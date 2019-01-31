Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Barsele Expansion drill hole AVA18013 at the Avan Zone intersects 21.0 metres grading 3.68 g/t gold.

16:01 Uhr  |  CNW

Expansion drill hole AVA18012 cuts 16.0 metres grading 2.76 g/t gold.

  • Expansion hole CNT18012 intersects 25.0 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold.
  • Regional hole RIS18002 cuts 9.0 metres grading 1.98 g/t gold.
  • Regional hole SKI18009 intersects 22.0 metres of semi-massive sulphides.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSXV: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report an operational update for the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

Diamond drilling for 2018 was halted during the month of December. Ninety-one holes were collared and reported during the year, totalling 34,998.75 metres of overburden penetration and core collection. Since drilling commenced late in 2015, a total of 135,142 metres of drilling has been completed from a total of 311 completed drill holes. Drilling is scheduled to resume in January. Results from thirty-eight drill holes are presented in this news release.

Of the various drill-focused areas in the 2018 campaign, 5,268.4 metres came from Avan, where holes AVA18001-AVA18013 (13 holes-Au) were drilled. At Central, 5,924.15 metres were completed CNT18001-CNT18006, CNT18007B, CNT18008-CNT18012 (13 holes-Au). At Skiråsen, 7,184.5 metres were drilled in holes SKI17016, SKI18001-SKI18003, SKI18003B, SKI18004-SKI18010 (12 holes-Au/VMS). At Norra, 1,964.9 metres were drilled NOR18001-NOR18002, NOR18006 (3 holes-VMS).

The remaining 14,656.8 metres of drilling was focused on "regional" targets throughout the 47,000-hectare property (51 holes-VMS + Orogenic Au). At Risberget, 3,693.05 metres were drilled RIS18001-RIS18008, RIS17017 (9 holes-Au). At the Norra/Norra Regional areas, 5,646.9 metres were drilled NOR18003-NOR18005, NOR18007-NOR18023 (23 holes-VMS/Au). In the Northern Sector of the property, 1,449.80 metres were drilled ASP18001-ASP18007, ESB18001 (8 holes-VMS). Northwest of Avan, a 230.4-metre hole KOH18001 was drilled (1 hole-VMS) and at Skirliden, 3,610.65 metres were drilled SKL18001-SKL18010 (10 holes VMS/Au).

At the Avan Zone, expansion drill hole AVA18013 cut three gold zones with the highlight intercept being 21.0 metres core length (estimated 10.5 metres true thickness) grading 3.68 g/t gold uncut (2.10 g/t gold cut) at a midpoint depth of 175 metres below surface. Expansion hole AVA18012 intersected four gold zones with the highlight intercept being 16.0 metres core length (estimated 6.2 metres true thickness) grading 2.76 g/t gold uncut (2.35 g/t gold cut) at a midpoint depth of 150 metres below surface.

At the Central Zone, drill hole CNT18012 intersected three gold-bearing zones, with the best intercept being 25.0 metres core length (estimated 15.9 metres true thickness) grading 1.79 g/t gold, at a midpoint depth of 345 metres below surface.

At Risberget, regional hole RIS18002 cut 9.0 metres core length (estimated 7.1 metres true thickness) grading 1.98 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 145 metres below surface. Regional hole RIS18008 intersected 5.0 metres core length (estimated 4.6 metres true thickness) grading 2.24 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 130 metres below surface.

The pursuit of volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization at the Barsele Project continues, with Agnico Eagle utilizing a combination of geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical techniques. Each hole drilled adds to the knowledge-base and is expected to assist in vectoring toward the possibility of a future discovery. Hole NOR18025 cut 2.05 metres core length, grading 1.71% zinc, 0.08% lead and 3.09 g/t silver at a depth of 30 metres below surface. Hole ASP18002 cut 7.0 metres core length grading 0.39% zinc and 1.62 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 40 metres below surface. Hole ASP18006 cut 4.9 metres core length grading 0.15% zinc, 0.08% copper and 3.11 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 40 metres below surface. Hole ESB18001 cut 7.9 metres core length, grading 0.25% zinc and 1.59 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 125 metres below surface and hole SKL18001 cut 1.0 metre core length grading 1.19 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 520 metres below surface and 4.0 metres core length grading 0.13% zinc, 0.02% copper and 1.96 g/t silver at a midpoint depth of 815 metres below surface.

Barsele's President, Gary Cope states; "Agnico Eagle is in the process of producing an updated mineral resource estimate for the Barsele Project. Meanwhile, Barsele's resource consultants, InnovExplo Inc., are working on an updated mineral resource on our behalf. We look forward to the results of these endeavors."

September through November Drilling Summary 2018

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Az

Dip

DDH
Length

From (m)

To

(m)

CL

(m)

TL

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Top
Cut (g/t)

AVA18011

617477.652

7215263.213

70

-55

464.30





Expansion

no significant intersections




















AVA18012

617576.070

7215466.81

219

-69

449.80

2.80

23.00

20.20

7.00

1.09

Expansion




102.00

119.00

17.00

6.20

1.52






154.00

170.00

16.00

6.20

2.76

2.35






434.00

440.00

6.00

2.70

1.56












AVA18013

617748.116

7215480.00

220

-63

434.00

74.00

102.00

28.00

13.4

1.08

Expansion




190.00

211.00

21.00

10.5

3.68

2.10






354.00

357.80

3.80

2.00

2.05












CNT18012

618974.03

7214664.27

329

-52

551.40

148.00

151.00

3.00

1.60

2.40

Expansion




437.00

444.00

7.00

4.40

1.95






458.00

483.00

25.00

15.9

1.79












SKI18008

618369.98

7213683.70

40

-47

452.10





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKI18009

semi-massive sulphides


770.00

792.00

22.00


Regional

more data to forthcoming




















RIS18001

623076.15

7214119.45

141

-45

361.80





Regional

no significant intersections




















RIS18002

622794.16

7213909.21

135

-65

446.55

161.00

170.00

9.00

7.10

1.98

Regional



Incl.

