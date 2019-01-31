Pacton Gold Commences Heliborne Magnetic Survery at Red Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey over Pacton's claims in Red Lake, Ontario (Figure 1). This is the initial step in order to prioritize upcoming drill targets as part of an aggressive exploration strategy going forward in this prospective area.

Pacton Red Lake Key Highlights:

Completion of heliborne magnetic survey to identify high priority D2 structures in the Red Lake district

Surface programs to commence on both geological and geophysical targets in 2019

Geologically and structurally similar to Great Bear's Dixie Project

Pacton's mineral claims are strategically located between Pure Gold's Madsen property including the Wedge Zone and Great Bear Resource's Dixie discovery. Recent drill results from Great Bear Resources (TSX.V: GBR) reported 190.78 g/t Au over 5.90 meters including 1,600 g/t Au over a drill width of 0.7 meters in the Hinge Zone (see Great Bear Resources press release dated January 16, 2019). Pacton's Red Lake property geology is similar to the geology that hosts the high-grade discoveries at the Dixie project and Pacton will be using the geophysical data to focus on D2 structures that are proposed to have significant control on gold deposits in the Confederation Assemblage (Figure 2).

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold (PAC: TSXV; PACXF: US) is a well-financed Canadian junior with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of their Red Lake project in North-Western Ontario and their conglomerate-hosted gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia. The Company currently controls the third largest conglomerate-hosted gold property portfolio totaling in excess of 2,500 km2, and continues to aggressively review additional accretive acquisitions.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

