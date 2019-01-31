Barsele Expansion drill hole AVA18013 at the Avan Zone intersects 21.0 metres grading 3.68 g/t gold.

Expansion drill hole AVA18012 cuts 16.0 metres grading 2.76 g/t gold.

Expansion hole CNT18012 intersects 25.0 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold.

Regional hole RIS18002 cuts 9.0 metres grading 1.98 g/t gold.

Regional hole SKI18009 intersects 22.0 metres of semi-massive sulphides.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSXV: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report an operational update for the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

Diamond drilling for 2018 was halted during the month of December. Ninety-one holes were collared and reported during the year, totalling 34,998.75 metres of overburden penetration and core collection. Since drilling commenced late in 2015, a total of 135,142 metres of drilling has been completed from a total of 311 completed drill holes. Drilling is scheduled to resume in January. Results from thirty-eight drill holes are presented in this news release.

Of the various drill-focused areas in the 2018 campaign, 5,268.4 metres came from Avan, where holes AVA18001-AVA18013 (13 holes-Au) were drilled. At Central, 5,924.15 metres were completed CNT18001-CNT18006, CNT18007B, CNT18008-CNT18012 (13 holes-Au). At Skiråsen, 7,184.5 metres were drilled in holes SKI17016, SKI18001-SKI18003, SKI18003B, SKI18004-SKI18010 (12 holes-Au/VMS). At Norra, 1,964.9 metres were drilled NOR18001-NOR18002, NOR18006 (3 holes-VMS).

The remaining 14,656.8 metres of drilling was focused on "regional" targets throughout the 47,000-hectare property (51 holes-VMS + Orogenic Au). At Risberget, 3,693.05 metres were drilled RIS18001-RIS18008, RIS17017 (9 holes-Au). At the Norra/Norra Regional areas, 5,646.9 metres were drilled NOR18003-NOR18005, NOR18007-NOR18023 (23 holes-VMS/Au). In the Northern Sector of the property, 1,449.80 metres were drilled ASP18001-ASP18007, ESB18001 (8 holes-VMS). Northwest of Avan, a 230.4-metre hole KOH18001 was drilled (1 hole-VMS) and at Skirliden, 3,610.65 metres were drilled SKL18001-SKL18010 (10 holes VMS/Au).

At the Avan Zone, expansion drill hole AVA18013 cut three gold zones with the highlight intercept being 21.0 metres core length (estimated 10.5 metres true thickness) grading 3.68 g/t gold uncut (2.10 g/t gold cut) at a midpoint depth of 175 metres below surface. Expansion hole AVA18012 intersected four gold zones with the highlight intercept being 16.0 metres core length (estimated 6.2 metres true thickness) grading 2.76 g/t gold uncut (2.35 g/t gold cut) at a midpoint depth of 150 metres below surface.

At the Central Zone, drill hole CNT18012 intersected three gold-bearing zones, with the best intercept being 25.0 metres core length (estimated 15.9 metres true thickness) grading 1.79 g/t gold, at a midpoint depth of 345 metres below surface.

At Risberget, regional hole RIS18002 cut 9.0 metres core length (estimated 7.1 metres true thickness) grading 1.98 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 145 metres below surface. Regional hole RIS18008 intersected 5.0 metres core length (estimated 4.6 metres true thickness) grading 2.24 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 130 metres below surface.

The pursuit of volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization at the Barsele Project continues, with Agnico Eagle utilizing a combination of geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical techniques. Each hole drilled adds to the knowledge-base and is expected to assist in vectoring toward the possibility of a future discovery. Hole NOR18025 cut 2.05 metres core length, grading 1.71% zinc, 0.08% lead and 3.09 g/t silver at a depth of 30 metres below surface. Hole ASP18002 cut 7.0 metres core length grading 0.39% zinc and 1.62 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 40 metres below surface. Hole ASP18006 cut 4.9 metres core length grading 0.15% zinc, 0.08% copper and 3.11 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 40 metres below surface. Hole ESB18001 cut 7.9 metres core length, grading 0.25% zinc and 1.59 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 125 metres below surface and hole SKL18001 cut 1.0 metre core length grading 1.19 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 520 metres below surface and 4.0 metres core length grading 0.13% zinc, 0.02% copper and 1.96 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 815 metres below surface.

Barsele's President, Gary Cope states; "Agnico Eagle is in the process of producing an updated mineral resource estimate for the Barsele Project. Meanwhile, Barsele's resource consultants, InnovExplo Inc., are working on an updated mineral resource on our behalf. We look forward to the results of these endeavors."

September through November Drilling Summary 2018 Hole ID Easting Northing Az Dip DDH

