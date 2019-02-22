Wesdome Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces fourth quarter (“Q4 2018”) and full year 2018 financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key highlights of 2018:

Eagle River Complex free cash flow generation of $30 million

Company free cash flow generation of $2.8 million

Adjusted net earnings increased 119% over 2017

Operating cash flow increased by 65% over 2017

Production increased by 21% over 2017

Cash costs decreased by 17% over 2017

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “In 2018, we delivered at the top end of our grade guidance of 11.7 grams per tonne gold (“gpt or g/t”) (11.3 – 11.7 gpt guidance) at Eagle River, and the midpoint of our raised production guidance range of 71,625 ounces. These results are 11% and 21% better than 2017, respectively. Accordingly, our cash costs of $905 per ounce (US$699) and all in sustaining costs of $1,276 per ounce (US$985) for the year were both below our guidance ranges of $925 – $1,000 (US$720 – US$770) per ounce and $1,350 - $1,425 per ounce (US$1,050 - US$1,100). This beat in cost metrics is primarily attributable to higher mined grades, and improvements in underground mining efficiencies, which we expect to continue in 2019.

“Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was an outflow of $4.5 million or ($0.03 per share), the only quarter in five quarters to have a negative cash flow. This is due to the timing of major projects in 2018, such as the construction of a new mine dry at Eagle, as well as ramping up the drill metres (“m”) at the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec in preparation for an updated resource estimate in the Kiena Deep A-Zone later this year. Free cash flow for the year was $2.8 million, or $0.02 per share, versus an outflow of $12.1 million or ($0.09) per share in 2017. Eagle River operations have been funding all the Company’s sustaining and project capital and exploration, including the $21.5 million 2018 exploration and development program at the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

“Looking ahead, in 2019 we expect to produce 72,000 – 80,000 ounces of gold, primarily from the Eagle River Underground mine, where we forecast 69,000 – 76,000 ounces of gold, above reserve grade at 15.5 – 16.5 gpt. Higher grades are expected due to more H2 production within the high grade 303 lens. The Mishi Open Pit will contribute 3,000 – 4,000 ounces at a grade of 2.0 – 2.4 gpt in the first half of the year. Throughout the year we expect lower cash costs than 2018, of $830 - $900 per ounce (US$640 – US$690), and flat all-in sustaining costs of $1,280 - $1,350 per ounce (US$985 – US$1,040). 2019 all-in sustaining cost guidance remains the same as 2018 actuals due to higher underground development rates and slightly higher in-mine exploration. New development is underway at the Eagle River Underground mine to provide drill platforms for the planned 51,000 m of exploration drilling and 43,000 m of definition drilling to better define and expand the current resource base at the high grade 303 East Zone up and down plunge, the 711 and 300 W Zone down plunge, and at various locations along the 8 Zone. At Kiena, there are currently five drills in operation on the A Zone and remain focused on the up and down plunge potential in advance of an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2019. Four drills are on the 1050 m level exploration ramp completing the infill and plunge extension drilling, and a 5th drill is now drilling at the 670 m elevation to test the interpreted up plunge extension of the A Zone towards the VC zone area. Recent drilling has continued to return very high-grade results both up and down plunge from the area of the current resource estimate and we are confident this will continue to grow. Hole 6398 was the first hole drilled from the new development to intersect the up-plunge extension of the A Zone and returned 19.2 g/t Au, or 9.2 g/t Au cut over 5.4 m true width. The mineral resource estimate only includes drilling over approximately 400 m of the potential 1.2 km of plunge length interpreted from our recent 3D geologic modelling and will be the Company’s focus going forward.”

Operating and financial highlights of the full year 2018 results include:

Gold production of 71,625 ounces from the Eagle River Complex (2017: 58,980 ounces):



° Eagle River Underground 185,171 tonnes at a head grade of 11.7 g/t Au for 67,315 ounces produced (2017: 50,996 ounces).



° Mishi Open Pit 70,633 tonnes at a head grade of 2.3 g/t Au for 4,310 ounces produced (2017: 7,985 ounces).





Revenue of $116.0 million (2017: $96.1 million).





Ounces sold 70,480 at an average sales price of $1,645/oz (2017: 57,770 ounces at an average price of $1,643/oz).