166.00

169.00

3.00

2.40

3.40












RIS18003

622683.94

7213864.29

138

-47

512.70

397.50

399.30

1.80

1.70

1.51

Regional




406.00

416.00

10.00

9.60

1.00





Incl.

408.00

411.00

3.00

2.80

1.87












RIS18004

622634.54

7213685.90

139

-45

479.30





Regional

no significant intersections




















RIS18005

622420.07

7213642.93

136

-45

480.30





Regional

no significant intersections




















RIS18006

622689.25

7213865.34

95

-65

497.30

393.0

403.0

10.00

4.50

0.58

Regional






















RIS18007

622957.05

7213897.37

200

-45

257.30

50.00

54.00

4.00

1.40

0.66

Regional




147.00

149.00

2.00

0.80

2.73












RIS18008

622959.20

7213900.91

139

-58

212.70

54.00

64.00

10.00

9.10

0.70

Regional




153.00

166.00

13.00

12.0

1.20





Incl.

153.00

158.00

5.00

4.60

2.24












RIS17017

622330.37

7213590.95

314

-45

411.80

349.00

353.00

4.00

3.00

0.71

Regional






















NOR18022

617060.76

7218507.05

269

-50

281.40





Regional

no significant intersections




















NOR18023

617518.92

7218702.17

169

-45

211.90





Regional

no significant intersections




















NOR18024

618949.07

7219012.44

34

-50

221.80





Regional

no significant intersections




















NOR18025

619954.06

7217482.01

225

-50

158.10

35.00

37.05

2.05

1.50

Regional



3.09 g Ag

0.08 %Pb

1.71% Zn















NOR18026

619426.31

7217767.27

34

-50

243.30





Regional

no significant intersections




















ASP18001

616509.00

7225374.85

155

-53

173.50

92.00

93.00

1.00

0.75

1.10

Regional






















ASP18002

616422.07

7225816.35

280

-50

217.30

56.00

63.00

7.00

5.25

Regional



1.62 g Ag

0.39% Zn















ASP18003

616608.47

7226309.30

44

-50

177.20





Regional

no significant intersections




















ASP18004

614385.67

7227229.55

260

-55

240.00





Regional

no significant intersections




















ASP18005

614357.53

7226605.01

90

-65

116.50





Regional

no significant intersections




















ASP18006

613659.84

7226755.29

290

-50

161.20

55.10

60.00

4.90

3.68

Regional



3.11 g Ag

0.08% Cu

0.15% Zn















ASP18007

612770.08

7228289.50

115

-45

171.70





Regional

no significant intersections




















ESB18001

616583.76

7222689.69

200

-50

192.40

173.10

181.00

7.90

5.93

Regional



1.59 g Ag

0.25% Zn















KOH18001

612798.41

7218933.63

136

-55

230.40





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18001

620647.36

7214671.94

217

-45

1331.00

784.00

785.00

1.00

0.75

1.19

Regional




1255.0

1259.0

4.00

3.00



1255 to 1259

1.96 g Ag

0.02% Cu

0.13% Zn















SKL18002

620651.82

7214680.30

43

-47

71.10





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18003

620875.72

7214922.85

220

-60

173.30





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18004

621073.61

7214539.21

172

-55

185.35





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18005

621235.56

7214684.62

143

-50

128.30





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18006

620689.92

7215546.16

344

-60

77.20





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18007

620689.78

7215546.68

339

-47

189.20





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18009

621206.32

7214603.33

135

-50

152.20





Regional

no significant intersections




















SKL18010

621117.29

7215182.49

200

-50

149.60





Regional

no significant intersections




















Az = Compass Bearing      Dip = Degrees Inclined       CL = Core Length       TL = Est. True Length       Top Cut varies 40-18 g/t

 

The technical information in this news release was verified by way of a site visit in November of 2018, by the Qualified Person, wherein the data was discussed with the site management and the technical staff and the database was reviewed and drill core was examined. The quality control/quality assurance program at the Barsele Project is described on the Barsele website at http://barseleminerals.com/s/QAQCProcedures-Barsele.asp.

All samples referred to in this table were tested at independent ALS Laboratories in Romania and Ireland, using ultra trace level method (ME-MS61)-48 element by using four acid digestion together with ICP-AES and ICP-MS analytical methods. Gold is tested by fire assay, aqua regia digestion and analysed with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) or gravimetric finish depending on grade (Au-AA24 and Au-GRA22). Each method has a lower and upper calibration range for which results are accurately determined.

As project operator, Agnico Eagle has developed a community relations program to engage the various stakeholders in the Barsele Project area. Basic environmental assessment and surface water characterization, species studies and hydrogeology studies are ongoing.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend"; a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

Drilling has been focused on verifying, defining and expanding the mineral resources within and along the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones and recently the Risberget Zone and the Skirliden area, as well as numerous VMS targets throughout the large claimed area.

The main gold-bearing system remains open in all directions. The structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodiorite-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks and vary in width from 10's of metres to 500 metres and have been traced over a strike length exceeding 8.0 kilometres. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an Effective Date of February 16th, 2018, was filed on SEDAR on April 12th, 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope
President

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Barsele undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Barsele Minerals Corp.



Contact
please contact Barsele Minerals Corp. at (604) 687-8566 x 228, email info@barseleminerals.com or visit our website at www.barseleminerals.com.