Length From (m) To (m) CL (m) TL (m) Au (g/t) Top

Cut (g/t) AVA18011 617477.652 7215263.213 70 -55 464.30











Expansion no significant intersections









































AVA18012 617576.070 7215466.81 219 -69 449.80 2.80 23.00 20.20 7.00 1.09

Expansion









102.00 119.00 17.00 6.20 1.52













154.00 170.00 16.00 6.20 2.76 2.35











434.00 440.00 6.00 2.70 1.56

























AVA18013 617748.116 7215480.00 220 -63 434.00 74.00 102.00 28.00 13.4 1.08

Expansion









190.00 211.00 21.00 10.5 3.68 2.10











354.00 357.80 3.80 2.00 2.05

























CNT18012 618974.03 7214664.27 329 -52 551.40 148.00 151.00 3.00 1.60 2.40

Expansion









437.00 444.00 7.00 4.40 1.95













458.00 483.00 25.00 15.9 1.79

























SKI18008 618369.98 7213683.70 40 -47 452.10











Regional no significant intersections









































SKI18009 semi-massive sulphides





770.00 792.00 22.00





Regional more data to forthcoming









































RIS18001 623076.15 7214119.45 141 -45 361.80











Regional no significant intersections









































RIS18002 622794.16 7213909.21 135 -65 446.55 161.00 170.00 9.00 7.10 1.98

Regional







Incl. 166.00 169.00 3.00 2.40 3.40

























RIS18003 622683.94 7213864.29 138 -47 512.70 397.50 399.30 1.80 1.70 1.51

Regional









406.00 416.00 10.00 9.60 1.00











Incl. 408.00 411.00 3.00 2.80 1.87

























RIS18004 622634.54 7213685.90 139 -45 479.30











Regional no significant intersections









































RIS18005 622420.07 7213642.93 136 -45 480.30











Regional no significant intersections









































RIS18006 622689.25 7213865.34 95 -65 497.30 393.0 403.0 10.00 4.50 0.58

Regional













































RIS18007 622957.05 7213897.37 200 -45 257.30 50.00 54.00 4.00 1.40 0.66

Regional









147.00 149.00 2.00 0.80 2.73

























RIS18008 622959.20 7213900.91 139 -58 212.70 54.00 64.00 10.00 9.10 0.70

Regional









153.00 166.00 13.00 12.0 1.20











Incl. 153.00 158.00 5.00 4.60 2.24

























RIS17017 622330.37 7213590.95 314 -45 411.80 349.00 353.00 4.00 3.00 0.71

Regional













































NOR18022 617060.76 7218507.05 269 -50 281.40











Regional no significant intersections









































NOR18023 617518.92 7218702.17 169 -45 211.90











Regional no significant intersections









































NOR18024 618949.07 7219012.44 34 -50 221.80











Regional no significant intersections









































NOR18025 619954.06 7217482.01 225 -50 158.10 35.00 37.05 2.05 1.50



Regional







3.09 g Ag 0.08 %Pb 1.71% Zn































NOR18026 619426.31 7217767.27 34 -50 243.30











Regional no significant intersections









































ASP18001 616509.00 7225374.85 155 -53 173.50 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.75 1.10

Regional













































ASP18002 616422.07 7225816.35 280 -50 217.30 56.00 63.00 7.00 5.25



Regional







1.62 g Ag

0.39% Zn































ASP18003 616608.47 7226309.30 44 -50 177.20











Regional no significant intersections









































ASP18004 614385.67 7227229.55 260 -55 240.00











Regional no significant intersections









































ASP18005 614357.53 7226605.01 90 -65 116.50











Regional no significant intersections









































ASP18006 613659.84 7226755.29 290 -50 161.20 55.10 60.00 4.90 3.68



Regional







3.11 g Ag 0.08% Cu 0.15% Zn































ASP18007 612770.08 7228289.50 115 -45 171.70











Regional no significant intersections









































ESB18001 616583.76 7222689.69 200 -50 192.40 173.10 181.00 7.90 5.93



Regional







1.59 g Ag

0.25% Zn































KOH18001 612798.41 7218933.63 136 -55 230.40











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18001 620647.36 7214671.94 217 -45 1331.00 784.00 785.00 1.00 0.75 1.19

Regional









1255.0 1259.0 4.00 3.00







1255 to 1259



1.96 g Ag 0.02% Cu 0.13% Zn































SKL18002 620651.82 7214680.30 43 -47 71.10











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18003 620875.72 7214922.85 220 -60 173.30











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18004 621073.61 7214539.21 172 -55 185.35











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18005 621235.56 7214684.62 143 -50 128.30











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18006 620689.92 7215546.16 344 -60 77.20











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18007 620689.78 7215546.68 339 -47 189.20











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18009 621206.32 7214603.33 135 -50 152.20











Regional no significant intersections









































SKL18010 621117.29 7215182.49 200 -50 149.60











Regional no significant intersections









































Az = Compass Bearing Dip = Degrees Inclined CL = Core Length TL = Est. True Length Top Cut varies 40-18 g/t

The technical information in this news release was verified by way of a site visit in November of 2018, by the Qualified Person, wherein the data was discussed with the site management and the technical staff and the database was reviewed and drill core was examined. The quality control/quality assurance program at the Barsele Project is described on the Barsele website at http://barseleminerals.com/s/QAQCProcedures-Barsele.asp.

All samples referred to in this table were tested at independent ALS Laboratories in Romania and Ireland, using ultra trace level method (ME-MS61)-48 element by using four acid digestion together with ICP-AES and ICP-MS analytical methods. Gold is tested by fire assay, aqua regia digestion and analysed with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) or gravimetric finish depending on grade (Au-AA24 and Au-GRA22). Each method has a lower and upper calibration range for which results are accurately determined.

As project operator, Agnico Eagle has developed a community relations program to engage the various stakeholders in the Barsele Project area. Basic environmental assessment and surface water characterization, species studies and hydrogeology studies are ongoing.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend"; a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

Drilling has been focused on verifying, defining and expanding the mineral resources within and along the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones and recently the Risberget Zone and the Skirliden area, as well as numerous VMS targets throughout the large claimed area.

The main gold-bearing system remains open in all directions. The structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodiorite-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks and vary in width from 10's of metres to 500 metres and have been traced over a strike length exceeding 8.0 kilometres. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an Effective Date of February 16th, 2018, was filed on SEDAR on April 12th, 2018.