Cash costs 1 of $905/oz or US$699/oz (2017: $1,097/oz or US$845/oz).





of $905/oz or US$699/oz (2017: $1,097/oz or US$845/oz). All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,276/oz or US$985/oz (2017: $1,490/oz or US$1,148/oz).





of $1,276/oz or US$985/oz (2017: $1,490/oz or US$1,148/oz). Earned mine profit 1 of $52.1 million (2017 - $31.5 million).





of $52.1 million (2017 - $31.5 million). Operating cash flow of $46.3 million or $0.34 per share 1 (2017: $27.2 million or $0.20 per share).





(2017: $27.2 million or $0.20 per share). Free cash flow 1 of $2.8 million or $0.02 per share 1 (2017: outflow of $12.1 million or ($0.09) per share).





of $2.8 million or $0.02 per share (2017: outflow of $12.1 million or ($0.09) per share). Net income of $14.9 million or $0.11 per share (2017: $1.3 million or $0.01 per share).





Cash position of $27.4 million.





Mineral Reserves at Eagle of 404,000 contained gold ounces (1,048,000 tonnes at 12.0 g/t Au).





Indicated & Measured and Inferred Mineral Resources at Eagle increased to 31,300 contained gold ounces (109,000 tonnes at 9.0 g/t Au) and 159,300 gold ounces (433,000 tonnes grading 11.4 g/t Au) as a result of increased exploration drilling.





Mineral Reserves at Mishi of 11,000 contained gold ounces (124,000 tonnes at 2.8 g/t Au).

Operating and financial highlights of Q4 2018 results include:

Eagle River Complex gold production of 17,254 ounces (2017: 15,797 ozs).





18,077 gold ounces sold (2017: 19,351 ozs).





Cash costs 1 of $937/oz (US$710/oz) (2017: $1,019/oz or US$801/oz).





of $937/oz (US$710/oz) (2017: $1,019/oz or US$801/oz). AISC 1 of $1,371/oz or US$1,038/oz (Q4 2107: $1,284/oz or US$1,010/oz).





of $1,371/oz or US$1,038/oz (Q4 2107: $1,284/oz or US$1,010/oz). Earned mine profit 1 of $12.5 million (Q4 2017: $11.6 million).





of $12.5 million (Q4 2017: $11.6 million). Operating cash flow of $8.6 million or $0.06 per share 1 (Q4 2017: $13.5 million or $0.10 per share).





(Q4 2017: $13.5 million or $0.10 per share). Free cash outflow of $4.5 million or $(0.03) per share 1 (Q4 2017: free cash flow of $5.0 million or $0.04 per share).





(Q4 2017: free cash flow of $5.0 million or $0.04 per share). Net income of $2.6 million or $0.02 per share.

1. Refer to the Company’s 2018 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis on pages 29 – 35, entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.

Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, added, “At the Eagle River Underground Mine, we were able to maintain the Mineral Reserves at 404,000 ounces of gold from 1.0 million tonnes at an overall grade of 12.0 gpt Au; as compared to the Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2017 of 1.1 million tonnes at a grade of 12.2 gpt Au containing 416,000 ounces of gold. There was a slight depletion in reserves this year due to our in mine exploration program, targeting the parallel zones, only accessing beneficial drill platforms later in the year. We view the current parallel zones exploration program, targeting both up and down plunge and to the east, as a three year project with encouraging results to date. The theory that the parallel zones may continue across the mine diorite, similar to the 8 Zone, is entirely valid at this point. As such, the 7 Zone reserves increased 30% from 97,000 ounces in 2017 to 126,000 ounces in 2018, while maintaining a grade of 13 gpt. A review of the mineral resources and reserves during 2018 has resulted in a significant decrease in mineral reserves at the Mishi Pit. Poor ore reconciliation on the lower benches, which in turn has increased the stripping ratio of waste to ore, has negatively affected the current pit economics. Our strategy is to become Canada’s next mid-tier producer and therefore have 100% production from the Wawa operations to be entirely from the high grade Eagle River Underground mine, thereby generating additional ounces at higher margins.”

EAGLE RIVER COMPLEX RESERVES AND RESOURCES

MINERAL RESERVES

– EAGLE RIVER (see notes) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Tonnes

(‘000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Eagle River Proven 188.0 14.7 89,000 212.0 12.2 83,000 Probable 860.0 11.4 315,000 847.0 12.2 333,000 Proven +

Probable 1,048.0 12.0 404,000 1,059.0 12.2 416,000





MINERAL RESERVES

– MISHI (see notes) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2016 Tonnes

(‘000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces MISHI Proven 14.0 2.3 1,000 259.0 1.8 15,000 Probable 109.5 2.9 10,000 1,361.0 2.0 87,000 Proven +

Probable 123.5 2.8 11,000 1,620.0 2.0 102,000 Note: Comparative information is as at December 31, 2016.





