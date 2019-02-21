Ur-Energy to Present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada International Convention

LITTLETON, Feb. 21, 2019 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE), announces that its Chairman, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The PDAC event is being held March 3 – 6, 2019.

Jeffrey Klenda, Chairman and CEO, will present at the conference, providing an overview and update of Ur-Energy's business. Mr. Klenda also will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings.

Event: PDAC Ur-Energy Inc. Presentation

Date: Monday, March 4, 2019

Presentation time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre - Uranium Session Room 801 B, South Building

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Klenda, please click here or contact Jeff.Klenda@ur-energy.com.

Please visit the Ur-Energy Inc. Booth at PDAC: Booth 2443 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped approximately 2.5 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur?Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair and CEO

866?981?4588

Jeff.Klenda@ur?energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward?Looking Information

This release may contain "forward?looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies (e.g., timing and ability to complete all necessary authorizations to include LC East project area into Lost Creek permits and to operate our Shirley Basin project; maintaining operations at Lost Creek). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward?looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. The forward?looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur?Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

