open pit projects in Zambia, PRC, Chile, Argentina, Siberia and the Philippines.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced management team and board of directors. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: STA).