MINERAL

RESOURCES (Exclusive

of Mineral Reserves) (see

notes) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces EAGLE

RIVER Measured 11.0 10.4 3,700 - - - Indicated 97.0 8.8 27,600 50.7 7.3 12,000 Measured

+

Indicated 109.0 9.0 31,300 50.7 7.3 12,000 Inferred 433.0 11.4 159,300 334.0 8.0 85,000 MINERAL

RESOURCES (Exclusive

of Mineral Reserves) (see

notes) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2016 Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces MISHI Open pit Indicated - - - 3,679.0 2.1 248,000 Inferred 2,808.4 1.8 147,000 746.0 2.4 59,000 Underground Indicated - - - 567.0 9.2 82,000 Inferred 373.4 5.4 65,000 437.0 7.8 81,000 MISHI

TOTAL Indicated - - - 4,246.0 2.4 330,000 Inferred 3,181.8 2.1 212,000 1,183.0 3.7 250,000 Note: Comparative information is as at December 31, 2016.

EAGLE RIVER PROVEN AND PROBABLE RESERVE BREAKDOWN BY ZONE1



The following table provides a breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Resources at Eagle River by structure to illustrate the growing significance of these recent developments.

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Structure Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Ounces Percent Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Ounces Percent No.8 135.0 11.1 48,000 12 205.0 10.5 69,000 17 No. 300 503.0 12.4 201,000 50 514.0 13.4 222,000 53 No. 7 300.0 13.1 126,000 31 228.0 13.2 97,000 23 Other 110.0 8.2 29,000 7 112.0 7.8 28,000 7 TOTAL 1,048.0 12.0 404,000 100 1,059.0 12.2 416,000 100

Numbers reflect rounding to nearest 1,000 tonnes and ounces. Mineral Resources are exclusive of reserves. Mineral Resources are not in the current mine plan and therefore do not have demonstrated economic viability. All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates have been made in accordance with the Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and NI 43-101 and assume a gold price of $1,550 (US$1,200) per ounce for the reserves and a gold price of $1,700 (US$1,318) per ounce for the resources, with a $1 USD → CAD exchange rate of 1.29. Mineral Resources are reported in-situ with no dilution provision. A density or tonnage factor of 2.7 tonnes per cubic m (t/m3) is applied at both Eagle River Mine and Mishi Mine. At Eagle River Mine, all high assays are cut to either 60.0 – 140.0 g/t Au for individual zones. All Mineral Reserves at Eagle River employ a 1.5 m minimum width, a 3.0 g/t Au minimum grade for continuity and include 1.0 m of external dilution and 10% lost ore and metallurgical recoveries of 95.5%. At Mishi the 7 lenses considered in the Mineral Resource calculations are cut between 6.0 to 45.0 g/t Au. All high blasthole assays are cut to 10 g/t Au. All In-Pit Mineral Reserves at Mishi employ a 1.0 g/t cut-off grade and a 3.0 m minimum width. Estimates provide for 10% dilution, 10% lost ore and metallurgical recoveries of 83%. Mishi Mineral Reserves currently have a life of mine stripping ratio of 2.3 tonnes of waste per tonne of ore. Mishi In-Pit Mineral Resources extend to a depth of 110.0 m, employing a 0.5 g/t cut-off grade, a 3.0 m minimum width and are reported in-situ with no dilution or lost ore provisions. Mishi Underground Mineral Resources are reported in-situ employing a 3.0 g/t cut-off grade and a 1.5 m minimum mining width. Qualified Persons for the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates as per NI 43-101 include Marc-André Pelletier P. Eng, COO, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Wesdome.

Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River Initial mining of the 300E Zone between the 864 and 844 metre level (“m-level”) has continued to confirm the continuity of the strong grades and the geometry of the mineralized zone defined by drifts and the encompassing drill holes. The 303E Zone accounts for approximately 20% of the current mineral reserves and will continue to be the focus of mining development in 2019.





Ongoing development on 1038 m-level has now confirmed that mineralization east of the western core of the 7 Zone, have merged to form one zone now defined over 146 m in strike length and grading 30.5 g/t Au over an average true thickness of 2.61 m. Further, limited drilling indicates that the eastern extension of the 7 Zone occurs to the southeast side of a northeast transecting diabase dyke that is interpreted to offset the eastern extension approximately 20 m. Drilling is planned for this area in 2019.





