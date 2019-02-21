Aura Announces Management Changes

ROAD TOWN, Feb. 21, 2019 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) announces the appointment of Kleber Cardoso as VP Finance and the departure of Ryan Goodman as VP Legal Affairs.



Mr. Cardoso is an Economist from Unicamp in Brazil and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, with majors in Finance, Strategy and International Business. Prior to agreeing to join Aura, Mr. Cardoso was the CFO of Santista, a large denim manufacturer with operations in Brazil and Argentina. Prior to Santista, Mr. Cardoso worked for Mover Participações, one of the largest conglomerates in Brazil, and was involved in M&A projects. Mr. Cardoso has also worked in the management consulting industry for A.T. Kearney and Accenture in a variety of industries and projects. Mr. Cardoso is expected to join the Company on March 18, 2019.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be able to attract a person of Kleber’s experience. Kleber’s financial expertise combined with his strategic and analytical thinking will greatly assist Aura in its continued growth. Kleber is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese which will benefit him well in navigating all financial and additional matters in the countries where we operate.”

Mr. Barbosa continued, “From the Board of Directors, management and operational personnel we’d like to thank Ryan for his years of service to Aura. Ryan was instrumental in a number of complicated transactions and wore many hats within the Company. I have enjoyed working with Ryan on a professional and personal level and we wish him and his family all the best on their return to Canada.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company continues to explore options at Sao Francisco. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information on Aura, please visit Aura’s web site at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332

Email: info@auraminerals.com

Website: www.auraminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, expectation with respect to Mr. Cardoso joining the Company.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



