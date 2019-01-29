Canadian Metals announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting and Filing of two NI 43-101 Technical Report

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2019 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The “Corporation”) (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management Information Circular at the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) held on January 25, 2019. A total of 52,783,659 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 43.58% of the 121,112,837 outstanding common shares at record date of December 12, 2018. Voting results are as follows:



Election of Director Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld Set number of Directors at seven Carried 52,783,659 100.0% - Stéphane Leblanc Carried 51,692,042 97.93% 1,091,617 2.07% Ghita Ouaziz Carried 51,725,375 98.00% 1,058,284 2.00% Paul Dumas Carried 52,783,659 100.0% - Roger C Urquhart Carried 52,783,659 100.0% - Guy Simard Carried ﻿51,725,375 98.00%﻿ 1,058,284 2.00% Pierre Renaud Carried 51,725,375 98.00% 1,058,284 2.00% Michel G Gagnon Carried 51,725,375 98.00% 1,058,284 2.00% Appointment of Auditors Carried 52,783,659 100.0% - Shareholders’ Approval Carried 52,774,929 99.99% 5,700 0.01%

Finally, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation, as well as the other resolutions presented in the management Information Circular were approved.

The Company has posted the presentation from the annual meeting of shareholders on its Company website www.canadianmetalsinc.com in the Investor Relation Section.

In addition, the Corporation is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) two National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the TV Tower Property" dated January 11, 2019 and National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Silica Potential Estimation of the La Chesnaye Lake Property " dated December 19, 2018 by Goldminds Geoservice.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy in silicon, precious and base metal assets.

For more information, please contact:

Sean Tufford

Vice President, Corporate Development

Email: Sean@canadianmetalsinc.com

Phone: (902) 818 -8807



René Boisvert

President,

Email: rboisvert@canadianmetalsinc.com



Stéphane Leblanc

Chief Executive Officer

Email: sleblanc@canadianmetalsinc.com



Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions, or results, including in connection with the prefeasibility study, its financing, job creation, the investments to complete the project and the potential performance, production, and environmental footprint of the ferrosilicon plant, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “must”, “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “think”, “continue”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “anticipate”, or “future”, or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Corporation’s continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Corporation and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