A 20,000 m surface drilling program is planned for 2019 to identify new zones along strike and to the east of the 7 and 300 zones at upper levels of the mine that would have the potential to positively impact the gold production from the Eagle River underground mine. In addition, a fourth underground drill has been added to test this area at depth. Kiena Drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone is ongoing with 5 drill rigs. 2018 drilling from the exploration ramp has continued to intersect often multiple high grade lenses comprised of shear zone hosted quartz veins, including 177.3 g/t Au over 5.1 m core length (6.5 g/t Au cut, 5.1 m true width) in hole 6321 and 163.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length (13.1 g/t Au over 2.6 m true width) in hole 6338.





Following the continued success of the ongoing diamond drill program, the Company extended the current exploration platforms by a total of 504 m.





2018 drilling of the A Zone has identified a well-defined, moderate plunge of approximately 45 degrees to the SE to the gold mineralization that occurs predominantly along the basalt – chlorite-carbonate schist boundary. It is now understood that the A Zone occurs along a connecting structure between the regional structure hosting the S50 and VC zones, respectively. Four drills are in operation on the 1050 m-level exploration ramp completing the infill and plunge extension drilling, and a 5th drill is now drilling at the 670 m elevation to test the interpreted up plunge extension of the A Zone towards the VC zone area. This up plunge extension is interpreted to be in excess of 425 m and would be in addition to the 500 m of plunge length already defined by drilling. A 50,000 m drill program is underway. This could significantly expand the potential resource base of the A Zone and will be the focus of drilling this year and into 2019.





An interim resource estimate was completed on December 12, 2018 with total Indicated Resources stand at 574,300 ounces of gold corresponding to a total of 3.1 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 5.84 g/t Au; Inferred Resources stand at 1,007,200 ounces of gold corresponding to a total of 4.1 Mt at 7.57 g/t Au; and the Exploration target for the Kiena Deep A Zones represents of a range of 300,000 t - 450,000 t grading between 8.0 and 11.0 g/t Au for 80,000-160,000 ounces of gold. Wesdome plans to update the mineral resource estimate at the Kiena gold deposit in the second half of this year.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-André Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call:

February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am ET

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 6884996

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hm9wut3y

Webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 50,536 39,291 185,171 157,250 Mishi 8,478 38,197 70,633 152,591 Throughput 2 59,014 77,488 255,804 309,841 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 10.6 11.3 11.7 10.6 Mishi 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.0 Recovery (%) Eagle River 97.0 94.3 96.4 95.0 Mishi 81.9 81.4 82.4 83.0 Production (ounces) Eagle River 16,712 13,499 67,315 50,996 Mishi 542 2,298 4,310 7,985 Total gold produced 2 17,254 15,797 71,625 58,980 Total gold sales (ounces) 18,077 19,351 70,480 57,770 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 1,628 $ 1,618 $ 1,645 $ 1,643 Cash costs 937 1,019 905 1,097 Cash margin $ 691 $ 599 $ 741 $ 546 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,371 $ 1,284 $ 1,276 $ 1,490 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 306 $ 206 $ 250 $ 204 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3204 1.2712 1.2957 1.2986 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 710 $ 801 $ 699 $ 845 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,038 $ 1,010 $ 985 $ 1,148 Financial Data Mine profit 1 $ 12,495 $ 11,606 $ 52,124 $ 31,537 Net income (loss) $ 2,643 $ (567) $ 14,858 $ 1,287 Net income adjusted 1 $ 2,643 $ 3,357 $ 14,858 $ 6,798 Operating cash flow $ 8,632 $ 13,468 $ 46,300 $ 27,225 Free cash flow $ (4,491) $ 4,981 $ 2,824 $ (12,097) Per share data Net income (loss) $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 Free cash flow 1 $ (0.03) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.09)

Notes



Refer to the Company’s 2018 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis on pages 29 – 35, entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces information may not add due to rounding.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,378 $ 22,092 Receivables and prepaids 548 3,821 Tax receivable 2,342 1,932 Inventories 8,302 5,314 Total current assets 38,570 33,159 Deferred income tax assets - 5,450 Mining properties, plant and equipment 89,643 81,375 Exploration properties 81,424 59,929 Total assets $ 209,637 $ 179,913 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 22,526 $ 17,003 Income and mining tax payable 180 671 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 4,552 2,541 Total current liabilities 27,258 20,215 Obligations under finance leases 5,248 3,983 Deferred income and mining tax liability 8,259 6,300 Decommissioning provisions 11,663 11,192 Total liabilities 52,428 41,690 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 166,387 164,161 Contributed surplus 5,777 3,967 Deficit (14,955) (29,905) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 157,209 138,223 Total liabilities and equity $ 209,637 $ 179,913





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 29,462 $ 31,544 $ 116,042 $ 96,057 Cost of sales 22,162 23,780 81,930 74,228 Gross profit 7,300 7,764 34,112 21,829 Other expenses Corporate and general 1,337 1,248 5,259 4,943 Share-based payments 349 520 2,614 2,778 Kiena care and maintenance 565 329 1,695 1,096 Restructuring costs - - - 2,159 Write-off of mining equipment - 316 290 316 2,251 2,413 9,858 11,292 Operating income 5,049 5,351 24,254 10,537 Interest on long-term debt (83) (60) (274) (462) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (99) (14) (412) (210) Interest and other 184 (4) 1,412 (67) Income before income and mining taxes 5,051 5,273 24,980 9,798 Income and mining tax expense Current 842 571 2,713 722 Deferred 1,566 5,269 7,409 7,789 2,408 5,840 10,122 8,511 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 2,643 $ (567) $ 14,858 $ 1,287 Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 135,132 133,890 134,577 132,871 Diluted 138,531 135,058 136,451 134,927





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Total Equity

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Equity Component Capital Contributed of Convertible Total Stock Surplus Debentures Deficit Equity Balance, December 31,2016 $ 156,402 $ 2,173 $ 932 $ (32,106) $ 127,401 Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 - - - 1,287 1,287 Conversion of convertible debentures 4,912 - (932) 932 4,912 Exercise of options 1,915 - - - 1,915 Value attributed to options exercised 932 (932) - - - Value attributed to options expired - (52) - 52 - Tax related to share issue cost (70) (70) Share-based payments - 2,778 - - 2,778 Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 164,161 $ 3,967 $ - $ (29,905) $ 138,223 Balance, December 31,2017 $ 164,161 $ 3,967 $ - $ (29,905) $ 138,223 Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 - - - 14,858 14,858 Exercise of options 1,514 - - - 1,514 Value attributed to options exercised 712 (712) - - - Value attributed to options expired - (92) - 92 - Share-based payments - 2,614 - - 2,614 Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 166,387 $ 5,777 $ - $ (14,955) $ 157,209





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 2,643 $ (567) $ 14,858 $ 1,287 Depletion and depreciation 5,195 3,842 18,012 10,608 Share-based payments 349 520 2,614 2,778 Decommissioning provisions 99 14 412 210 Deferred income and mining tax expense 1,566 5,269 7,409 7,789 Interest on long-term debt 83 (50) 274 359 Accretion of discount on convertible debentures - - - 103 Write-off of mining properties and fixed assets - 316 290 316 Loss on disposal of equipment 24 55 24 214 9,959 9,399 43,893 23,664 Net changes in non-cash working capital 1,184 4,069 5,611 2,712 Mining tax (paid) received (2,511) - (3,204) 849 Net cash from operating activities 8,632 13,468 46,300 27,225 Financing activities Repayment of convertible debentures - - - (2,091) Exercise of options 515 - 1,514 1,915 Repayment of obligations under finance leases (1,086) (674) (3,632) (2,753) Interest paid (83) (60) (274) (469) Net cash used in financing activities (654) (734) (2,392) (3,398) Investing activities Additions to mining properties (6,338) (3,241) (18,349) (15,020) Additions to exploration properties (5,699) (4,598) (21,495) (21,556) Funds released from restricted cash - - - 6,920 Proceeds on sale of equipment - - - 90 Net changes in non-cash working capital 723 583 1,222 1,071 Net cash used in investing activities (11,314) (7,256) (38,622) (28,495) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,336) 5,478 5,286 (4,668) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,714 16,614 22,092 26,760 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 27,378 $ 22,092 $ 27,378 $ 22,092 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 13,378 $ 13,092 $ 13,378 $ 13,092 Term deposits 14,000 9,000 14,000 9,000 $ 27,378 $ 22,092 $ 27,378 $ 22,092

ABOUT WESDOME



Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 31st year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex near Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 135.0 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

